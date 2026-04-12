Glace Bay Tennis Club

About the memberships
Tuesday and Thursday
9:00am to 11:00am
(Note: 2nd hour is optional)
Offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.
The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).
We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Glace Bay apart, focusing on three core pillars:
The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.
Mondays and Wednesday
10:00am to 12:00pm
(Note: 2nd hour is optional)
Offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.
The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).
We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Glace Bay apart, focusing on three core pillars:
The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.
Tuesday and Thursday
11:00am to 1:00pm
(Note: 2nd hour is optional)
Offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.
The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).
We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Glace Bay apart, focusing on three core pillars:
The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.
Tuesday and Thursday
12:00pm to 2:00pm
(Note: 2nd hour is optional)
Offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.
The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).
We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Glace Bay apart, focusing on three core pillars:
The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.
Stream 1: High-Performance Stream (3 Days/Week)
Tuesday & Thursday - Regular class time
Wednesday - 10:00am to 12:00pm
(Note: 2nd hour is optional)
The Foundation of Excellence Designed for dedicated athletes transitioning from recreational play to a focused training environment. This stream builds the physical and mental stamina required for competition and high level rallies.
Tuesday & Thursday - Regular class time
Wednesdays - 10:00am to 12:00pm
Fridays - 10:00am to 12:00pm
(Note: 2nd hour is optional)
The Pathway to the Podium Our most rigorous program designed for athletes who prioritize tennis as their primary sport. This stream is specifically built for players actively wanting to compete in tournament.
Tuesdays and Thursdays
6:00pm to 7:30pm
Tuesdays and Thursdays
6:00pm to 7:30pm
Tuesdays and Thursdays
6:00pm to 7:30pm
Wednesdays and Fridays
4:00pm to 5:00pm
Wednesdays and Fridays
5:30pm to 7:00pm
Wednesdays and Fridays
5:30pm to 7:00pm
Wednesdays and Fridays
5:30pm to 7:00pm
$
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