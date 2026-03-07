Give Back Rack Auction - March 21 - 26, 2026

Bold. Clean. Game-day ready.

This officially licensed NHL Toronto Maple Leafs jacket features a striking blue and black colour block design with oversized “TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS” graphics across the front, sleeve detailing on both arms, and a large leaf logo on the back.

Snap front closure, ribbed collar and cuffs, fully lined interior.

Size 2XL.

Official NHL licensed product.

Perfect for layering on game night, repping the Leafs loud and proud, or adding a statement piece to your fan collection.

💙 Part of our March 21 - 26 Online Auction

Every bid helps provide dignified access to essential needs through Barrie Families Unite.