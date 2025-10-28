Sales closed

Glitter & Be Gay - Silent Auction

Framed Mixed Media Collage by Edward Becenko
$250

Starting bid

"Queer Abstraction IV"


by Winnipeg Artist Edward Becenko.


This professionally framed mixed media collage is number 4 in the series Queer Abstractions.


The dimensions are 16" wide x 18" high (40 cm x 46 cm).


Valued at $425


Generously donated by the artist.

Winnipeg Jets – Autographed Jersey (Adam Lowry)
$200

Starting bid

Take home a genuine piece of Winnipeg hockey history! This is a Premier Replica Winnipeg Jets Jersey personally hand-signed by Jets star Captain Adam Lowry.


Perfect for the dedicated fan, collector, or anyone who wants to proudly display their love for the team. This jersey is ideal for framing and will be the centerpiece of any rec room, office, or fan cave. Don't miss this opportunity to own a unique piece of memorabilia from one of the NHL's most exciting teams!


Valued at $400


Generously donated by True North Sports and Entertainment

Framed Print by Eric Ouimet
$250

Starting bid

“Summer Treat”


Eric Ouimet is celebrated for his vibrant, nostalgic scenes that capture the simple joys of life. This piece brings a splash of warmth and light into any room, making it a perfect addition to a gallery wall or a stunning focal point. It's a true treasure that captures the essence of a perfect, sun-drenched day.


Valued at $500


Generously donated by Mayberry Fine Art.

Designer Jewellery
$350

Starting bid

Sterling silver long spike necklace by Birks and silver herringbone necklace, and cubic zirconia silver bracelet from Tam's Jewellers.


Elevate your style with this breathtaking collection of sterling silver pieces. This curated trio offers versatile elegance that transitions effortlessly from daywear to a glamorous evening out.


Valued at $700


Generously Donated by Independent Jewellers Ltd. and Ron Kmet.

Orange Theory Fitness
$200

Starting bid

10 class pass to orange theory fitness.


Get ready to transform your fitness journey! Bid on this exclusive 10-Class Pass to Orange Theory Fitness and experience the scientifically backed workout that guarantees results.


Orange Theory's signature one-hour, full-body workout is designed to push you into the "Orange Zone," maximizing calorie burn and delivering increased energy and visible strength gains. This high-intensity, coach-led class combines rowing, cardio, and strength training, making fitness fun, effective, and motivating!


Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting your journey, this is the perfect package to kickstart a healthier, happier you.


Valued at $400


Generously Donated by Orange Theory Fitness.

Oral B IO series 6
$100

Starting bid

Experience a professional-level clean every day with the revolutionary Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush.


This isn't just a toothbrush—it's a complete oral hygiene system. The iO Series 6 uses groundbreaking magnetic iO technology for a sensational clean, combining the unique round brush head with gentle micro-vibrations for a smooth, refreshing, and surprisingly quiet experience.


Features like the Smart Pressure Sensor (which lights up when you brush too hard or too soft) and the personalized Smart Display guide you to the perfect clean. It's the ultimate upgrade for your smile!


Valued at $280


Generously donated by Dr. Lau at Polo Park Dental.

Black Market Provisions
$75

Starting bid

Basket of delicious artisanal items.


Valued at $150


Generously donated by Black Market Provisions.

Beauty Basket
$150

Starting bid

Basket of luxury beauty items.


Valued at $300


Generously donated by Shoppers Drug Mart Kenaston.

Float.Calm Package
$150

Starting bid

Two (2) 90 minute passes to Float.Calm, and a Christmas blanket.


Bid on the gift of deep relaxation with this wonderful package from Float.Calm! Flotation therapy, or sensory deprivation, allows you to escape the noise of the world, promoting stress reduction, muscle recovery, and mental clarity.


This package includes everything you need for a truly serene experience:

  • Two (2) 90-Minute Float.Com Passes: Share the unique experience with a friend or enjoy two extended sessions yourself in a state-of-the-art float tank filled with Epsom-salt water.
  • Cozy Christmas Blanket: Wrap up in comfort after your float (or on any chilly evening!) with this soft, festive blanket.

Valued at $250


Generously donated by an anonymous donor.

Vine and Vogue Shopping Experience
$250

Starting bid

One (1) $200 gift card for Lennard Taylor, and one (1) $250 shopping experience.


This offering is perfect for the discerning individual looking to refresh their wardrobe or find that perfect statement piece.


The Package Includes:

  • $200 Gift Card: Put this credit toward any item of clothing or accessory in the Lennard Taylor collection.
  • $250 Shopping Experience: Enjoy a personalized, elevated shopping session, complete with expert style advice and complimentary refreshments (e.g., wine/coffee), ensuring you leave with pieces that are perfectly tailored to your style.

This is more than just shopping; it's a curated experience designed to treat you to the best in contemporary elegance.


Valued at $450


Generously donated by Lennard Taylor.

Entertainment Package
$250

Starting bid

You won't miss a beat of the city's vibrant cultural landscape with these three unforgettable entertainment experiences:


Prepare for a season of dazzling performances! This incredible package offers access to the very best of Winnipeg's performing arts, making for perfect date nights or memorable outings.

  • Ballet Brilliance: Two (2) tickets to the Royal Winnipeg Ballet production of Nutcracker.
  • Symphonic Splendor: Two (2) tickets to a performance by the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.
  • Theatrical Thrills: Two (2) tickets to "Murder on the Orient Express" at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre.

This package is your key to three spectacular nights out!


Valued at $500


Generously donated by the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, and the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre.

The Gentleman's Essential Collection
$300

Starting bid

This carefully curated Men’s Package offers a collection of high-end accessories and grooming essentials designed for the modern, stylish gentleman. Perfect for upgrading one’s daily routine or adding a touch of luxury to a wardrobe.


This Sophisticated Set Includes:

  • Italian-Made Scarf: A luxurious accessory for adding warmth and a polished finishing touch to any outerwear.
  • Versace Cologne: A signature scent to ensure a lasting, confident impression.
  • Michael Kors Wallet: A sleek, practical leather accessory combining style and functionality.
  • Premium Grooming Kit: Includes rejuvenating Beard Oil and luxurious Alchima Italian Shampoo and Conditioner for a pampered grooming experience.
  • Bottle of West District Whisky Fudge.

Valued at $600


Generously donated by an anonymous donor.

The Savile Row Designer Package
$200

Starting bid

Step out in confidence and refresh your look with this exclusive package centred around Winnipeg's luxury boutique hair salon, Savile Row.


This collection combines high-end hair care and a unique custom accessory:

  • $250 Gift Card to Savile Row.
  • Amika Haircare Products: Experience salon-quality results with a selection of premium products from the popular Amika haircare line.
  • A one-of-a-kind, 3-D printed high heel wine bottle holder created by Gravelroad Printables, perfect for display or entertaining. Also includes a bottle of wine.

This package offers a blend of self-care and style that any recipient will adore!


Valued at $410


Generously donated by Christina Davey at Savile Row and Gravelroad Printables.

Gift Basket from Little Brown Jug
$125

Starting bid

This fantastic prize basket from Little Brown Jug contains the following:

  • 1 tulip glass.
  • 1 Generic! glass.
  • 4 beer koozies.
  • 4 free pint cards to LBJ.
  • Brewery Tour for 6.
  • LBJ toque.
  • Yeti Beer tumbler.
  • 1919 socks.
  • Generic! socks. 
  • Crewneck sweater (medium) which can be swapped at LBJ for one in the winner's size. 
  • Core Four variety 8-pack. 
  • 2 cans Holiday Spiced Cider.
  • 2 cans Chestnut Vanilla Brown Ale.

Valued at $250


Generously donated by Little Brown Jug.

