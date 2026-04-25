Girls Night Out 2026 Silent Auction

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Box at the beautiful Capitol Theatre for a performance.
Donated by Moosehead/ Spruce and Iron, the prize includes a variety pack of Truly, a patio/beach umbrella, and a variety of other items.
Autographed Hat and Puck by Alexandre Texier. Both include their certificates of authenticity.
A beautiful date night gift basket of goodies donated by a Friend of Progress. Red wine, glasses, serving tray, chocolates, cutting board, truffle olive oil, brie baker, and charcuterie tools.
Beautiful pet basket donated by Grey Cove Veterinary Health Centre. Includes a $110 gift certificate for services, treats, toys, and much more.
Bottle of Ginger Beer Cask Rye
Bottle of No 99 VSOP Brandy
Package includes: one Sunday night stay, $50 grocery card, Bottle of Prosecco. Escape the everyday with an unforgettable night under the stars in a breathtaking forest dome. Surrounded by nature and stunning views, this peaceful retreat features a private fire table, luxurious hot tub and all the serenity you've been craving.
Includes 2 wine tastings and an overnight stay (value $600). Savor the experience as you explore the world of wine with a guided tasting of expertly selected vintages - perfectly paired and poured. Then, unwind in style with an overnight stay in The Loft, one of Moncton's hottest new destinations.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!