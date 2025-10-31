Sales closed

Girls Hockey Calgary U18 Blaze Silent Auction 2025

Pick-up location

3953 University Ave NW #220, Calgary, AB T3B 6K3, Canada

Monat Hair Care Basket item
Monat Hair Care Basket
$25

Starting bid

Treat your hair with this fabulous assortment of Monat hair care products!

Includes: Smoothing blow out spray, Volume & Lift spray, Volumizing Revive Shampoo, Volumizing Revive Conditioner, The Champ Dry Shampoo, Flex Control Hairspray and Super Moisture Masque.

Basket Valued at $400.00

Three Night Panorama Mountain Village Getaway item
Three Night Panorama Mountain Village Getaway item
Three Night Panorama Mountain Village Getaway item
Three Night Panorama Mountain Village Getaway
$300

Starting bid

Three Nights at Panorama Mountain Village anytime between May 2026 and September 2026! (no blackouts)


Spend a three night summer getaway at Panorama Mountain Village in Panorama, British Columbia! With top-notch resort amenities and comfortable accommodations, you have the perfect mountain destination for your personal retreat! 


Book a round of golf at the local Grey Wolf Golf Course, Mountain Bike the Panorama Mountain Trails, Swim in the Panorama Springs Pool, White water raft down Toby Creek, enjoy a round of mini golf or a game of tennis and walk the  many trails! Ride down the mountain on the Wild Rider Mountain Coaster, challenge yourself with the Timberline Traverse aerial tower or welcome the day with a round of Yoga mid mountain. This is a wonderful place to call home for a few days!


Details:

  • Three night stay anytime from May 2026 to September 2026 (no blackouts)
  • Studio Unit in Tamarack Lodge in the heart of the Upper Village. 
  • Full kitchen, full bath, eating area, living space.
  • Sleeps 2 - 4 (one full Queen and one Queen pull-out couch)
  • Accommodation dates must be booked by the end of February 2026

Three night Panorama Base Rate Package Valued at $1,032.40



Wine and Beer Basket item
Wine and Beer Basket
$25

Starting bid

Wonderful selection of wine and beer! Just in time to stock up for the holiday season.


Basket valued at $100.00

Cozy Night in Basket item
Cozy Night in Basket
$20

Starting bid

Pamper yourself and stay in tonight!


Basket includes a $50 door dash gift card, bath product, Brazilian body butter, cinnamon swirl candle, cozy socks and heated throw!


Basket valued at $130.00

Two Tickets to the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra item
Two Tickets to the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra
$10

Starting bid

Two Tickets to Shostakovich's Ninth Symphony on February 27th, 2026.


Catch the brilliance of Shostakovich's Ninth Symphony as conductor Jessica Cottis leads the Orchestra in revealing the complexities behind the work's seemingly lighthearted facade. The Orchestra's own concertmaster Diana Cohen takes the spotlight in Max Bruch's riveting and romantic First Violin Concerto — voted the #1 violin concerto of all time by Classic FM.


Ian Cusson 1Q84: Sinfonietta Metamoderna
Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1
Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 9


Pre-concert chat, 6:35 PM


Package Valued at $77.00

One Night Bed & Breakfast at the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino item
One Night Bed & Breakfast at the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
$25

Starting bid

Staycation Alert! Have a night away with this perfect one night stay in a standard room with breakfast the next morning at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino.

(Blackout Dates apply - depends on occupancy. Blackouts whole month of December 2025 and July 2026)


Package Valued at $350.00

Local Laundry $100 Online Coupon item
Local Laundry $100 Online Coupon
$10

Starting bid

Nice to Meet You:
Our Story, Woven in Every Stitch

Imagine slipping into a garment that not only feels good on your skin but also warms your heart. A piece of clothing that carries a mission, a story, and a sense of belonging.

That’s Local Laundry.


Visit: www.locallaundry.ca to view items.


Shop Online at Local Laundry with a $100.00 Online Coupon.


Free shipping across Canada.


Item Valued at $100.00

Full Body Laser hair Removal at Evelain Beauty Clinic item
Full Body Laser hair Removal at Evelain Beauty Clinic
$50

Starting bid

We emphasize the inherent uniqueness
of every woman

In our skincare philosophy at Evelain Beauty Clinic, we celebrate the intrinsic uniqueness of every woman, recognizing and enhancing individual qualities through personalized skin care services to inspire confidence and self-expression.


This prize package is for one FULL Body laser treatment at Evelain Beauty Clinic located at 38 Crestbrook Hill SW, Calgary, AB, T3B 0C4


Visit Evelain at www.evelain.ca


Package valued at well over $600.00 and has been customized for our auction!

Pokeman Trading Card 8 Pack item
Pokeman Trading Card 8 Pack
$30

Starting bid

Pokemon lovers alert! Hot ticket item for Christmas.


Value possibly priceless!!!!

CAT Cooler item
CAT Cooler
$25

Starting bid

Road Trip Cat gift pack! Includes CAT Soft sided cooler with his and her coffee mugs, CAT tumbler and two 4 in 1 Koozie.


Retail value $350.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!