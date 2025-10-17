GivingTuesday's Travel Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Value $1,000
One night's stay for two at the iconic Fairmont Gold located in Fairmont Royal York. Experience private check-in, wake-up coffee delivered to your room, a pillow menu for your perfect night's rest, and exclusive access to our lounge offering breakfast, afternoon treats, evening hors d'oeuvres and day live music on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Indulge in unparalleled luxury with Fairmont Gold at Fairmont Royal York, where you are treated to an exclusive, hotel-within-a-hotel experience designed for discerning guests seeking elegance and sophistication during their stay.
**Expires Dec. 31, 2026. Based on availabilty, blackout dates may apply. Taxes and gratuities are not included. No Cash value, exchanges or transfer.
Starting bid
Value $1,100
Overnight stay at The Lake House on Canandaigua in a Cottage Lake View Room plus Dinner for Two at Rose Tavern.
Recpgnized in the MICHELIN Guide as one of the world's best lake vacations, The Lake House on Canandaigua places its guest in the heart of New York's beautiful Finger Lakes region on the shores of Canandaigua Lake. Known for its blend of modern design with year-round lakeside luxury, The Lake House offers guests lakeview guestrooms and suites, many with private balconies overlooking the lake.
**Expires Dec. 31, 2026. Based on availabilty and blackout dates apply. No cash value, exchanges or transfer.
Starting bid
Value $1,200+
Enjoy an overnight stay at 124 on Queen Hotel and Spa in a Signature Premium King Room with access for two guests to enjoy their Spa at Q Hyrdotherapy Wellness Circuit, and a multi-course dinner for two at NOTL Bar & Restaurant.
Located in Historic Old Town, Niagara-on-the-Lake, 124 on Queen has something for everyone. They have everything you need for a relaxing and rejuvenation vacation with luxurious hotel accommodations world-class spa, and two critically acclaimed restaurants.
**Valid November 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026. Available for booking Monday-Thursday. No Cash value, exchanges or transfer.
Starting bid
Value $1,000
Overnight Stay at Langdon Hall Country House & Spa with Country Breakfast for Two
Located on a 75-acre estate, one hour west of Toronto, Langdon Hall Country House & Spa offers a quiet and picturesque environment that provides the perfect atmosphere to enjoy a romantic getaway.
**Expires Dec. 30, 2026. Based on availabilty, blackout dates may apply. No Cash value, exchanges or transfer.
Starting bid
Value $650
An overnight stay in a City View Jacuzzi Room with dinner at The Keg and complimentary parking.
The Wyndham Grand Fallsview Hotel is a striking blend of convenience, comfort, and access — a stay here feels like you’re already part of the Niagara Falls experience.
**Expires Nov 30, 2026. Based on availabilty from Sunday-Friday, blackout dates may apply. No Cash value, exchanges or transfer.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!