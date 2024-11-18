GivingTuesday Virtual Silent Auction

Stay at The Pearadise Airbnb in Prince Edward County
$450
Starting bid
Value $2,000: This is for a 2-night stay at the Pearadise Airbnb on West Lake for up to 8 guests.
Newly renovated family-friendly 4 bedroom house on 2 acre property on West Lake with small pear orchard and heated pool (open mid-May to mid-Sept). Centrally located between Wellington and Bloomfield, in Prince Edward County, the property is steps from Wellington Farmer's Market (every Sat May to Oct), events at the Eddie and Wander Resort. Waterfront with a dock, large lawn with a play structure, waterside pergola with 12ft picnic table, large pool deck with dining and lounge seating and sweeping lake views throughout.
MAX 8 ADULTS
***Please note that local bylaws allow a maximum of 8 people over the age of 10 years old. As a result, groups of 10 people are only permitted to stay if at least 2 guests are under the age of 10.***
*Subject to availability in November 2024-April 2025. The most up to date calendar can be viewed at
https://airbnb.com/h/pearadiseonwestlake.
*Redeemable weekdays or weekends excluding holidays and long weekends: December 20, 2024 - January 6, 2025, February 14-17, 2025, March 8-16, 2025, April 18-20, 2025
*Must abide by house rules and capacity restrictions as outlined on our Airbnb profile.
*This item has no cash value.
Stay at The Royal Hotel in Picton
$450
Starting bid
$1,000 Value: This is for a 2-night stay at The Royal Hotel in an Empire Room for 2 people.
The Royal has been lovingly restored by a local family, reimagined for today’s traveller while honouring its strong history in the community. A stone’s throw from picturesque wineries, charming restaurants and idyllic natural attractions, The Royal is the ideal jumping-off point for exploring everything that makes The County special. Join us on Picton Main Street and discover why we love to call The County home.
*Subject to availabilty. Some blackout dates apply including NYE.
*Must be used for a stay from November 1, 2024 to June 2025.
*This item has no cash value.
Stay at The Bruce Hotel in Stratford
$350
Starting bid
$1,000 Value: Luxury Stay at Canada’s Only 5-Diamond Independently Owned Boutique Hotel. Experience the unparalleled elegance of The Bruce Hotel in Stratford with a 2-night stay in a Deluxe Room for two, including breakfast.
Nestled on six and a half acres, The Bruce Hotel offers exceptional service and comfort. Each guest room, spanning a generous 600 square feet, is designed to feel like a home away from home. Enjoy a sitting area, wet bar, spacious bathroom, and French doors that open to your private patio, balcony, or Juliette balcony. Discover true luxury in the heart of Stratford.
*Blackout Dates: December 31, 2024, May 25 - June 1, August 1 - September 28, 2025
*Must be used by December 30, 2025
*This item has no cash value.
Stay at 124 on Queen Hotel in Spa in Niagara on the Lake
$350
Starting bid
$1,000 Value: This is for a a 2-night stay at 124 on Queen Hotel and Spa in their Signature Double Queen Guestroom for two. at 124 on Queen Hotel and Spa.
124 on Queen Hotel and Spa is located in the heart of Niagara-on-the-Lake. They have everything you need for a relaxing and rejuvenating vacation with luxurious hotel accommodations, a world-class spa, and two critically acclaimed restaurants.
**Included in your stay is complimentary access for two to the Spa at Q Hydrotherapy Wellness Circuit for the date of your stay.
* Bookable Dates: Between January 1 - April 30, 2025
* Signature Double Queen, sleeps 4
Stay at Somewhere Inn in Collingwood
$250
Starting bid
$650 Value: This is for a 2-night weekday stay at Somewhere Inn in a Signature King Suite for 2 people.
Somewhere Inn is a historic century home turned boutique hotel in Downtown Collingwood featuring a Thermal Cycle and Wine Bar. Meticulously restored for nature-filled getaways. Paying homage to the hotel’s 100-year history and the beauty of the Blue Mountains, Somewhere Inn Collingwood’s rooms blend old and new with moody ensuites, vintage loungers, bespoke furniture and restored original flooring.
*Blackout dates include: December 20th - January 6th, February 17th or March break
*Must be used before June 30th, 2024.
*This item has no cash value.
Stay at The Ayrshire Hotel in Elora
$375
Starting bid
$835 Value: This is for a 2-night stay at The Ayrshire House in their Premium King Suite for 2 people.
The Ayrshire House offers first class accommodations housed in two properties fronting on the main street of the beautiful and charming Village of Elora, each just minutes from the elegant Elora Mill and Spa, and steps from the historic downtown and its stylish restaurants, upscale boutiques, eclectic art galleries, craft brewery and distillery, and spectacular eco-adventures.
* Blackout dates: No holidays
* Must be used by the end of 2025.
*This item has no cash value.
Stay at The Vittoria Hotel in Niagara Falls
$125
Starting bid
$250 Value: This is for a 1-night stay at The Vittoria Hotel in Niagara Falls for 2 people in a Standard Guest Room.
Our new Standard Suite comes with all the conveniences and comforts of a home away from home. This room features two queen size beds, chair, minifridge, coffee maker, 49" high-definition TV, hair dryer, iron, ironing board, alarm/clock radio, safe and complimentary wi-fi.
* Gift certificate cannot be redeemed for cash.
* Not valid on weekends and holidays. Other blackout dates may apply based on hotel availability.
* Gift certificate cannot be combined with any other vouchers and is ineligible for any other promotions or offers.
* Gift certificate is valid for up to one year after issue date. No exceptions.
* Reservations must be booked in advance and advise the use of the gift certificate.
· Original gift certificate must be presented to the front desk at time of check in
