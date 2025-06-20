Glitter and Gold 2025

Add a donation for Varley-McKay Art Foundation of Markham
$
VIP Admission
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Grants event entry with reserved cocktail table (high top with tall bar chairs) seating for your group of 4. Access to all food and drink stations, the silent auction, and full night of dancing and entertainment.
General Admission
$100
Entry to the event, access to all food and drink stations, the silent auction, and a full night of dancing and entertainment.
Event Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
As a sponsor, your business will receive customized recognition based on your level of support, including brand visibility before, during, and after the event. Sponsorship levels offer a range of benefits such as logo placement, complimentary tickets, and exclusive access to networking opportunities with community and arts leaders.
