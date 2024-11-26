Glenlake Hawks U15 NBC4 - Lamplighter Tournament - Silent Auction

Come and experience a private world of luxury like no other. The Azuridge Estate Hotel is nestled in the beautiful rolling Alberta foothills, 20 minutes from Calgary.
Package includes one night stay at Azuridge for 2 in a Premium Gem Inspired Suite, Valet Parking, Welcome Cocktail, Morning Tray, Butlered Experience and Azuridge Massage Gun, Azuridge Coffee Mug and Gemstone Bracelet.
Come and experience a private world of luxury like no other. The Azuridge Estate Hotel is nestled in the beautiful rolling Alberta foothills, 20 minutes from Calgary.
Package includes one night stay at Azuridge for 2 in a Premium Gem Inspired Suite, Valet Parking, Welcome Cocktail, Morning Tray, Butlered Experience and Azuridge Massage Gun, Azuridge Coffee Mug and Gemstone Bracelet.
Azuridge Wellness Spa Package
$100
Starting bid
Come and experience a private world of luxury like no other. The Azuridge Estate Hotel is nestled in the beautiful rolling Alberta foothills, 20 minutes from Calgary. Packages includes 2 Massages in the Live Well Spa, 2 Crystal Therapy Add Ons, 2 Healthy Smoothies, Water Bottle and Gemstone Bracelet.
Come and experience a private world of luxury like no other. The Azuridge Estate Hotel is nestled in the beautiful rolling Alberta foothills, 20 minutes from Calgary. Packages includes 2 Massages in the Live Well Spa, 2 Crystal Therapy Add Ons, 2 Healthy Smoothies, Water Bottle and Gemstone Bracelet.
Flames and Wranglers Hockey Tickets
$75
Starting bid
2 Flames Tickets - Calgary vs. Ottawa - December 19, 2023. 7:00pm - PL4, row 11, seats 1&2 - The seats come with the following: Hot dog or hamburger, 24oz pop, Ice cream, Medium popcorn.
2 Wranglers Tickets - Monday December 30, 2024. 6:00pm Telus club - Section 118, row 1, seats 5&6
2 Flames Tickets - Calgary vs. Ottawa - December 19, 2023. 7:00pm - PL4, row 11, seats 1&2 - The seats come with the following: Hot dog or hamburger, 24oz pop, Ice cream, Medium popcorn.
2 Wranglers Tickets - Monday December 30, 2024. 6:00pm Telus club - Section 118, row 1, seats 5&6
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