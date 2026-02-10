Girls Night Out 2026

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About this event
212 Coverdale Rd, Riverview, NB E1B 4T9, Canada
Skip the line with early entrance at 6:00 pm, a reserved seat for the entire evening, entry into exclusive door prizes, welcome drink, light appetizer fare throughout the evening.
General Admission ticket includes; admission, entry into draw for door prizes, welcome drink, light appetizer fare throughout the evening. Note - there is no guaranteed seating with this ticket type, there will be cocktail tables and small share seating options throughout the venue.
$
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