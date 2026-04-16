Give Back Rack Auction - April 16 - 22

A unique piece of local history featuring the historic Barrie Court House, detailed in classic black and white with elegant gold trim.





This decorative plate (approx. 6") blends timeless design with community heritage, making it a great piece for collectors or anyone who loves Barrie’s story.





Features:

• Decorative porcelain plate

• Barrie Court House illustration

• Gold detailing around the edge

• Great for display or collection





Condition: Good vintage condition with light wear consistent with age.



