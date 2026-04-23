Give Back Rack Auction - April 23 - 29.

Everyone’s favourite little troublemaker has arrived in this week's auction.





This authentic Disney Store Stitch plush is soft, adorable, and the perfect size for display, gifting, or keeping all to yourself (no judgment here).





✔️ Official Disney merchandise

✔️ Approx. 11” tall

✔️ Super soft and huggable

✔️ Great for collectors or fans





Let’s be honest… you don’t really need Stitch.



But also… you kinda do.





Condition - Excellent used.