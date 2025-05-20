Girls Connect Registration

Must register each child. This will take place at École Olds Elementary School and will be taught by BGC Olds and Area staff. Supportive space for girls grades 3-4 to connect, grow, and build confidence. Through fun activities and real conversations, we’ll explore friendships, communication, self-esteem, body image, and healthy relationships. Come as you are—let’s learn, laugh, and shine together! June 11th from 3:30-5:30.

Must register each child. This will take place at École Olds Elementary School and will be taught by BGC Olds and Area staff. Supportive space for girls grades 3-4 to connect, grow, and build confidence. Through fun activities and real conversations, we’ll explore friendships, communication, self-esteem, body image, and healthy relationships. Come as you are—let’s learn, laugh, and shine together! June 11th from 3:30-5:30.

seeMoreDetailsMobile