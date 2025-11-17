Glimmer Gala 2026 ~ In Support of Homes For Heroes

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About this event
Doors open at 5pm the Marriott. Ticket includes dinner, entertainment, auctions and entry into door prize draw. When using this app to pay/donate it will ask you to cover the fees. You can enter "other" then 0 ....(we don't pay fees because it's for a charity) Tickets are non refundable.
Be the feature colour of the event!
Emerald Sponsor
This ticket is designed for friends to ensure a table is reserved for you to sit together. It will hold 8 people. Please ensure you have dinner selections for each person prior to booking this ticket.
✨ New This Year: Distinguished Fellowship Award – $1,250
You can purchase a Distinguished Fellowship Award in honor of yourself, your company, or a friend or family member—while directly supporting our mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of homeless veterans.
This special recognition offers a heartfelt way to:
Each award includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!