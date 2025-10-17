GivingTuesday's Travel Auction

Value $1,000

One night's stay for two at the iconic Fairmont Gold located in Fairmont Royal York. Experience private check-in, wake-up coffee delivered to your room, a pillow menu for your perfect night's rest, and exclusive access to our lounge offering breakfast, afternoon treats, evening hors d'oeuvres and day live music on Friday and Saturday evenings.





Indulge in unparalleled luxury with Fairmont Gold at Fairmont Royal York , where you are treated to an exclusive, hotel-within-a-hotel experience designed for discerning guests seeking elegance and sophistication during their stay.

**Expires Dec. 31, 2026. Based on availabilty, blackout dates may apply. Taxes and gratuities are not included. No Cash value, exchanges or transfer.