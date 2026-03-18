Racket and Paddle Association of Cape Breton

Hosted by

Racket and Paddle Association of Cape Breton

About this event

Glace Bay Tennis Club

485 York St

Glace Bay, NS B1A 2N8, Canada

[SPRING] Adult Evening
$150

[SPRING]

Adult Evening (BEGINNER, INTERMEDIATE and ADVANCE)


Instruction | Strategy | Match Play

Designed for the active professional and the lifelong athlete, our evening program balances technical skill-building with the social excitement of live play. Focus on pace, placement, and match endurance.

Program Format: 90-Minute Sessions

  • Phase 1: Technical Instruction (60 Minutes) Led by our certified professionals, this hour focuses on the "Theme of the Week" (e.g., Volley placement, Second-serve consistency, or Baseline tactical patterns). We utilize high-repetition drills to build muscle memory and improve stroke reliability.
  • Phase 2: Managed Match Play (30 Minutes) Transition immediately from practice to performance. Coaches facilitate structured point-play, sets, or "King of the Hill" rotations. This allows you to test new techniques under match pressure while receiving real-time tactical feedback.

Why Join the Evening Program?

  • Efficient Progression: The 1-hour/30-minute split is scientifically proven to enhance skill retention through immediate practical application.
  • Social Connection: Meet players of similar skill levels, making it easy to find hitting partners for outside of program hours.
  • Stress Relief: The perfect way to transition from the workday to the evening in the beautiful, outdoor setting of Sydney River.
  • Frequency: Twice per week Mondays and Wednesday (May 4th to June 26th, Starts 6pm)
[SPRING] Junior Afterschool Tennis Program
$150

[SPRING]

Junior Afterschool (BEGINNER, INTERMEDIATE and ADVANCE)


Instruction | Strategy | Match Play

Designed for the active professional and the lifelong athlete, our evening program balances technical skill-building with the social excitement of live play. Focus on pace, placement, and match endurance.

Program Format: -M60inute Sessions

  • Phase 1: Technical Instruction (45 Minutes) Led by our certified professionals, this hour focuses on the "Theme of the Week" (e.g., Volley placement, Second-serve consistency, or Baseline tactical patterns). We utilize high-repetition drills to build muscle memory and improve stroke reliability.
  • Phase 2: Managed Match Play (15 Minutes) Transition immediately from practice to performance. Coaches facilitate structured point-play, sets, or "King of the Hill" rotations. This allows you to test new techniques under match pressure while receiving real-time tactical feedback.

Why Join the Evening Program?

  • Efficient Progression: The 60-minute split is scientifically proven to enhance skill retention through immediate practical application.
  • Social Connection: Meet players of similar skill levels, making it easy to find hitting partners for outside of program hours.
  • Stress Relief: The perfect way to transition from the workday to the evening in the beautiful, outdoor setting of Sydney River.
  • Frequency: Twice per week Mondays and Wednesday (May 4th to June 26th, Starts 430pm)
SUMMER - Our Junior Program (Age 5-7)
$250

SUMMER - Our Junior Program (Age 5-7) offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.

Hour 1: On-Court Technical Excellence

The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).

  • Skill Development: Focused drills on footwork, racket control, and tactical play.
  • Success-Based Learning: Modified equipment ensures every child rallies successfully from day one.
  • Physical Literacy: Enhancing coordination, speed, and agility under the guidance of certified professionals.

Hour 2: Off-Court Leadership & Wellness

We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Sydney River apart, focusing on three core pillars:

  • Mental Toughness: Workshops on focus, resilience, and emotional regulation—skills that translate directly to school and life.
  • Leadership & Arts: Interactive sessions that encourage teamwork, creative problem-solving, and community projects.
  • Cultural Connection: As a multicultural hub, this hour includes social time to build friendships across diverse backgrounds, fostering a true sense of belonging.

Program Details

  • Frequency: Twice per week Mondays and Wednesday (8 weeks Starting July 6th).
  • Inclusive Access: Use of the Equipment Lending Library (racket) is included at no cost.
  • Location: The historic, tree-surrounded Sydney River Tennis Club.

The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.

SUMMER - Our Junior Program (Age 8-9)
$250

SUMMER - Our Junior Program (Age 8-9) offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.

Hour 1: On-Court Technical Excellence

The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).

  • Skill Development: Focused drills on footwork, racket control, and tactical play.
  • Success-Based Learning: Modified equipment ensures every child rallies successfully from day one.
  • Physical Literacy: Enhancing coordination, speed, and agility under the guidance of certified professionals.

Hour 2: Off-Court Leadership & Wellness

We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Sydney River apart, focusing on three core pillars:

  • Mental Toughness: Workshops on focus, resilience, and emotional regulation—skills that translate directly to school and life.
  • Leadership & Arts: Interactive sessions that encourage teamwork, creative problem-solving, and community projects.
  • Cultural Connection: As a multicultural hub, this hour includes social time to build friendships across diverse backgrounds, fostering a true sense of belonging.

Program Details

  • Frequency: Twice per week Mondays and Wednesday (8 weeks Starting July 6th).
  • Inclusive Access: Use of the Equipment Lending Library (racket) is included at no cost.
  • Location: The historic, tree-surrounded Sydney River Tennis Club.

The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.

SUMMER - Our Junior Program (Age 10-13)
$250

SUMMER - Our Junior Program (Age 10-13) offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.

Hour 1: On-Court Technical Excellence

The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).

  • Skill Development: Focused drills on footwork, racket control, and tactical play.
  • Success-Based Learning: Modified equipment ensures every child rallies successfully from day one.
  • Physical Literacy: Enhancing coordination, speed, and agility under the guidance of certified professionals.

Hour 2: Off-Court Leadership & Wellness

We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Sydney River apart, focusing on three core pillars:

  • Mental Toughness: Workshops on focus, resilience, and emotional regulation—skills that translate directly to school and life.
  • Leadership & Arts: Interactive sessions that encourage teamwork, creative problem-solving, and community projects.
  • Cultural Connection: As a multicultural hub, this hour includes social time to build friendships across diverse backgrounds, fostering a true sense of belonging.

Program Details

  • Frequency: Twice per week Mondays and Wednesday (8 weeks Starting July 6th).
  • Inclusive Access: Use of the Equipment Lending Library (racket) is included at no cost.
  • Location: The historic, tree-surrounded Sydney River Tennis Club.

The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.

SUMMER - Our Junior Program (Age 14-17)
$250

SUMMER - Our Junior Program (Age 14-17) offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.

Hour 1: On-Court Technical Excellence

The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).

  • Skill Development: Focused drills on footwork, racket control, and tactical play.
  • Success-Based Learning: Modified equipment ensures every child rallies successfully from day one.
  • Physical Literacy: Enhancing coordination, speed, and agility under the guidance of certified professionals.

Hour 2: Off-Court Leadership & Wellness

We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Sydney River apart, focusing on three core pillars:

  • Mental Toughness: Workshops on focus, resilience, and emotional regulation—skills that translate directly to school and life.
  • Leadership & Arts: Interactive sessions that encourage teamwork, creative problem-solving, and community projects.
  • Cultural Connection: As a multicultural hub, this hour includes social time to build friendships across diverse backgrounds, fostering a true sense of belonging.

Program Details

  • Frequency: Twice per week Mondays and Wednesday (8 weeks Starting July 6th).
  • Inclusive Access: Use of the Equipment Lending Library (racket) is included at no cost.
  • Location: The historic, tree-surrounded Sydney River Tennis Club.

The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.

SUMMER - Junior High-Performance Stream
$450


SUMMER - Elite Junior Development Pathways 2 Streams:

Stream 1: High-Performance Stream (3 Days/Week)

The Foundation of Excellence Designed for dedicated athletes transitioning from recreational play to a focused training environment. This stream builds the physical and mental stamina required for competition and high level rallies.

  • Commitment: 3 sessions per week.
  • Focus: Advanced stroke production, specialized footwork patterns, and the introduction of competitive match strategies.
  • Format: Integrated sessions including high-intensity on-court drills and off-court athletic development.

Program Details

  • Frequency: 3 sessions per week.
  • 90 Minutes On-Court: High-intensity tactical drills, match play simulation, and advanced technical refinement.
  • 30 Minutes Off-Court: Sport-specific conditioning, mental performance coaching, and video analysis.
  • Dates: Mondays, Tuesday, Wednesday (8 weeks Starting July 6th).
  • Inclusive Access: Use of the Equipment Lending Library (racket) is included at no cost.
  • Location: The historic, tree-surrounded Sydney River Tennis Club.

SUMMER - Elite Junior Development Pathways 2 Streams:

Stream 1: High-Performance Stream (3 Days/Week)

The Foundation of Excellence Designed for dedicated athletes transitioning from recreational play to a focused training environment. This stream builds the physical and mental stamina required for competition and high level rallies.

  • Commitment: 3 sessions per week.
  • Focus: Advanced stroke production, specialized footwork patterns, and the introduction of competitive match strategies.
  • Format: Integrated sessions including high-intensity on-court drills and off-court athletic development.

Program Details

  • Frequency: 3 sessions per week.
  • 90 Minutes On-Court: High-intensity tactical drills, match play simulation, and advanced technical refinement.
  • 30 Minutes Off-Court: Sport-specific conditioning, mental performance coaching, and video analysis.
  • Dates: Mondays, Tuesday, Wednesday (8 weeks Starting July 6th).
  • Inclusive Access: Use of the Equipment Lending Library (racket) is included at no cost.
  • Location: The historic, tree-surrounded Sydney River Tennis Club.
SUMMER - Junior - Competitive Stream
$675

SUMMER - Elite Junior Development Pathways 2 Streams:

2. Competitive Stream (4 Days/Week)

The Pathway to the Podium Our most rigorous program designed for athletes who prioritize tennis as their primary sport. This stream is specifically built for players actively competing in the Nova Scotia Open and the Atlantic Circuit.

  • Commitment: 4 sessions per week (Maximum immersion).
  • Focus: Elite-level tactical patterns, situational pressure training, and comprehensive match-play analysis.
  • Support: Includes personalized tournament planning, mental performance coaching, and eligibility for Provincial Travel Grants.

Program Details

  • Frequency: 4 sessions per week.
  • 90 Minutes On-Court: High-intensity tactical drills, match play simulation, and advanced technical refinement.
  • 30 Minutes Off-Court: Sport-specific conditioning, mental performance coaching, and video analysis.
  • Dates: Mondays, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays (8 weeks Starting July 6th).
  • Inclusive Access: Use of the Equipment Lending Library (racket) is included at no cost.
  • Location: The historic, tree-surrounded Sydney River Tennis Club.
Adult Evening [BEGINNERS - SUMMER]
$260

Adult Evening Advantage

[BEGINNERS - SUMMER]


Instruction | Strategy | Match Play

Designed for the active professional and the lifelong athlete, our evening program balances technical skill-building with the social excitement of live play. Focus on ball control and basic scoring.

Program Format: 90-Minute Sessions

  • Phase 1: Technical Instruction (60 Minutes) Led by our certified professionals, this hour focuses on the "Theme of the Week" (e.g., Volley placement, Second-serve consistency, or Baseline tactical patterns). We utilize high-repetition drills to build muscle memory and improve stroke reliability.
  • Phase 2: Managed Match Play (30 Minutes) Transition immediately from practice to performance. Coaches facilitate structured point-play, sets, or "King of the Hill" rotations. This allows you to test new techniques under match pressure while receiving real-time tactical feedback.

Why Join the Evening Program?

  • Efficient Progression: The 1-hour/30-minute split is scientifically proven to enhance skill retention through immediate practical application.
  • Social Connection: Meet players of similar skill levels, making it easy to find hitting partners for outside of program hours.
  • Stress Relief: The perfect way to transition from the workday to the evening in the beautiful, outdoor setting of Sydney River.
  • Frequency: Twice per week Mondays and Wednesday (8 weeks Starting July 6th). Starts 6pm.
Adult Evening [INTERMEDIATE - SUMMER]
$260

Adult Evening

[INTERMEDIATE - SUMMER]


Instruction | Strategy | Match Play

Designed for the active professional and the lifelong athlete, our evening program balances technical skill-building with the social excitement of live play. Focus on court positioning and spin.

Program Format: 90-Minute Sessions

  • Phase 1: Technical Instruction (60 Minutes) Led by our certified professionals, this hour focuses on the "Theme of the Week" (e.g., Volley placement, Second-serve consistency, or Baseline tactical patterns). We utilize high-repetition drills to build muscle memory and improve stroke reliability.
  • Phase 2: Managed Match Play (30 Minutes) Transition immediately from practice to performance. Coaches facilitate structured point-play, sets, or "King of the Hill" rotations. This allows you to test new techniques under match pressure while receiving real-time tactical feedback.

Why Join the Evening Program?

  • Efficient Progression: The 1-hour/30-minute split is scientifically proven to enhance skill retention through immediate practical application.
  • Social Connection: Meet players of similar skill levels, making it easy to find hitting partners for outside of program hours.
  • Stress Relief: The perfect way to transition from the workday to the evening in the beautiful, outdoor setting of Sydney River.
  • Frequency: Twice per week Mondays and Wednesday (8 weeks Starting July 6th). Starts 730pm
Adult Evening [ADVANCE - SUMMER]
$260

Adult Evening

[ADVANCE - SUMMER]


Instruction | Strategy | Match Play

Designed for the active professional and the lifelong athlete, our evening program balances technical skill-building with the social excitement of live play. Focus on pace, placement, and match endurance.

Program Format: 90-Minute Sessions

  • Phase 1: Technical Instruction (60 Minutes) Led by our certified professionals, this hour focuses on the "Theme of the Week" (e.g., Volley placement, Second-serve consistency, or Baseline tactical patterns). We utilize high-repetition drills to build muscle memory and improve stroke reliability.
  • Phase 2: Managed Match Play (30 Minutes) Transition immediately from practice to performance. Coaches facilitate structured point-play, sets, or "King of the Hill" rotations. This allows you to test new techniques under match pressure while receiving real-time tactical feedback.

Why Join the Evening Program?

  • Efficient Progression: The 1-hour/30-minute split is scientifically proven to enhance skill retention through immediate practical application.
  • Social Connection: Meet players of similar skill levels, making it easy to find hitting partners for outside of program hours.
  • Stress Relief: The perfect way to transition from the workday to the evening in the beautiful, outdoor setting of Sydney River.
  • Frequency: Twice per week Mondays and Wednesday (8 weeks Starting July 6th). Starts 6pm
Add a donation for Racket and Paddle Association of Cape Breton

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!