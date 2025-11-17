Homes For Heroes Foundation

Hosted by

Homes For Heroes Foundation

About this event

Glimmer Gala 2026 ~ In Support of Homes For Heroes

285 King St E

Kingston, ON K7L 3B1, Canada

General Admission EARLY BIRD TICKET
$150
Available until Sep 1

Doors open at 5pm the Marriott. Ticket includes dinner, entertainment, auctions and entry into door prize draw. When using this app to pay/donate it will ask you to cover the fees.  You can enter "other" then 0 ....(we don't pay fees because it's for a charity) Tickets are non refundable.

Table Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Logo listed in event program and social media, one table with logo
  • 2 tickets
  • On Stage Acknowledgment shout out
  • When using this app to pay/donate it will ask you to cover the fees.  You can enter "other" then 0 ....(we don't pay fees because it's for a charity)
Red Wine Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Prominent logo placement on event signage and social media
  • Half-page ad in event program
  • 4 tickets
  • On-stage acknowledgment shout out
  • When using this app to pay/donate it will ask you to cover the fees.  You can enter "other" then 0 ....(we don't pay fees because it's for a charity)
White Wine Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Prominent logo placement on event signage and website
  • Half-page ad in event program
  • 4 tickets
  • On-stage acknowledgment shout out
  • When using this app to pay/donate it will ask you to cover the fees.  You can enter "other" then 0 ....(we don't pay fees because it's for a charity)
Emerald Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Be the feature colour of the event!

Emerald Sponsor

  • High-visibility recognition across event signage, and social media
  • 3/4-page ad in event program
  •  6 tickets
  • On-stage acknowledgment shout out
  • When using this app to pay/donate it will ask you to cover the fees.  You can enter "other" then 0 ....(we don't pay fees because it's for a charity)


Diamond Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Premier recognition as Presenting Sponsor
  • Logo featured on all event materials, press releases, and social media
  • Full-page ad in event program
  • On-stage acknowledgment during gala
  • 1 VIP table (8 seats) with premium placement
  • Opportunity to speak or present during program
  • When using this app to pay/donate it will ask you to cover the fees.  You can enter "other" then 0 ....(we don't pay fees because it's for a charity)
Group Ticket - early Bird
$1,200
Available until Sep 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This ticket is designed for friends to ensure a table is reserved for you to sit together. It will hold 8 people. Please ensure you have dinner selections for each person prior to booking this ticket.

Friend Sponsor
$500
  • Logo listed on social media
  • Company or name listed in event program
  • Perfect for those who want to support the event but can't attend
  • When using this app to pay/donate it will ask you to cover the fees.  You can enter "other" then 0 ....(we don't pay fees because it's for a charity)
Distinguished Fellowship Award Ticket - NEW this Year
$1,250

New This Year: Distinguished Fellowship Award – $1,250

You can purchase a Distinguished Fellowship Award in honor of yourself, your company, or a friend or family member—while directly supporting our mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of homeless veterans.

This special recognition offers a heartfelt way to:

  • Mark a milestone or celebrate a special occasion
  • Honor a mentor or loved one
  • Pay tribute to someone no longer with us

Each award includes:

  • A dedicated presentation during the event
  • A commemorative trophy
  • A professional photo at the moment of recognition
  • 1 event ticket
Add a donation for Homes For Heroes Foundation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!