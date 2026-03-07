Give Back Rack Auction - March 21 - 26, 2026

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Starting bid
Bold. Clean. Game-day ready.
This officially licensed NHL Toronto Maple Leafs jacket features a striking blue and black colour block design with oversized “TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS” graphics across the front, sleeve detailing on both arms, and a large leaf logo on the back.
Snap front closure, ribbed collar and cuffs, fully lined interior.
Size 2XL.
Official NHL licensed product.
Perfect for layering on game night, repping the Leafs loud and proud, or adding a statement piece to your fan collection.
💙 Part of our March 21 - 26 Online Auction
Every bid helps provide dignified access to essential needs through Barrie Families Unite.
Starting bid
Bring the magic of The Little Mermaid to life with this stunning, brand new sealed LEGO Disney collector’s set. Designed for adult builders and Disney fans, this 1,808-piece display set features an intricate underwater scene housed inside a beautiful clamshell design.
This premium set includes Ariel, King Triton, Ursula, and more, along with detailed elements like a shipwreck, coral reef, and hidden treasures throughout.
Perfect for collectors, Disney lovers, or anyone looking for a truly unique and display-worthy LEGO build.
Details:
Makes an incredible gift or collector’s piece
💙 Part of our March 21 - 26 Online Auction
Every bid helps provide dignified access to essential needs through Barrie Families Unite.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!