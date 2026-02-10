Canadian Progress Club Greater Moncton Women

Hosted by

Canadian Progress Club Greater Moncton Women

About this event

Girls Night Out 2026

Moncton Golf and Country Club

212 Coverdale Rd, Riverview, NB E1B 4T9, Canada

VIP Experience - 6 pm start
$85

Skip the line with early entrance at 6:00 pm, a reserved seat for the entire evening, entry into exclusive door prizes, welcome drink, light appetizer fare throughout the evening.

General Admission - 7 pm start
$65

General Admission ticket includes; admission, entry into draw for door prizes, welcome drink, light appetizer fare throughout the evening. Note - there is no guaranteed seating with this ticket type, there will be cocktail tables and small share seating options throughout the venue.

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