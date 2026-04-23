Give Back Rack Auction - April 23 - 29.

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Starting bid
Classic Coach style with structured shape and everyday functionality. Features double handles, crossbody strap, and durable pebbled leather finish.
Perfect for work, errands, or elevating your everyday look.
✔️ Authentic Coach
✔️ Crossbody strap included
✔️ Timeless neutral tone
Start your bid and give this beauty a second life
Condition - Excellent Used.
Starting bid
Everyone’s favourite little troublemaker has arrived in this week's auction.
This authentic Disney Store Stitch plush is soft, adorable, and the perfect size for display, gifting, or keeping all to yourself (no judgment here).
✔️ Official Disney merchandise
✔️ Approx. 11” tall
✔️ Super soft and huggable
✔️ Great for collectors or fans
Let’s be honest… you don’t really need Stitch.
But also… you kinda do.
Condition - Excellent used.
Starting bid
A little magic, a little sparkle, and honestly… way cuter than your average lamp.
This LED Unicorn Lamp is a decorative 3D acrylic design that lights up in a variety of changing colours, making it perfect for a kid’s room, nightstand, or anyone who believes life needs more unicorns.
✔️ LED colour-changing light
✔️ USB powered
✔️ Approx. 14” tall (to the horn)
✔️ Cord length: 38”
✔️ Great for bedrooms, décor, or gifting
It glows. It flashes. It’s a unicorn.
Really, what more do you need?
Condition – Good used condition. Some visible scratches.
Starting bid
A true vintage kitchen classic and a collector favourite.
This set of 3 vintage Pyrex mixing bowls brings all the mid-century charm, featuring the iconic coloured exterior design in the original nesting style everyone loves.
Originally sold as a set of 4, this collection includes the red, green, and yellow bowls, the smallest blue 401 bowl is missing, but the stars of the show are definitely still here.
✔️ Authentic vintage Pyrex
✔️ 3 nesting glass mixing bowls
✔️ Numbered bowls
✔️ Approx. diameters: 7 1/4”, 8 3/4”, 10 1/2”
✔️ Classic collectible kitchenware
Let’s be honest… they don’t make them like this anymore.
Condition – Good. Colours remain vibrant with minor exterior scratches. No visible chips or cracks.
Starting bid
Simple, classic, and effortlessly polished.
This designer-inspired MK ladies belt is the kind of everyday piece that pulls an outfit together without trying too hard.
Featuring genuine leather, a sleek navy blue finish, and a silver-tone “MK” buckle, it’s equal parts practical and polished.
✔️ Genuine leather
✔️ Navy blue
✔️ Silver-tone MK buckle
✔️ Width: 4 cm / 1.5”
✔️ Size: Small
✔️ 5 adjustable settings
✔️ Total length: 38”
✔️ Fits approx. 30 1/4” to 34 1/4”
Because sometimes the right belt is the whole outfit.
Condition: Appears New. Never been worn.
Starting bid
A little colour, a little sparkle, and just enough personality to make people ask where you got it.
This Lia Sophia Happy Hour necklace and earring set is bold, playful, and made to stand out. With multicoloured details and an adjustable necklace length, it’s the perfect statement piece for dressing up everyday outfits or adding extra flair for a night out.
✔️ Lia Sophia Happy Hour collection
✔️ Matching necklace and earrings set
✔️ Multicoloured design
✔️ Necklace measures approx. 20”
✔️ Adjustable for shorter length
✔️ Great for casual styling or evening wear
Because sometimes your outfit just needs a little more fun.
Condition – Appears New/Excellent Used Condition.
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