Glace Bay Tennis Club

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Instruction | Strategy | Match Play
Designed for the active professional and the lifelong athlete, our evening program balances technical skill-building with the social excitement of live play. Focus on pace, placement, and match endurance.
Instruction | Strategy | Match Play
Designed for the active professional and the lifelong athlete, our evening program balances technical skill-building with the social excitement of live play. Focus on pace, placement, and match endurance.
SUMMER - Our Junior Program (Age 5-7) offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.
The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).
We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Sydney River apart, focusing on three core pillars:
The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.
SUMMER - Our Junior Program (Age 8-9) offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.
The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).
We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Sydney River apart, focusing on three core pillars:
The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.
SUMMER - Our Junior Program (Age 10-13) offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.
The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).
We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Sydney River apart, focusing on three core pillars:
The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.
SUMMER - Our Junior Program (Age 14-17) offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.
The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).
We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Sydney River apart, focusing on three core pillars:
The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.
SUMMER - Elite Junior Development Pathways 2 Streams:
The Foundation of Excellence Designed for dedicated athletes transitioning from recreational play to a focused training environment. This stream builds the physical and mental stamina required for competition and high level rallies.
SUMMER - Elite Junior Development Pathways 2 Streams:
The Foundation of Excellence Designed for dedicated athletes transitioning from recreational play to a focused training environment. This stream builds the physical and mental stamina required for competition and high level rallies.
SUMMER - Elite Junior Development Pathways 2 Streams:
The Pathway to the Podium Our most rigorous program designed for athletes who prioritize tennis as their primary sport. This stream is specifically built for players actively competing in the Nova Scotia Open and the Atlantic Circuit.
Instruction | Strategy | Match Play
Designed for the active professional and the lifelong athlete, our evening program balances technical skill-building with the social excitement of live play. Focus on ball control and basic scoring.
Instruction | Strategy | Match Play
Designed for the active professional and the lifelong athlete, our evening program balances technical skill-building with the social excitement of live play. Focus on court positioning and spin.
Instruction | Strategy | Match Play
Designed for the active professional and the lifelong athlete, our evening program balances technical skill-building with the social excitement of live play. Focus on pace, placement, and match endurance.
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