Give Back Rack Auction - April 16 - 22

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Starting bid
A timeless vintage piece that adds just the right touch without trying too hard. Easy to wear, easy to love.
✔️ Signed
✔️ Lightweight
✔️ Perfect for layering
Length: approx. 34".
Bid now and give this classic a second life ♻️
Condition - Excellent used condition.
Starting bid
Elevate your charcuterie game.
This elegant cheese knife features a polished blade with a stunning blue decorative handle, perfect for soft cheeses, spreads, and entertaining.
Beautifully presented in a lined gift box, making it an easy grab for hosting or gifting.
Perfect for:
• Charcuterie boards
• Wine nights
• Hosting & entertaining
• A thoughtful, ready-to-gift item
Condition: Excellent condition
Because every good charcuterie board deserves a little extra.
Starting bid
A unique piece of local history featuring the historic Barrie Court House, detailed in classic black and white with elegant gold trim.
This decorative plate (approx. 6") blends timeless design with community heritage, making it a great piece for collectors or anyone who loves Barrie’s story.
Features:
• Decorative porcelain plate
• Barrie Court House illustration
• Gold detailing around the edge
• Great for display or collection
Condition: Good vintage condition with light wear consistent with age.
Starting bid
Classic Coach style with structured shape and everyday functionality. Features double handles, crossbody strap, and durable pebbled leather finish.
Perfect for work, errands, or elevating your everyday look.
✔️ Authentic Coach
✔️ Crossbody strap included
✔️ Timeless neutral tone
Start your bid and give this beauty a second life
Condition - Excellent Used.
Starting bid
Everyone’s favourite little troublemaker has arrived.
This authentic Disney Store Stitch plush is soft, adorable, and the perfect size for display, gifting, or keeping all to yourself (no judgment here).
✔️ Official Disney merchandise
✔️ Approx. 11” tall
✔️ Super soft and huggable
✔️ Great for collectors or fans
Let’s be honest… you don’t really need Stitch.
But also… you kinda do.
Condition - Excellent used.
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