Girls Connect Registration

5413 53 St

Olds, AB T4H 1S9, Canada

Girls Connect MENTORSHIP Registration
free
Must register each child. This will take place at École Olds Elementary School and will be taught by BGC Olds and Area staff. Supportive space for girls grades 3-4 to connect, grow, and build confidence. Through fun activities and real conversations, we’ll explore friendships, communication, self-esteem, body image, and healthy relationships. Come as you are—let’s learn, laugh, and shine together! June 11th from 3:30-5:30.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing