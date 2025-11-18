GUELPH CHAMBER CHOIR
Give the Gift of Messiah
Ev’ry valley shall be exalted (Tenor aria)
$100
And the glory of the Lord (Chorus)
$250
But who may abide the day of his coming? (Alto aria)
$100
And He shall purify (Chorus)
$250
O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion (aria/chorus)
$350
For unto us a child is born (Chorus)
$250
Glory to God (Chorus)
$250
Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion (Soprano aria)
$100
He shall feed His flock (Alto and Soprano duet)
$200
His yoke is easy, and his burden is light (Chorus)
$250
Behold the Lamb of God (Chorus)
$250
He was despised (Alto aria)
$100
Surely He hath borne our griefs (Chorus)
$250
And with his stripes we are healed (Chorus)
$250
All we, like sheep, have gone astray (Chorus)
$250
He trusted in God (Chorus)
$250
Behold and see (Tenor aria)
$100
But Thou didst not leave (Tenor aria)
$100
Why do the nations so furiously rage together? (Bass aria)
$100
Let Us Break their bonds asunder (Chorus)
$250
Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron (Tenor aria)
$100
Hallelujah
$1,000
I know that my redeemer liveth (Soprano aria)
$100
The trumpet shall sound (Bass aria)
$100
Worthy is the Lamb that was slain (Chorus)
$250
Amen
$500
