Glitter & Be Gay - Silent Auction

10 class pass to orange theory fitness.





Get ready to transform your fitness journey! Bid on this exclusive 10-Class Pass to Orange Theory Fitness and experience the scientifically backed workout that guarantees results.





Orange Theory's signature one-hour, full-body workout is designed to push you into the "Orange Zone," maximizing calorie burn and delivering increased energy and visible strength gains. This high-intensity, coach-led class combines rowing, cardio, and strength training, making fitness fun, effective, and motivating!





Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting your journey, this is the perfect package to kickstart a healthier, happier you.





Valued at $400





Generously Donated by Orange Theory Fitness.