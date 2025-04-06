Glitter by the River Sponsorship Opportunities

The highest level of sponsorship, this package offers maximum exposure and exclusive branding opportunities. Only one available.
• Event Title Naming Rights: “Presented by [Your Company Name]” before and during the event.
• Logo Placement: Prominent placement of the company logo on all event materials, including:
• Event invitations (digital and print)
• Event website
• Social media promotion (on all platforms)
• All event signage (at entrance, on the stage, at food/drink stations)
• Large, branded banner at the entrance
• Exclusive VIP Experience: 16 VIP tickets to the event, including access to a private VIP area/designated table with premium food and drinks.
• Historic Hosts: Learn about the history of the Roaring ‘20s from those who lived it! As part of the event, you will be hosted by reenactors portraying original members of the Manitoba Motor Country Club. Learn what it was like to live during the Prohibition Era and the many amazing changes in Canadian life in the interwar period. They will also help you find the entrance and give you the secret password to gain access to the basement speakeasy for a luxurious, hidden experience.
• Speaking Opportunity: The opportunity for a company representative to make a brief welcome speech at the event.
• Recognition in Press Releases: As the exclusive presenting sponsor, your company will be included in all press releases about the event.
• Premium Social Media Exposure: Custom posts and shout-outs across event and organization’s social media platforms.
• Return-trip shuttle transportation from The Forks in Winnipeg to Lower Fort Garry provided by the Winnipeg Trolley Company onboard their 24-passenger shuttle
• Framed [SIZE] commemorative print of the historic site by local artist Nyco Rudolph and plaque recognizing your support of our 40th anniversary for display in your office and 16 8.5x11 prints for each of your guests
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This level offers significant visibility and an enhanced presence at the event. Two opportunities available
Benefits:
• Logo Placement: Prominent placement of the company logo on all event materials (invitations, website, event signage).
• Recognition at Event: Recognition from the event stage during opening remarks.
• VIP Tickets: 8 tickets to the event with VIP access/designated table at event.
• Social Media Exposure: Recognition in social media campaigns, including a dedicated post about the sponsorship.
• Historic Hosts: Learn about the history of the Roaring ‘20s from those who lived it! As part of the event, you will be hosted by reenactors portraying original members of the Manitoba Motor Country Club. Learn what it was like to live during the Prohibition Era and the many amazing changes in Canadian life in the interwar period. They will also help you find the entrance and give you the secret password to gain access to the basement speakeasy for a luxurious, hidden experience.
• Branding at Food & Drink Stations: Company branding featured at one of the interactive food stations.
• Promotional Opportunity: A table or booth at the event where sponsors can showcase their business or products.
• 8 commemorative prints (8.5 x 11) of the historic site by local artist Nyco Rudolph for each of your guests
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This package offers solid visibility and recognition for mid-level supporters. Five opportunities available
Benefits:
• Logo Placement: Placement of the company logo on event materials, including the website and event signage.
• VIP Tickets: 6 tickets to the event with VIP access.
• Social Media Exposure: Recognition in social media campaigns, including a shout-out and tag.
• Branding on Event Signage: Logo included in event signage.
• 6 commemorative prints (8.5 x 11) of the historic site by local artist Nyco Rudolph for each of your guest
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
A great option for businesses looking to support the event with good exposure. Ten opportunities available.
Benefits:
• Logo Placement: Company logo displayed on event materials (website, event signage).
• VIP Tickets: 4 tickets to the event with VIP access.
• Social Media Exposure: A thank-you mention across social media channels.
• Branding on Event Signage: Smaller logo included in event signage.
• 4 commemorative prints (8.5 x 11) of the historic site by local artist Nyco Rudolph for each of your guests
Corporate Supporter
$500
A more affordable option for local businesses and smaller organizations to get involved and show their support. Ten opportunities available.
Benefits:
• Logo Placement: Logo displayed on event materials and signage.
• VIP Tickets: 2 tickets to the event with general access.
• Social Media Exposure: Thank-you mention on event social media.
Signature Cocktail Sponsor
$2,500
Sponsor a signature cocktail that is featured throughout the event. Branding will appear on all cocktail menus and drink stations.
• Logo Placement: Placement of the company logo on event materials, including the website and event signage.
• VIP Tickets: 6 tickets to the event with VIP access.
• Social Media Exposure: Recognition in social media campaigns, including a shout-out and tag.
Entertainment Sponsor
$2,500
Your company’s logo will be placed on the main stage and through main stage announcements, ensuring visibility throughout the event.
• Logo Placement: Placement of the company logo on event materials, including the website and event signage.
• VIP Tickets: 6 tickets to the event with VIP access.
• Social Media Exposure: Recognition in social media campaigns, including a shout-out and tag.
Video/Photo Booth Sponsor
$2,500
Your company’s logo will be placed on the photo booth prints that guests will take home, ensuring visibility throughout the event.
• Logo Placement: Placement of the company logo on event materials, including the website and event signage.
• VIP Tickets: 6 tickets to the event with VIP access.
• Social Media Exposure: Recognition in social media campaigns, including a shout-out and tag.
Food Station Sponsor
$2,500
The sponsor’s logo will be featured at the food and dessert station, showcasing branding at one of the most popular spots in the venue.
• Logo Placement: Placement of the company logo on event materials, including the website and event signage.
• VIP Tickets: 6 tickets to the event with VIP access.
• Social Media Exposure: Recognition in social media campaigns, including a shout-out and tag.
Speakeasy Sponsor
$2,500
The sponsor’s logo will be featured in the speakeasy, showcasing branding at one of the most intriguing and engaging venues on the site
• Logo Placement: Placement of the company logo on event materials, including the website and event signage.
• VIP Tickets: 6 tickets to the event with VIP access.
• Social Media Exposure: Recognition in social media campaigns, including a shout-out and tag.
Rose Gold
$2,500
