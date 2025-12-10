Glad Day Lit December Auction

Hosted by
Seven artist prints! Six postcards! One greeting card and matchbox poetry. These fourteen objects from nine different local queer and trans artists are a unique and special treasure.
BONUS: One free table for 4 people at Glad Day’s Drag Brunch ($70+ value for the drag show, does not include food or drink)
Four crafty queer pins! Gingerbread people magnets! Two sticker packs and matchbox poetry. This is great if you are still looking for unique gifts for lots of people.
Three pairs of earrings handmade by local queer artists. Two books by Toronto writers - one an anthology and the other is Code White: "Code White is an innovative story of psychiatric confinement, rippling with sardonic humour, sexual tension, and rebellious honesty, in a setting that often lacks all three."
It's a Toronto love pack!
One small "Sam The Record Man" t-Shirt, two art prints and the Any Other Way anthology.
These four books are filled with love, lust and drama. From historical romance to modern-day rom-com, these books are page-turners you won’t want to put down. With a bookmark made by a local artist.
It’s six books that explore the trans and non-binary experiences from multiple perspectives and genres. It’s got memoir, poetry, fiction and non-fiction in this pack.
Plus you get a bookmark and a sticker made by local queer artists.
Four memoirs of gay men from different backgrounds and geographies. This mix of light and heavy books will take you through revelations and ridiculousness.
These four non-fiction books by queer Black women include memoirs, academic reflections, personal stories and historic writings. From the iconic Audre Lorde to modern day trailblazers, this pack has something for all kinds of readers.
Note: Unapologetic has some black marks on the cover
A book pack by the titans of Canadian literature. These books by racialized and indigenous authors will rock you and leave you changed.
These four books are for anyone who is curious about LGBTQ facts, history, science and people. They are written for a grade 6 to 9 reading level, but anyone can enjoy these!
A collection of 6 manga books.
If you love yaoi or a gender fluid romance, these classics are for you!
Comes with a cute sticker made by a local artist.
Five books that will melt your heart, break your heart, grow your heart and are full of heart. These young adult books are great for teens or anyone who wants to escape into a world of reckless gay romance.
These two popular books are now out of print and almost impossible to find. Some kind soul donated them to us and we are sharing this treasure with you.
These best-selling books have become classics for anyone interested in the theories of what it means to be human and how human culture may have ‘evolved’ into what it is today. These are not really queer. They make a great gift for that history lover on your list.
