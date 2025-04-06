Glitter by the River Sponsorship Opportunities

The highest level of sponsorship, this package offers maximum exposure and exclusive branding opportunities. Only one available. • Event Title Naming Rights: “Presented by [Your Company Name]” before and during the event. • Logo Placement: Prominent placement of the company logo on all event materials, including: • Event invitations (digital and print) • Event website • Social media promotion (on all platforms) • All event signage (at entrance, on the stage, at food/drink stations) • Large, branded banner at the entrance • Exclusive VIP Experience: 16 VIP tickets to the event, including access to a private VIP area/designated table with premium food and drinks. • Historic Hosts: Learn about the history of the Roaring ‘20s from those who lived it! As part of the event, you will be hosted by reenactors portraying original members of the Manitoba Motor Country Club. Learn what it was like to live during the Prohibition Era and the many amazing changes in Canadian life in the interwar period. They will also help you find the entrance and give you the secret password to gain access to the basement speakeasy for a luxurious, hidden experience. • Speaking Opportunity: The opportunity for a company representative to make a brief welcome speech at the event. • Recognition in Press Releases: As the exclusive presenting sponsor, your company will be included in all press releases about the event. • Premium Social Media Exposure: Custom posts and shout-outs across event and organization’s social media platforms. • Return-trip shuttle transportation from The Forks in Winnipeg to Lower Fort Garry provided by the Winnipeg Trolley Company onboard their 24-passenger shuttle • Framed [SIZE] commemorative print of the historic site by local artist Nyco Rudolph and plaque recognizing your support of our 40th anniversary for display in your office and 16 8.5x11 prints for each of your guests

