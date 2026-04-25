Canadian Progress Club Greater Moncton Women

Hosted by

Canadian Progress Club Greater Moncton Women

About this event

Girls Night Out 2026 Silent Auction

212 Coverdale Rd

Riverview, NB E1B 4T9, Canada

Item 1 - Capitol Theatre item
Item 1 - Capitol Theatre
$150

Box at the beautiful Capitol Theatre for a performance.

Item 2 - Moosehead Package item
Item 2 - Moosehead Package
$60

Donated by Moosehead/ Spruce and Iron, the prize includes a variety pack of Truly, a patio/beach umbrella, and a variety of other items.

Item 3 - Montreal Canadians item
Item 3 - Montreal Canadians
$105

Autographed Hat and Puck by Alexandre Texier. Both include their certificates of authenticity.

Item 4 - Date Night Gift Basket item
Item 4 - Date Night Gift Basket
$110

A beautiful date night gift basket of goodies donated by a Friend of Progress. Red wine, glasses, serving tray, chocolates, cutting board, truffle olive oil, brie baker, and charcuterie tools.

Item 5 - Pet Gift Basket item
Item 5 - Pet Gift Basket
$85

Beautiful pet basket donated by Grey Cove Veterinary Health Centre. Includes a $110 gift certificate for services, treats, toys, and much more.

Item 6 - Wayne Gretzky Craftmanship Series item
Item 6 - Wayne Gretzky Craftmanship Series
$75

Bottle of Ginger Beer Cask Rye

Item 7 - Wayne Gretzky No 99 VSOP Brandy item
Item 7 - Wayne Gretzky No 99 VSOP Brandy
$60

Bottle of No 99 VSOP Brandy

Item 8 - Balsam Ridge Forest Dome item
Item 8 - Balsam Ridge Forest Dome
$475

Package includes: one Sunday night stay, $50 grocery card, Bottle of Prosecco. Escape the everyday with an unforgettable night under the stars in a breathtaking forest dome. Surrounded by nature and stunning views, this peaceful retreat features a private fire table, luxurious hot tub and all the serenity you've been craving.

Item 9 - Brix Experience item
Item 9 - Brix Experience
$400

Includes 2 wine tastings and an overnight stay (value $600). Savor the experience as you explore the world of wine with a guided tasting of expertly selected vintages - perfectly paired and poured. Then, unwind in style with an overnight stay in The Loft, one of Moncton's hottest new destinations.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!