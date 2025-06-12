Girls Who LEAP Basketballs

Buy One Gift One! Purchase a basketball for yourself and gift one for a youth! $50 tax receipt available. Play Like A Girl empowerment basketball designed by Girls Who LEAP youth and mentors. Size 28.5 composite leather designed for quality indoor and outdoor use.

Buy One Gift One! Purchase a basketball for yourself and gift one for a youth! $50 tax receipt available. Play Like A Girl empowerment basketball designed by Girls Who LEAP youth and mentors. Size 28.5 composite leather designed for quality indoor and outdoor use.

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