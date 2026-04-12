Racket and Paddle Association of Cape Breton

Offered by

Racket and Paddle Association of Cape Breton

About the memberships

Glace Bay Tennis Club

JUNIOR SUMMER STANDARD - (Age 5-7) - July & August
$250

[JUNIOR STANDARD FROM JULY 7 TO AUGUST 27]

(Age 5-7)

Tuesday and Thursday

9:00am to 11:00am


(Note: 2nd hour is optional)


Offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.

Hour 1: On-Court Technical Excellence

The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).

  • Skill Development: Focused drills on footwork, racket control, and tactical play.
  • Success-Based Learning: Modified equipment ensures every child rallies successfully from day one.
  • Physical Literacy: Enhancing coordination, speed, and agility under the guidance of certified professionals.

Hour 2: Off-Court Leadership & Wellness (Optional)

We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Glace Bay apart, focusing on three core pillars:

  • Mental Toughness: Workshops on focus, resilience, and emotional regulation—skills that translate directly to school and life.
  • Leadership & Arts: Interactive sessions that encourage teamwork, creative problem-solving, and community projects.
  • Cultural Connection: As a multicultural hub, this hour includes social time to build friendships across diverse backgrounds, fostering a true sense of belonging.

Program Details

  • Frequency: Twice per week Tuesdays and Thursdays (Starting July 7).
  • Inclusive Access: Use of the Equipment Lending Library (racket) is included at no cost.
  • Location: The historic, tree-surrounded Glace Bay Tennis Club.

The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.

JUNIOR SUMMER STANDARD - (Age 8-9) - July & August
$250

[JUNIOR STANDARD FROM JULY 7 TO AUGUST 27]

(Age 8-9)

Mondays and Wednesday

10:00am to 12:00pm


(Note: 2nd hour is optional)


Offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.

Hour 1: On-Court Technical Excellence

The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).

  • Skill Development: Focused drills on footwork, racket control, and tactical play.
  • Success-Based Learning: Modified equipment ensures every child rallies successfully from day one.
  • Physical Literacy: Enhancing coordination, speed, and agility under the guidance of certified professionals.

Hour 2: Off-Court Leadership & Wellness

We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Glace Bay apart, focusing on three core pillars:

  • Mental Toughness: Workshops on focus, resilience, and emotional regulation—skills that translate directly to school and life.
  • Leadership & Arts: Interactive sessions that encourage teamwork, creative problem-solving, and community projects.
  • Cultural Connection: As a multicultural hub, this hour includes social time to build friendships across diverse backgrounds, fostering a true sense of belonging.

Program Details

  • Frequency: Twice per week Tuesdays and Thursdays (Starting July 7).
  • Inclusive Access: Use of the Equipment Lending Library (racket) is included at no cost.
  • Location: The historic, tree-surrounded Glace Bay Tennis Club.

The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.

JUNIOR SUMMER STANDARD - (Age 10-13) - July & August
$250

[JUNIOR STANDARD FROM JULY 7 TO AUGUST 27]

(Age 10-13)


Tuesday and Thursday

11:00am to 1:00pm


(Note: 2nd hour is optional)


Offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.

Hour 1: On-Court Technical Excellence

The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).

  • Skill Development: Focused drills on footwork, racket control, and tactical play.
  • Success-Based Learning: Modified equipment ensures every child rallies successfully from day one.
  • Physical Literacy: Enhancing coordination, speed, and agility under the guidance of certified professionals.

Hour 2: Off-Court Leadership & Wellness

We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Glace Bay apart, focusing on three core pillars:

  • Mental Toughness: Workshops on focus, resilience, and emotional regulation—skills that translate directly to school and life.
  • Leadership & Arts: Interactive sessions that encourage teamwork, creative problem-solving, and community projects.
  • Cultural Connection: As a multicultural hub, this hour includes social time to build friendships across diverse backgrounds, fostering a true sense of belonging.

Program Details

  • Frequency: Twice per week Tuesdays and Thursdays (Starting July 7).
  • Inclusive Access: Use of the Equipment Lending Library (racket) is included at no cost.
  • Location: The historic, tree-surrounded Glace Bay Tennis Club.

The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.

JUNIOR SUMMER STANDARD - (Age 14-18) - July & August
$250

[JUNIOR STANDARD FROM JULY 7 TO AUGUST 27]

(Age 14-18)


Tuesday and Thursday

12:00pm to 2:00pm


(Note: 2nd hour is optional)


Offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.

Hour 1: On-Court Technical Excellence

The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).

  • Skill Development: Focused drills on footwork, racket control, and tactical play.
  • Success-Based Learning: Modified equipment ensures every child rallies successfully from day one.
  • Physical Literacy: Enhancing coordination, speed, and agility under the guidance of certified professionals.

Hour 2: Off-Court Leadership & Wellness

We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Glace Bay apart, focusing on three core pillars:

  • Mental Toughness: Workshops on focus, resilience, and emotional regulation—skills that translate directly to school and life.
  • Leadership & Arts: Interactive sessions that encourage teamwork, creative problem-solving, and community projects.
  • Cultural Connection: As a multicultural hub, this hour includes social time to build friendships across diverse backgrounds, fostering a true sense of belonging.

Program Details

  • Frequency: Twice per week Tuesdays and Thursdays (Starting July 7).
  • Inclusive Access: Use of the Equipment Lending Library (racket) is included at no cost.
  • Location: The historic, tree-surrounded Glace Bay Tennis Club.

The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.

JUNIOR HIGH PERFORMANCE (All Ages) - July & August
$700

[SUMMER HIGH PERFORMANCE FROM JULY 7 TO AUGUST 27]

(All Ages)

Elite Junior Development Pathways Stream 1: $700

Stream 1: High-Performance Stream (3 Days/Week)

Tuesday & Thursday - Regular class time

Wednesday - 10:00am to 12:00pm


(Note: 2nd hour is optional)

The Foundation of Excellence Designed for dedicated athletes transitioning from recreational play to a focused training environment. This stream builds the physical and mental stamina required for competition and high level rallies.

  • Commitment: 3 sessions per week.
  • Focus: Advanced stroke production, specialized footwork patterns, and the introduction of competitive match strategies.
  • Format: Integrated sessions including high-intensity on-court drills and off-court athletic development.

Program Details

  • Frequency: 3 sessions per week.
  • 90 Minutes On-Court: High-intensity tactical drills, match play simulation, and advanced technical refinement.
  • 30 Minutes Off-Court: Sport-specific conditioning, mental performance coaching, and video analysis.
  • Includes Wednesday Lunch BBQ
  • Dates: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Wednesday (Starting July 7).
  • Inclusive Access: Use of the Equipment Lending Library (racket) is included at no cost.
  • Location: The historic, tree-surrounded Glace Bay Tennis Club.
JUNIOR COMPETITIVE STREAM - July & August
$925

[COMPETITIVE STREAM FROM JULY 7 TO AUGUST 28]

SUMMER - Elite Junior Development Pathways Stream 2: $925

2. Competitive Stream (4 Days/Week)

Tuesday & Thursday - Regular class time

Wednesdays - 10:00am to 12:00pm

Fridays - 10:00am to 12:00pm


(Note: 2nd hour is optional)


The Pathway to the Podium Our most rigorous program designed for athletes who prioritize tennis as their primary sport. This stream is specifically built for players actively wanting to compete in tournament.

  • Commitment: 4 sessions per week (Maximum immersion).
  • Focus: Elite-level tactical patterns, situational pressure training, and comprehensive match-play analysis.
  • Support: Includes personalized tournament planning, mental performance coaching, and eligibility for Provincial Travel Grants.

Program Details

  • Frequency: 4 sessions per week.
  • 90 Minutes On-Court: High-intensity tactical drills, match play simulation, and advanced technical refinement.
  • 30 Minutes Off-Court: Sport-specific conditioning, mental performance coaching, and video analysis.
  • Dates: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Wednesday, Friday (Starting July 7).
  • Includes Thursday Lunch BBQ
  • Inclusive Access: Use of the Equipment Lending Library (racket) is included at no cost.
  • Location: The historic, tree-surrounded Glace Bay Tennis Club.
SUMMER ADULT BEGINNERS -July & August - Tuesdays & Thursdays
$250

[ADULT EVENING ADVANTAGE FROM JULY 7 TO AUGUST 27]

[BEGINNERS - SUMMER]

Tuesdays and Thursdays

6:00pm to 7:30pm

Program Format: 90-Minute Sessions

  • Phase 1: Technical Instruction (60 Minutes) Led by our certified professionals, this hour focuses on the "Theme of the Week" (e.g., Volley placement, Second-serve consistency, or Baseline tactical patterns). We utilize high-repetition drills to build muscle memory and improve stroke reliability.
  • Phase 2: Managed Match Play (30 Minutes) Transition immediately from practice to performance. Coaches facilitate structured point-play, sets, or "King of the Hill" rotations. This allows you to test new techniques under match pressure while receiving real-time tactical feedback.

Why Join the Evening Program?

  • Efficient Progression: The 1-hour/30-minute split is scientifically proven to enhance skill retention through immediate practical application.
  • Social Connection: Meet players of similar skill levels, making it easy to find hitting partners for outside of program hours.
  • Stress Relief: The perfect way to transition from the workday to the evening in the beautiful, outdoor setting of Glace Bay.
  • Frequency: Twice per week Tuesdays and Thursdays (Starting July 7). Starts 6pm.
SUMMER ADULT INTERMEDIATE -July & August- Tuesday & Thursday
$250

[ADULT EVENING ADVANTAGE FROM JULY 7 TO AUGUST 27]

[INTERMEDIATE - SUMMER]

Tuesdays and Thursdays

6:00pm to 7:30pm

Program Format: 90-Minute Sessions

  • Phase 1: Technical Instruction (60 Minutes) Led by our certified professionals, this hour focuses on the "Theme of the Week" (e.g., Volley placement, Second-serve consistency, or Baseline tactical patterns). We utilize high-repetition drills to build muscle memory and improve stroke reliability.
  • Phase 2: Managed Match Play (30 Minutes) Transition immediately from practice to performance. Coaches facilitate structured point-play, sets, or "King of the Hill" rotations. This allows you to test new techniques under match pressure while receiving real-time tactical feedback.

Why Join the Evening Program?

  • Efficient Progression: The 1-hour/30-minute split is scientifically proven to enhance skill retention through immediate practical application.
  • Social Connection: Meet players of similar skill levels, making it easy to find hitting partners for outside of program hours.
  • Stress Relief: The perfect way to transition from the workday to the evening in the beautiful, outdoor setting of Glace Bay.
  • Frequency: Twice per week Tuesdays and Thursdays (Starting July 7). Starts 6pm.
SUMMER ADULT ADVANCE - July & August - Tuesdays & Thursdays
$250

[ADULT EVENING ADVANTAGE FROM JULY 7 TO AUGUST 27]

[ADVANCE - SUMMER]

Tuesdays and Thursdays

6:00pm to 7:30pm

Program Format: 90-Minute Sessions

  • Phase 1: Technical Instruction (60 Minutes) Led by our certified professionals, this hour focuses on the "Theme of the Week" (e.g., Volley placement, Second-serve consistency, or Baseline tactical patterns). We utilize high-repetition drills to build muscle memory and improve stroke reliability.
  • Phase 2: Managed Match Play (30 Minutes) Transition immediately from practice to performance. Coaches facilitate structured point-play, sets, or "King of the Hill" rotations. This allows you to test new techniques under match pressure while receiving real-time tactical feedback.

Why Join the Evening Program?

  • Efficient Progression: The 1-hour/30-minute split is scientifically proven to enhance skill retention through immediate practical application.
  • Social Connection: Meet players of similar skill levels, making it easy to find hitting partners for outside of program hours.
  • Stress Relief: The perfect way to transition from the workday to the evening in the beautiful, outdoor setting of Glace Bay.
  • Frequency: Twice per week Tuesdays and Thursdays (Starting July 7). Starts 6pm.
FALL JUNIOR AFTERSCHOOL - September & October
$100

[JUNIOR AFTERSCHOOL FROM SEPTEMBER 9 TO OCTOBER 16]

(BEGINNER, INTERMEDIATE and ADVANCE)

Wednesdays and Fridays

4:00pm to 5:00pm

Program Format: 60-Minute Sessions

  • Phase 1: Technical Instruction (45 Minutes) Led by our certified professionals, this hour focuses on the "Theme of the Week" (e.g., Volley placement, Second-serve consistency, or Baseline tactical patterns). We utilize high-repetition drills to build muscle memory and improve stroke reliability.
  • Phase 2: Managed Match Play (15 Minutes) Transition immediately from practice to performance. Coaches facilitate structured point-play, skill challenge, or "King of the Hill" rotations.

Why Join the Evening Program?

  • Efficient Progression: The 60-minute split is scientifically proven to enhance skill retention through immediate practical application.
  • Social Connection: Meet players of similar skill levels, making it easy to find friends for outside of program hours.
  • Stress Relief: The perfect way to transition from the school day to the evening in the beautiful, outdoor setting of Glace Bay.
  • Frequency: Twice per week Tuesdays and Thursdays (September 9th to October 16th, Starts 5pm)


FALL ADULT BEGINNERS - September & October
$100

[ADULT EVENING ADVANTAGE FROM SEPTEMBER 9 TO OCTOBER 16]

[BEGINNERS - FALL]

Wednesdays and Fridays

5:30pm to 7:00pm

Program Format: 90-Minute Sessions

  • Phase 1: Technical Instruction (60 Minutes) Led by our certified professionals, this hour focuses on the "Theme of the Week" (e.g., Volley placement, Second-serve consistency, or Baseline tactical patterns). We utilize high-repetition drills to build muscle memory and improve stroke reliability.
  • Phase 2: Managed Match Play (30 Minutes) Transition immediately from practice to performance. Coaches facilitate structured point-play, sets, or "King of the Hill" rotations. This allows you to test new techniques under match pressure while receiving real-time tactical feedback.

Why Join the Evening Program?

  • Efficient Progression: The 1-hour/30-minute split is scientifically proven to enhance skill retention through immediate practical application.
  • Social Connection: Meet players of similar skill levels, making it easy to find hitting partners for outside of program hours.
  • Stress Relief: The perfect way to transition from the workday to the evening in the beautiful, outdoor setting of Glace Bay.
  • Frequency: Twice per week Tuesdays and Thursdays (September 9th to October 16th). Starts 6pm.
FALL ADULT INTERMEDIATE - September & October
$100

[ADULT EVENING ADVANTAGE FROM SEPTEMBER 9 TO OCTOBER 16]

[INTERMEDIATE - FALL]

Wednesdays and Fridays

5:30pm to 7:00pm

Program Format: 90-Minute Sessions

  • Phase 1: Technical Instruction (60 Minutes) Led by our certified professionals, this hour focuses on the "Theme of the Week" (e.g., Volley placement, Second-serve consistency, or Baseline tactical patterns). We utilize high-repetition drills to build muscle memory and improve stroke reliability.
  • Phase 2: Managed Match Play (30 Minutes) Transition immediately from practice to performance. Coaches facilitate structured point-play, sets, or "King of the Hill" rotations. This allows you to test new techniques under match pressure while receiving real-time tactical feedback.

Why Join the Evening Program?

  • Efficient Progression: The 1-hour/30-minute split is scientifically proven to enhance skill retention through immediate practical application.
  • Social Connection: Meet players of similar skill levels, making it easy to find hitting partners for outside of program hours.
  • Stress Relief: The perfect way to transition from the workday to the evening in the beautiful, outdoor setting of Glace Bay.
  • Frequency: Twice per week Tuesdays and Thursdays (September 9th to October 16th). Starts 6pm.
FALL ADULT ADVANCE - September & October
$100

[ADULT EVENING ADVANTAGE FROM SEPTEMBER 9 TO OCTOBER 16]

[ADVANCE - FALL]

Wednesdays and Fridays

5:30pm to 7:00pm

Program Format: 90-Minute Sessions

  • Phase 1: Technical Instruction (60 Minutes) Led by our certified professionals, this hour focuses on the "Theme of the Week" (e.g., Volley placement, Second-serve consistency, or Baseline tactical patterns). We utilize high-repetition drills to build muscle memory and improve stroke reliability.
  • Phase 2: Managed Match Play (30 Minutes) Transition immediately from practice to performance. Coaches facilitate structured point-play, sets, or "King of the Hill" rotations. This allows you to test new techniques under match pressure while receiving real-time tactical feedback.

Why Join the Evening Program?

  • Efficient Progression: The 1-hour/30-minute split is scientifically proven to enhance skill retention through immediate practical application.
  • Social Connection: Meet players of similar skill levels, making it easy to find hitting partners for outside of program hours.
  • Stress Relief: The perfect way to transition from the workday to the evening in the beautiful, outdoor setting of Glace Bay.
  • Frequency: Twice per week Tuesdays and Thursdays (September 9th to October 16th). Starts 6pm.
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