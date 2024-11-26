Glenlake Hawks U15 NBC4 - Lamplighter Tournament - Silent Auction

Come and experience a private world of luxury like no other. The Azuridge Estate Hotel is nestled in the beautiful rolling Alberta foothills, 20 minutes from Calgary. Package includes one night stay at Azuridge for 2 in a Premium Gem Inspired Suite, Valet Parking, Welcome Cocktail, Morning Tray, Butlered Experience and Azuridge Massage Gun, Azuridge Coffee Mug and Gemstone Bracelet.

Come and experience a private world of luxury like no other. The Azuridge Estate Hotel is nestled in the beautiful rolling Alberta foothills, 20 minutes from Calgary. Package includes one night stay at Azuridge for 2 in a Premium Gem Inspired Suite, Valet Parking, Welcome Cocktail, Morning Tray, Butlered Experience and Azuridge Massage Gun, Azuridge Coffee Mug and Gemstone Bracelet.

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