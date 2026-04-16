Hosted by

Barrie Families Unite

About this event

Sales closed

Give Back Rack Auction - April 16 - 22

Pick-up location

128 Penetang St Unit 101, Barrie, ON L4M 3Z1, Canada

Vintage Sarah Coventry Necklace – Effortless Style item
Vintage Sarah Coventry Necklace – Effortless Style
$5

Starting bid

A timeless vintage piece that adds just the right touch without trying too hard. Easy to wear, easy to love.


✔️ Signed
✔️ Lightweight
✔️ Perfect for layering

Length: approx. 34".

Bid now and give this classic a second life ♻️


Condition - Excellent used condition.

Decorative Cheese Knife with Gift Box item
Decorative Cheese Knife with Gift Box
$5

Starting bid

Elevate your charcuterie game.


This elegant cheese knife features a polished blade with a stunning blue decorative handle, perfect for soft cheeses, spreads, and entertaining.


Beautifully presented in a lined gift box, making it an easy grab for hosting or gifting.


Perfect for:
• Charcuterie boards
• Wine nights
• Hosting & entertaining
• A thoughtful, ready-to-gift item


Condition: Excellent condition


Because every good charcuterie board deserves a little extra.

Vintage Barrie Court House Plate item
Vintage Barrie Court House Plate item
Vintage Barrie Court House Plate
$5

Starting bid

A unique piece of local history featuring the historic Barrie Court House, detailed in classic black and white with elegant gold trim.


This decorative plate (approx. 6") blends timeless design with community heritage, making it a great piece for collectors or anyone who loves Barrie’s story.


Features:
• Decorative porcelain plate
• Barrie Court House illustration
• Gold detailing around the edge
• Great for display or collection


Condition: Good vintage condition with light wear consistent with age.


Coach Leather Satchel item
Coach Leather Satchel item
Coach Leather Satchel item
Coach Leather Satchel
$30

Starting bid

Classic Coach style with structured shape and everyday functionality. Features double handles, crossbody strap, and durable pebbled leather finish.


Perfect for work, errands, or elevating your everyday look.

✔️ Authentic Coach
✔️ Crossbody strap included
✔️ Timeless neutral tone


Start your bid and give this beauty a second life


Condition - Excellent Used.

11" Disney Stitch Plush item
11" Disney Stitch Plush
$5

Starting bid

Everyone’s favourite little troublemaker has arrived.

This authentic Disney Store Stitch plush is soft, adorable, and the perfect size for display, gifting, or keeping all to yourself (no judgment here).


✔️ Official Disney merchandise
✔️ Approx. 11” tall
✔️ Super soft and huggable
✔️ Great for collectors or fans


Let’s be honest… you don’t really need Stitch.


But also… you kinda do.


Condition - Excellent used.

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