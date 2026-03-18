Glace Bay Tennis Club

SUMMER - Our Junior Program (Age 5-7) offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.

Hour 1: On-Court Technical Excellence

The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).

Skill Development: Focused drills on footwork, racket control, and tactical play.

Success-Based Learning: Modified equipment ensures every child rallies successfully from day one.

Physical Literacy: Enhancing coordination, speed, and agility under the guidance of certified professionals.

Hour 2: Off-Court Leadership & Wellness

We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Sydney River apart, focusing on three core pillars:

Mental Toughness: Workshops on focus, resilience, and emotional regulation—skills that translate directly to school and life.

Leadership & Arts: Interactive sessions that encourage teamwork, creative problem-solving, and community projects.

Cultural Connection: As a multicultural hub, this hour includes social time to build friendships across diverse backgrounds, fostering a true sense of belonging.

Program Details

Frequency: Twice per week Mondays and Wednesday (8 weeks Starting July 6th).

Inclusive Access: Use of the Equipment Lending Library (racket) is included at no cost.

Location: The historic, tree-surrounded Sydney River Tennis Club.

The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.