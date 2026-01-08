Global Energy Show Canada 2026 June 9–11, 2026 African Sustainable Energy Transition & Business Forum

Local General Admission – Free

The Local General Admission (Free) ticket provides complimentary access to the African Sustainable Energy Transition & Business Forum, held as part of Global Energy Show Canada 2026, for local participants and community stakeholders.

This category is designed to encourage broad participation from students, researchers, young professionals, startups, diaspora members, and local community representatives interested in Africa’s sustainable energy future and Africa–Canada collaboration.

Local General Admission includes:

Free access to all open Forum sessions and panel discussions

Entry to keynote addresses and moderated conversations

Participation in general networking segments

Access to the event venue during scheduled Forum hours

Please note:

Seating is limited and available on a first-come basis

This ticket does not include access to VIP or closed-door sessions

Travel, accommodation, and visa arrangements are not included

Proof of local residency or student status may be required at check-in

Local General Admission provides an inclusive opportunity to learn, engage, and connect with leaders shaping sustainable energy and economic partnerships between Africa and Canada.