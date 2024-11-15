Girl in the Wild // Holiday Silent Auction

At the HIVE Vancouver location, learn to climb with your bestie! Introduction to Bouldering course for up to two adults. This includes the course AND two weeks of unlimited access to all Hive locations, including Hive Yoga, and free use of rental shoes.
Value: $150
LOCATION: Hive Vancouver
https://hiveclimbing.com/vancouver/
3-Hr Adventure Session — Documentary Photography
$500
Starting bid
With esteemed and award winning documentary photographer, Bobbi Barbarich.
This experience is for busy families who want to remember their favourite things, a snippet of what you love most about being with each other. 3 hours doing what your family loves to do or celebrating something big. Super chill or super adventurous: whatever says THAT'S SO US RIGHT NOW.
LOCATION: Nelson, BC
TRAVEL: Outside of the Kootenay region is available and in addition to winning bid.
https://bobbibarbarich.ca/
Value $990
Day in the Life — Documentary Photography Session
$1,500
Starting bid
With esteemed and award winning documentary photographer, Bobbi Barbarich.
A Day in Your Life
This experience for the families grateful for this simple life you're building together. A whole day of you living your life, from morning till night: the routine, the chaos, the joy and the meltdowns. A milestone or a regular ol' day. Because you know THE LITTLE THINGS ARE ACTUALLY THE REALLY BIG THINGS.
LOCATION: Nelson, BC
TRAVEL: Outside of the Kootenay region is available and in addition to winning bid.
https://bobbibarbarich.ca/
Value $3490
$100 USD Digital Gift Card from LEZE The Label
$50
Starting bid
If you don't know LEZÉ the label, you are going to want to!
Comfy, stylish work-leisure made from recycled materials that feel like pyjamas.
LEZÉ's mission is: Look your best while staying comfortable. Whether you're leading a team presentation, dropping the kids off at school, or embarking on a 10-hour flight, we have the perfect piece for every transition.
Choose whatever you want from the store.
Inclusive sizing.
https://lezethelabel.com/
Value: $130 CDN
Poetry, Journal, and Inspiration Package — Janelle Schmidt
$75
Starting bid
An inspiring haul of poetry, stationery, and art from poet, author, and healer, Janelle Schmidt.
This includes:
1. Awaken the Wildness Within
A beautiful collection of poetry, prose, and raw photography that speaks to the wildness within every soul.
2. Journal
An artist journal with prose & poetry from the book intentionally placed within to ignite inspiration, individually hand bound and printed in Canada with artist quality paper.
3. Wall art — Grace
An 11 x 14 hand selected poem from the book printed on the highest quality archival paper using traditional offset printing. Let beautiful words decorate your wall.
4. Wall Art — Masterpiece
Let beautiful words decorate your wall. 11 x 14 art printed on archival paper using the highest quality printing method. Frame not included.
5. Cards
Pack of 10 poetry cards
Shipping in Canada is included with winning bid
Shipping outside of Canada will be an added cost.
Value: $108
Brand Package — Flipside Creative
$5,000
Starting bid
From Flipside Creative, the women-owned, creative geniuses responsible for the Girl in the Wild brand!
Get a complete brand package for your business that's beautiful, on-point, and strategically aligned. This includes:
1 brand concept including:
- mood board
- logo
- wordmark
- submark
- palette (primary and secondary)
- brand typography + sample specimen
- example(s) of brand in use
- brand guidelines (all the rules of your great new brand moving forward)
Value: $12,000
https://www.flip-side.ca/
Dark Reflections from Owl Crate
$30
Starting bid
Curated by readers for readers!
OwlCrate's 'Dark Reflections" Box. Includes:
- A signed exclusive copy of Sleep Like Death by Kalynn Bayron
- A metal bookmark
- A Grimm's Fairy Tales-inspired journal
- and more!
Value: $60
Shipping: Included
One Step Ahead from Owl Crate
$30
Starting bid
Curated by readers for readers!
OwlCrate's 'One Step Ahead' Box. Includes:
- A signed exclusive copy of Of Jade and Dragons by Amber Chen
- A Court of Thorns and Roses-inspired mug
- A reading kit
- Tea
- And more!
Value: $60
Shipping: Included
Regatta Blue + White Jefferson Shoe (M7/W9) — NATIVE
$40
Starting bid
Size: US M7/W9
Colour: Regatta Blue + White
No unfamiliarity for the foot here, the Jefferson is the fearless leader of our EVA offering. Encompassing all of the fine features that you'd expect from a Native shoe, the Jefferson is shock absorbent, odor resistant, hand-washable, and comes in an infinite assortment of colors and treatments. Expect nothing less from the conductor of the lite-weight express.
Value: $70
Shipping: Included
Mountain Jewellery Set — Joie Designs
$70
Starting bid
Winning bid can choose whether they'd like this set, featuring the Beaumont Necklace and Beaumont Stud Earrings in gold or silver.
Details about the necklace are here:
https://www.joiedesigns.ca/products/beaumont-coast-mountain-adjustable-necklace
Details about the stud earrings are here:
https://www.joiedesigns.ca/products/presale-beaumont-coast-mountain-stud-earrings
Shipping: NOT included. Winner will be invoiced for shipping costs based on their location.
Value: $115
White Jefferson Shoe (M9/W11) — NATIVE
$40
Starting bid
Size: US M9/W11
Colour: White
No unfamiliarity for the foot here, the Jefferson is the fearless leader of our EVA offering. Encompassing all of the fine features that you'd expect from a Native shoe, the Jefferson is shock absorbent, odor resistant, hand-washable, and comes in an infinite assortment of colors and treatments. Expect nothing less from the conductor of the lite-weight express.
Value: $70
Shipping: Included
ARC'TERYX — Men's SMALL Cerium Jacket
$175
Starting bid
Proven across a range of alpine missions and backcountry adventures, the Cerium packs small, weighs little, and delivers big warmth. The design – refined for optimal fit and efficiency – utilizes more sustainable materials while delivering the same outstanding warmth-to-weight ratio. Responsibly-sourced 850 fill down – with Coreloft™ synthetic utilized in areas prone to moisture – provides premium insulation. The recycled 15D Arato™ nylon outer is light and durable, the bio-derived liner reduces petroleum use, and the streamlined design is articulated for freedom of movement.
Size: Men's Small
Colour: Admiral Blue
Value: $450
Shipping: Included
Read more here: https://arcteryx.com/ca/en/shop/mens/cerium-jacket-7467
ARC'TERYX — Men's XXL Rush Jacket
$350
Starting bid
Built for the backcountry’s big mountains, the Rush Jacket delivers protection and durability without sacrificing lightweight, comfortable performance. Made from GORE-TEX PRO with Most Rugged Technology – their strongest available – it gives exceptionally durable waterproof, windproof protection and breathes for comfort on ascents. A helmet-compatible StormHood™ provides complete coverage with minimal impact on vision, WaterTight™ pit zippers speed ventilation, and articulated patterning maximizes mobility.
Size: Men's XXL
Colour: Blue Tetra/Pythiaes
Value: $850
Shipping: Included
Read more here: https://arcteryx.com/ca/en/shop/mens/rush-jacket-7149
ARC'TERYX x Great Canadian Heli-Skii — Men's XXL Rush Jacket
$350
Starting bid
Built for the backcountry’s big mountains, the Rush Jacket delivers protection and durability without sacrificing lightweight, comfortable performance. Made from GORE-TEX PRO with Most Rugged Technology – their strongest available – it gives exceptionally durable waterproof, windproof protection and breathes for comfort on ascents. A helmet-compatible StormHood™ provides complete coverage with minimal impact on vision, WaterTight™ pit zippers speed ventilation, and articulated patterning maximizes mobility.
Size: Men's XXL
Colour: Blue Tetra/Pythiaes
Value: $850
Shipping: Included
NOTE: This has a Great Canadian Heli-Skiing logo on the left chest as well as the Arc'Teryx Logo on the right per photo.
Read more here: https://arcteryx.com/ca/en/shop/mens/rush-jacket-7149
Foldable Camping Chair — Decathlon
$40
Starting bid
This ultra-compact, lightweight camping chair is designed to add some comfort on your sporty weekends. Give yourself maximum comfort after a good day’s hiking. Ideal for relaxing and eating at a low table, it is very compact and fits easily in your trunk.
Value: $80
Shipping: Included
Campster II — Sitpack
$75
Starting bid
Minimalistic functional design at its best. Campster II chair is the only chair you need for all outdoor adventures, beach trips, festivals, or for RV camping - the list goes on. Convenient comfort at your fingertips.
The Campster II chair comes with a shoulder strap carrying case and a S-carabiner.
Value: $150
Shipping: Included
Women's MEDIUM Loke Shell — Helly Hansen
$75
Starting bid
Loke is our essential women's adventure jacket. It's versatile and ready for the mountains, the forest, and beyond. We built it to withstand changeable weather with our trusted waterproof and windproof yet breathable HELLY TECH® Protection technology. We added a front storm flap to further shield you from wind and rain, and vents to prevent overheating. Fully adjustable cuffs, hood, and waist let you adjust the fit and comfort for year-round outdoor activity. This is a certified bluesign® product.
Size: Women's Medium
Colour: Ash Grey
Value: $160
Shipping: Included
Pink Jefferson Bloom (M8/W10) —NATIVE
$40
Starting bid
Made with repurposed algae using Rise by Bloom technology. The innovative process to craft one pair of Jefferson Blooms helps to restore clean air and water back into the environment. This earth-friendly edition of the classic Jefferson features a perforated upper, shock absorbent sole and a rubber rand and toecap made with recycled materials.
Injection Molded EVA and Algae Upper
Perforated Upper
Easy Clean
Slip On
Size: M8/W10
Colour: Clover Pink/Parachute Pink/ Shell Speckles
Value: $70
Shipping: Included
Pink Jefferson Bloom (M5/W7) —NATIVE
$40
Starting bid
Made with repurposed algae using Rise by Bloom technology. The innovative process to craft one pair of Jefferson Blooms helps to restore clean air and water back into the environment. This earth-friendly edition of the classic Jefferson features a perforated upper, shock absorbent sole and a rubber rand and toecap made with recycled materials.
Injection Molded EVA and Algae Upper
Perforated Upper
Easy Clean
Slip On
Size: M5/W7
Colour: Clover Pink/Parachute Pink/ Shell Speckles
Value: $70
Shipping: Included
Women's Winter Boots (6.5) — QUECHA
$40
Starting bid
Warm, waterproof boots designed for snowy sidewalks or snowshoeing. Waterproof up to their full height, these boots offer great protection and thermal insulation. Easy to put on with their simple, effective lacing system.
Size: 6.5
Colour: Dark Blue
Value: $70
Women's Winter Hiking Boots (6.5) — QUECHA
$50
Starting bid
Winter hiking enthusiasts, our teams have designed this warm, waterproof women's leather boot for comfort and support on snow.
These warm, lined boots are ideal for hiking on snow-covered trails: waterproof thanks to their membrane, comfortable thanks to the leather mid-upper and equipped with a Snowcontact outsole.
Size: 6.5
Colour: Dark Grey
Value: $80
Shipping: Included
ARC'TERYX — Carrier Duffel 80
$200
Starting bid
The CARRIER 80-litre duffel provides a weatherproof bag for multiday adventures in an ergonomic design. Waterproofing construction comes from taped seams and polyurethane-coated nylon, along with the zipper storm flap. The shoulder straps can be configured to either backpack or courier bag style and can be removed. The WaterTight main zipper is extra long for access. Dual side zippers provide alternate-angle access. The duffel can be rolled and compressed for easy transport. There are corded zipper pull-tabs and top, bottom and side grab handles. An all-white interior makes for better visibility when looking for what you need.
80-litre capacity
Weatherproof
Waterproof
Zipper storm flap
WaterTight main zipper
2 side zippers
Adjustable shoulder straps
Removable shoulder straps
ACC nylon
Value: $400
Shipping: Included
Grey Jefferson Shoe (M9/W11) — NATIVE
$40
Starting bid
Size: US M9/W11
Colour: Pigeon Grey
No unfamiliarity for the foot here, the Jefferson is the fearless leader of our EVA offering. Encompassing all of the fine features that you'd expect from a Native shoe, the Jefferson is shock absorbent, odor resistant, hand-washable, and comes in an infinite assortment of colors and treatments. Expect nothing less from the conductor of the lite-weight express.
Value: $70
Shipping: Included
Orange Jefferson Bloom (M7/W9) — NATIVE
$40
Starting bid
Size: US M7/W9
Colour: Dart Yellow / Benny Yellow / Shell Speckles (looks yellowy-orange)
No unfamiliarity for the foot here, the Jefferson is the fearless leader of our EVA offering. Encompassing all of the fine features that you'd expect from a Native shoe, the Jefferson is shock absorbent, odor resistant, hand-washable, and comes in an infinite assortment of colors and treatments. Expect nothing less from the conductor of the lite-weight express.
Value: $70
Shipping: Included
Green Jefferson Bloom (M6/W8) — NATIVE
$40
Starting bid
Size: US M6/W8
Colour: Sunny Green / Summer Green / Shell Speckles
No unfamiliarity for the foot here, the Jefferson is the fearless leader of our EVA offering. Encompassing all of the fine features that you'd expect from a Native shoe, the Jefferson is shock absorbent, odor resistant, hand-washable, and comes in an infinite assortment of colors and treatments. Expect nothing less from the conductor of the lite-weight express.
Value: $70
Shipping: Included
Green Jefferson Bloom (M5/W7) — NATIVE
$40
Starting bid
Size: US M5/W7
Colour: Sunny Green / Summer Green / Shell Speckles
No unfamiliarity for the foot here, the Jefferson is the fearless leader of our EVA offering. Encompassing all of the fine features that you'd expect from a Native shoe, the Jefferson is shock absorbent, odor resistant, hand-washable, and comes in an infinite assortment of colors and treatments. Expect nothing less from the conductor of the lite-weight express.
Value: $70
Shipping: Included
ARC/TERYX — Womens Medium Phase AR Base Layer
$50
Starting bid
Hybrid Tights.
The women's Phase AR Bottom is a soft and durable base layer tight, created for high-intensity activities like hiking and skiing. This tight utilizes Phasic™ AR fabrics, which are made from different polyester structures on the interior and face to disperse moisture. It also has strategically mapped lighter paneling to reduce bulk and improve thermal efficiency. Arc'teryx engineered this stylishly streamlined tight in a next-to-skin fit, which provides insulation and an excellent stretch. This tight is an ideal base layer and can even be worn as an insulating outer during morning runs.
Phasic™ AR fabric
Hybrid Mapping reduces bulk
Next-to-skin fit
Ankle length
Flatlock seam construction
Durable Anti Odour finish (DAO™)
Arc'teryx Essentials Collection
Size: Women's Medium
Colour: Blue Python
Value: 120
Shipping: Included
Opportunity Blossoms by Sab Curtis
$80
Starting bid
"Opportunity Blossoms" by Sab Curtis
12x12” giclee canvas print
Fun fact: This painting is of Whitewater Mountain, right across the way from the Mount Carlyle Lodge, where we camp with the youth each year.
Shipping: Included
Value: $150
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!