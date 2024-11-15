Girl in the Wild Adventure Association

Hosted by

Girl in the Wild Adventure Association

About this event

Sales closed

Girl in the Wild // Holiday Silent Auction

Intro to Bouldering for 2 — HIVE Vancouver item
Intro to Bouldering for 2 — HIVE Vancouver item
Intro to Bouldering for 2 — HIVE Vancouver
$75

Starting bid

At the HIVE Vancouver location, learn to climb with your bestie! Introduction to Bouldering course for up to two adults. This includes the course AND two weeks of unlimited access to all Hive locations, including Hive Yoga, and free use of rental shoes. Value: $150 LOCATION: Hive Vancouver https://hiveclimbing.com/vancouver/
3-Hr Adventure Session — Documentary Photography item
3-Hr Adventure Session — Documentary Photography item
3-Hr Adventure Session — Documentary Photography item
3-Hr Adventure Session — Documentary Photography
$500

Starting bid

With esteemed and award winning documentary photographer, Bobbi Barbarich. This experience is for busy families who want to remember their favourite things, a snippet of what you love most about being with each other. 3 hours doing what your family loves to do or celebrating something big. Super chill or super adventurous: whatever says THAT'S SO US RIGHT NOW. LOCATION: Nelson, BC TRAVEL: Outside of the Kootenay region is available and in addition to winning bid. https://bobbibarbarich.ca/ Value $990
Day in the Life — Documentary Photography Session item
Day in the Life — Documentary Photography Session item
Day in the Life — Documentary Photography Session
$1,500

Starting bid

With esteemed and award winning documentary photographer, Bobbi Barbarich. A Day in Your Life This experience for the families grateful for this simple life you're building together. A whole day of you living your life, from morning till night: the routine, the chaos, the joy and the meltdowns. A milestone or a regular ol' day. Because you know THE LITTLE THINGS ARE ACTUALLY THE REALLY BIG THINGS. LOCATION: Nelson, BC TRAVEL: Outside of the Kootenay region is available and in addition to winning bid. https://bobbibarbarich.ca/ Value $3490
$100 USD Digital Gift Card from LEZE The Label item
$100 USD Digital Gift Card from LEZE The Label item
$100 USD Digital Gift Card from LEZE The Label item
$100 USD Digital Gift Card from LEZE The Label
$50

Starting bid

If you don't know LEZÉ the label, you are going to want to! Comfy, stylish work-leisure made from recycled materials that feel like pyjamas. LEZÉ's mission is: Look your best while staying comfortable. Whether you're leading a team presentation, dropping the kids off at school, or embarking on a 10-hour flight, we have the perfect piece for every transition. Choose whatever you want from the store. Inclusive sizing. https://lezethelabel.com/ Value: $130 CDN
Poetry, Journal, and Inspiration Package — Janelle Schmidt item
Poetry, Journal, and Inspiration Package — Janelle Schmidt item
Poetry, Journal, and Inspiration Package — Janelle Schmidt item
Poetry, Journal, and Inspiration Package — Janelle Schmidt
$75

Starting bid

An inspiring haul of poetry, stationery, and art from poet, author, and healer, Janelle Schmidt. This includes: 1. Awaken the Wildness Within A beautiful collection of poetry, prose, and raw photography that speaks to the wildness within every soul. 2. Journal An artist journal with prose & poetry from the book intentionally placed within to ignite inspiration, individually hand bound and printed in Canada with artist quality paper. 3. Wall art — Grace An 11 x 14 hand selected poem from the book printed on the highest quality archival paper using traditional offset printing. Let beautiful words decorate your wall. 4. Wall Art — Masterpiece Let beautiful words decorate your wall. 11 x 14 art printed on archival paper using the highest quality printing method. Frame not included. 5. Cards Pack of 10 poetry cards Shipping in Canada is included with winning bid Shipping outside of Canada will be an added cost. Value: $108
Brand Package — Flipside Creative item
Brand Package — Flipside Creative
$5,000

Starting bid

From Flipside Creative, the women-owned, creative geniuses responsible for the Girl in the Wild brand! Get a complete brand package for your business that's beautiful, on-point, and strategically aligned. This includes: 1 brand concept including: - mood board - logo - wordmark - submark - palette (primary and secondary) - brand typography + sample specimen - example(s) of brand in use - brand guidelines (all the rules of your great new brand moving forward) Value: $12,000 https://www.flip-side.ca/
Dark Reflections from Owl Crate item
Dark Reflections from Owl Crate
$30

Starting bid

Curated by readers for readers! OwlCrate's 'Dark Reflections" Box. Includes: - A signed exclusive copy of Sleep Like Death by Kalynn Bayron - A metal bookmark - A Grimm's Fairy Tales-inspired journal - and more! Value: $60 Shipping: Included
One Step Ahead from Owl Crate item
One Step Ahead from Owl Crate
$30

Starting bid

Curated by readers for readers! OwlCrate's 'One Step Ahead' Box. Includes: - A signed exclusive copy of Of Jade and Dragons by Amber Chen - A Court of Thorns and Roses-inspired mug - A reading kit - Tea - And more! Value: $60 Shipping: Included
Regatta Blue + White Jefferson Shoe (M7/W9) — NATIVE item
Regatta Blue + White Jefferson Shoe (M7/W9) — NATIVE
$40

Starting bid

Size: US M7/W9 Colour: Regatta Blue + White No unfamiliarity for the foot here, the Jefferson is the fearless leader of our EVA offering. Encompassing all of the fine features that you'd expect from a Native shoe, the Jefferson is shock absorbent, odor resistant, hand-washable, and comes in an infinite assortment of colors and treatments. Expect nothing less from the conductor of the lite-weight express. Value: $70 Shipping: Included
Mountain Jewellery Set — Joie Designs item
Mountain Jewellery Set — Joie Designs item
Mountain Jewellery Set — Joie Designs item
Mountain Jewellery Set — Joie Designs
$70

Starting bid

Winning bid can choose whether they'd like this set, featuring the Beaumont Necklace and Beaumont Stud Earrings in gold or silver. Details about the necklace are here: https://www.joiedesigns.ca/products/beaumont-coast-mountain-adjustable-necklace Details about the stud earrings are here: https://www.joiedesigns.ca/products/presale-beaumont-coast-mountain-stud-earrings Shipping: NOT included. Winner will be invoiced for shipping costs based on their location. Value: $115
White Jefferson Shoe (M9/W11) — NATIVE item
White Jefferson Shoe (M9/W11) — NATIVE
$40

Starting bid

Size: US M9/W11 Colour: White No unfamiliarity for the foot here, the Jefferson is the fearless leader of our EVA offering. Encompassing all of the fine features that you'd expect from a Native shoe, the Jefferson is shock absorbent, odor resistant, hand-washable, and comes in an infinite assortment of colors and treatments. Expect nothing less from the conductor of the lite-weight express. Value: $70 Shipping: Included
ARC'TERYX — Men's SMALL Cerium Jacket item
ARC'TERYX — Men's SMALL Cerium Jacket
$175

Starting bid

Proven across a range of alpine missions and backcountry adventures, the Cerium packs small, weighs little, and delivers big warmth. The design – refined for optimal fit and efficiency – utilizes more sustainable materials while delivering the same outstanding warmth-to-weight ratio. Responsibly-sourced 850 fill down – with Coreloft™ synthetic utilized in areas prone to moisture – provides premium insulation. The recycled 15D Arato™ nylon outer is light and durable, the bio-derived liner reduces petroleum use, and the streamlined design is articulated for freedom of movement. Size: Men's Small Colour: Admiral Blue Value: $450 Shipping: Included Read more here: https://arcteryx.com/ca/en/shop/mens/cerium-jacket-7467
ARC'TERYX — Men's XXL Rush Jacket item
ARC'TERYX — Men's XXL Rush Jacket item
ARC'TERYX — Men's XXL Rush Jacket item
ARC'TERYX — Men's XXL Rush Jacket
$350

Starting bid

Built for the backcountry’s big mountains, the Rush Jacket delivers protection and durability without sacrificing lightweight, comfortable performance. Made from GORE-TEX PRO with Most Rugged Technology – their strongest available – it gives exceptionally durable waterproof, windproof protection and breathes for comfort on ascents. A helmet-compatible StormHood™ provides complete coverage with minimal impact on vision, WaterTight™ pit zippers speed ventilation, and articulated patterning maximizes mobility. Size: Men's XXL Colour: Blue Tetra/Pythiaes Value: $850 Shipping: Included Read more here: https://arcteryx.com/ca/en/shop/mens/rush-jacket-7149
ARC'TERYX x Great Canadian Heli-Skii — Men's XXL Rush Jacket item
ARC'TERYX x Great Canadian Heli-Skii — Men's XXL Rush Jacket
$350

Starting bid

Built for the backcountry’s big mountains, the Rush Jacket delivers protection and durability without sacrificing lightweight, comfortable performance. Made from GORE-TEX PRO with Most Rugged Technology – their strongest available – it gives exceptionally durable waterproof, windproof protection and breathes for comfort on ascents. A helmet-compatible StormHood™ provides complete coverage with minimal impact on vision, WaterTight™ pit zippers speed ventilation, and articulated patterning maximizes mobility. Size: Men's XXL Colour: Blue Tetra/Pythiaes Value: $850 Shipping: Included NOTE: This has a Great Canadian Heli-Skiing logo on the left chest as well as the Arc'Teryx Logo on the right per photo. Read more here: https://arcteryx.com/ca/en/shop/mens/rush-jacket-7149
Foldable Camping Chair — Decathlon item
Foldable Camping Chair — Decathlon item
Foldable Camping Chair — Decathlon item
Foldable Camping Chair — Decathlon
$40

Starting bid

This ultra-compact, lightweight camping chair is designed to add some comfort on your sporty weekends. Give yourself maximum comfort after a good day’s hiking. Ideal for relaxing and eating at a low table, it is very compact and fits easily in your trunk. Value: $80 Shipping: Included
Campster II — Sitpack item
Campster II — Sitpack item
Campster II — Sitpack item
Campster II — Sitpack
$75

Starting bid

Minimalistic functional design at its best. Campster II chair is the only chair you need for all outdoor adventures, beach trips, festivals, or for RV camping - the list goes on. Convenient comfort at your fingertips. The Campster II chair comes with a shoulder strap carrying case and a S-carabiner. Value: $150 Shipping: Included
Women's MEDIUM Loke Shell — Helly Hansen item
Women's MEDIUM Loke Shell — Helly Hansen
$75

Starting bid

Loke is our essential women's adventure jacket. It's versatile and ready for the mountains, the forest, and beyond. We built it to withstand changeable weather with our trusted waterproof and windproof yet breathable HELLY TECH® Protection technology. We added a front storm flap to further shield you from wind and rain, and vents to prevent overheating. Fully adjustable cuffs, hood, and waist let you adjust the fit and comfort for year-round outdoor activity. This is a certified bluesign® product. Size: Women's Medium Colour: Ash Grey Value: $160 Shipping: Included
Pink Jefferson Bloom (M8/W10) —NATIVE item
Pink Jefferson Bloom (M8/W10) —NATIVE
$40

Starting bid

Made with repurposed algae using Rise by Bloom technology. The innovative process to craft one pair of Jefferson Blooms helps to restore clean air and water back into the environment. This earth-friendly edition of the classic Jefferson features a perforated upper, shock absorbent sole and a rubber rand and toecap made with recycled materials. Injection Molded EVA and Algae Upper Perforated Upper Easy Clean Slip On Size: M8/W10 Colour: Clover Pink/Parachute Pink/ Shell Speckles Value: $70 Shipping: Included
Pink Jefferson Bloom (M5/W7) —NATIVE item
Pink Jefferson Bloom (M5/W7) —NATIVE
$40

Starting bid

Made with repurposed algae using Rise by Bloom technology. The innovative process to craft one pair of Jefferson Blooms helps to restore clean air and water back into the environment. This earth-friendly edition of the classic Jefferson features a perforated upper, shock absorbent sole and a rubber rand and toecap made with recycled materials. Injection Molded EVA and Algae Upper Perforated Upper Easy Clean Slip On Size: M5/W7 Colour: Clover Pink/Parachute Pink/ Shell Speckles Value: $70 Shipping: Included
Women's Winter Boots (6.5) — QUECHA item
Women's Winter Boots (6.5) — QUECHA item
Women's Winter Boots (6.5) — QUECHA
$40

Starting bid

Warm, waterproof boots designed for snowy sidewalks or snowshoeing. Waterproof up to their full height, these boots offer great protection and thermal insulation. Easy to put on with their simple, effective lacing system. Size: 6.5 Colour: Dark Blue Value: $70
Women's Winter Hiking Boots (6.5) — QUECHA item
Women's Winter Hiking Boots (6.5) — QUECHA item
Women's Winter Hiking Boots (6.5) — QUECHA item
Women's Winter Hiking Boots (6.5) — QUECHA
$50

Starting bid

Winter hiking enthusiasts, our teams have designed this warm, waterproof women's leather boot for comfort and support on snow. These warm, lined boots are ideal for hiking on snow-covered trails: waterproof thanks to their membrane, comfortable thanks to the leather mid-upper and equipped with a Snowcontact outsole. Size: 6.5 Colour: Dark Grey Value: $80 Shipping: Included
ARC'TERYX — Carrier Duffel 80 item
ARC'TERYX — Carrier Duffel 80 item
ARC'TERYX — Carrier Duffel 80 item
ARC'TERYX — Carrier Duffel 80
$200

Starting bid

The CARRIER 80-litre duffel provides a weatherproof bag for multiday adventures in an ergonomic design. Waterproofing construction comes from taped seams and polyurethane-coated nylon, along with the zipper storm flap. The shoulder straps can be configured to either backpack or courier bag style and can be removed. The WaterTight main zipper is extra long for access. Dual side zippers provide alternate-angle access. The duffel can be rolled and compressed for easy transport. There are corded zipper pull-tabs and top, bottom and side grab handles. An all-white interior makes for better visibility when looking for what you need. 80-litre capacity Weatherproof Waterproof Zipper storm flap WaterTight main zipper 2 side zippers Adjustable shoulder straps Removable shoulder straps ACC nylon Value: $400 Shipping: Included
Grey Jefferson Shoe (M9/W11) — NATIVE item
Grey Jefferson Shoe (M9/W11) — NATIVE
$40

Starting bid

Size: US M9/W11 Colour: Pigeon Grey No unfamiliarity for the foot here, the Jefferson is the fearless leader of our EVA offering. Encompassing all of the fine features that you'd expect from a Native shoe, the Jefferson is shock absorbent, odor resistant, hand-washable, and comes in an infinite assortment of colors and treatments. Expect nothing less from the conductor of the lite-weight express. Value: $70 Shipping: Included
Orange Jefferson Bloom (M7/W9) — NATIVE item
Orange Jefferson Bloom (M7/W9) — NATIVE
$40

Starting bid

Size: US M7/W9 Colour: Dart Yellow / Benny Yellow / Shell Speckles (looks yellowy-orange) No unfamiliarity for the foot here, the Jefferson is the fearless leader of our EVA offering. Encompassing all of the fine features that you'd expect from a Native shoe, the Jefferson is shock absorbent, odor resistant, hand-washable, and comes in an infinite assortment of colors and treatments. Expect nothing less from the conductor of the lite-weight express. Value: $70 Shipping: Included
Green Jefferson Bloom (M6/W8) — NATIVE item
Green Jefferson Bloom (M6/W8) — NATIVE item
Green Jefferson Bloom (M6/W8) — NATIVE
$40

Starting bid

Size: US M6/W8 Colour: Sunny Green / Summer Green / Shell Speckles No unfamiliarity for the foot here, the Jefferson is the fearless leader of our EVA offering. Encompassing all of the fine features that you'd expect from a Native shoe, the Jefferson is shock absorbent, odor resistant, hand-washable, and comes in an infinite assortment of colors and treatments. Expect nothing less from the conductor of the lite-weight express. Value: $70 Shipping: Included
Green Jefferson Bloom (M5/W7) — NATIVE item
Green Jefferson Bloom (M5/W7) — NATIVE item
Green Jefferson Bloom (M5/W7) — NATIVE
$40

Starting bid

Size: US M5/W7 Colour: Sunny Green / Summer Green / Shell Speckles No unfamiliarity for the foot here, the Jefferson is the fearless leader of our EVA offering. Encompassing all of the fine features that you'd expect from a Native shoe, the Jefferson is shock absorbent, odor resistant, hand-washable, and comes in an infinite assortment of colors and treatments. Expect nothing less from the conductor of the lite-weight express. Value: $70 Shipping: Included
ARC/TERYX — Womens Medium Phase AR Base Layer item
ARC/TERYX — Womens Medium Phase AR Base Layer item
ARC/TERYX — Womens Medium Phase AR Base Layer item
ARC/TERYX — Womens Medium Phase AR Base Layer
$50

Starting bid

Hybrid Tights. The women's Phase AR Bottom is a soft and durable base layer tight, created for high-intensity activities like hiking and skiing. This tight utilizes Phasic™ AR fabrics, which are made from different polyester structures on the interior and face to disperse moisture. It also has strategically mapped lighter paneling to reduce bulk and improve thermal efficiency. Arc'teryx engineered this stylishly streamlined tight in a next-to-skin fit, which provides insulation and an excellent stretch. This tight is an ideal base layer and can even be worn as an insulating outer during morning runs. Phasic™ AR fabric Hybrid Mapping reduces bulk Next-to-skin fit Ankle length Flatlock seam construction Durable Anti Odour finish (DAO™) Arc'teryx Essentials Collection Size: Women's Medium Colour: Blue Python Value: 120 Shipping: Included
Opportunity Blossoms by Sab Curtis item
Opportunity Blossoms by Sab Curtis
$80

Starting bid

"Opportunity Blossoms" by Sab Curtis 12x12” giclee canvas print Fun fact: This painting is of Whitewater Mountain, right across the way from the Mount Carlyle Lodge, where we camp with the youth each year. Shipping: Included Value: $150

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!