Glitter & Be Gay - Silent Auction

Starting bid
"Queer Abstraction IV"
by Winnipeg Artist Edward Becenko.
This professionally framed mixed media collage is number 4 in the series Queer Abstractions.
The dimensions are 16" wide x 18" high (40 cm x 46 cm).
Valued at $425
Generously donated by the artist.
Starting bid
Take home a genuine piece of Winnipeg hockey history! This is a Premier Replica Winnipeg Jets Jersey personally hand-signed by Jets star Captain Adam Lowry.
Perfect for the dedicated fan, collector, or anyone who wants to proudly display their love for the team. This jersey is ideal for framing and will be the centerpiece of any rec room, office, or fan cave. Don't miss this opportunity to own a unique piece of memorabilia from one of the NHL's most exciting teams!
Valued at $400
Generously donated by True North Sports and Entertainment
Starting bid
“Summer Treat”
Eric Ouimet is celebrated for his vibrant, nostalgic scenes that capture the simple joys of life. This piece brings a splash of warmth and light into any room, making it a perfect addition to a gallery wall or a stunning focal point. It's a true treasure that captures the essence of a perfect, sun-drenched day.
Valued at $500
Generously donated by Mayberry Fine Art.
Starting bid
Sterling silver long spike necklace by Birks and silver herringbone necklace, and cubic zirconia silver bracelet from Tam's Jewellers.
Elevate your style with this breathtaking collection of sterling silver pieces. This curated trio offers versatile elegance that transitions effortlessly from daywear to a glamorous evening out.
Valued at $700
Generously Donated by Independent Jewellers Ltd. and Ron Kmet.
Starting bid
10 class pass to orange theory fitness.
Get ready to transform your fitness journey! Bid on this exclusive 10-Class Pass to Orange Theory Fitness and experience the scientifically backed workout that guarantees results.
Orange Theory's signature one-hour, full-body workout is designed to push you into the "Orange Zone," maximizing calorie burn and delivering increased energy and visible strength gains. This high-intensity, coach-led class combines rowing, cardio, and strength training, making fitness fun, effective, and motivating!
Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting your journey, this is the perfect package to kickstart a healthier, happier you.
Valued at $400
Generously Donated by Orange Theory Fitness.
Starting bid
Experience a professional-level clean every day with the revolutionary Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush.
This isn't just a toothbrush—it's a complete oral hygiene system. The iO Series 6 uses groundbreaking magnetic iO technology for a sensational clean, combining the unique round brush head with gentle micro-vibrations for a smooth, refreshing, and surprisingly quiet experience.
Features like the Smart Pressure Sensor (which lights up when you brush too hard or too soft) and the personalized Smart Display guide you to the perfect clean. It's the ultimate upgrade for your smile!
Valued at $280
Generously donated by Dr. Lau at Polo Park Dental.
Starting bid
Basket of delicious artisanal items.
Valued at $150
Generously donated by Black Market Provisions.
Starting bid
Basket of luxury beauty items.
Valued at $300
Generously donated by Shoppers Drug Mart Kenaston.
Starting bid
Two (2) 90 minute passes to Float.Calm, and a Christmas blanket.
Bid on the gift of deep relaxation with this wonderful package from Float.Calm! Flotation therapy, or sensory deprivation, allows you to escape the noise of the world, promoting stress reduction, muscle recovery, and mental clarity.
This package includes everything you need for a truly serene experience:
Valued at $250
Generously donated by an anonymous donor.
Starting bid
One (1) $200 gift card for Lennard Taylor, and one (1) $250 shopping experience.
This offering is perfect for the discerning individual looking to refresh their wardrobe or find that perfect statement piece.
The Package Includes:
This is more than just shopping; it's a curated experience designed to treat you to the best in contemporary elegance.
Valued at $450
Generously donated by Lennard Taylor.
Starting bid
You won't miss a beat of the city's vibrant cultural landscape with these three unforgettable entertainment experiences:
Prepare for a season of dazzling performances! This incredible package offers access to the very best of Winnipeg's performing arts, making for perfect date nights or memorable outings.
This package is your key to three spectacular nights out!
Valued at $500
Generously donated by the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, and the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre.
Starting bid
This carefully curated Men’s Package offers a collection of high-end accessories and grooming essentials designed for the modern, stylish gentleman. Perfect for upgrading one’s daily routine or adding a touch of luxury to a wardrobe.
This Sophisticated Set Includes:
Valued at $600
Generously donated by an anonymous donor.
Starting bid
Step out in confidence and refresh your look with this exclusive package centred around Winnipeg's luxury boutique hair salon, Savile Row.
This collection combines high-end hair care and a unique custom accessory:
This package offers a blend of self-care and style that any recipient will adore!
Valued at $410
Generously donated by Christina Davey at Savile Row and Gravelroad Printables.
Starting bid
This fantastic prize basket from Little Brown Jug contains the following:
Valued at $250
Generously donated by Little Brown Jug.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!