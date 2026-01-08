Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce Calgary Chapter

Global Energy Show Canada 2026 June 9–11, 2026 African Sustainable Energy Transition & Business Forum

1912 Flores Ladue Parade SE

Calgary, AB T2G 2W1, Canada

Local General Admission - Free
Pay what you can

Local General Admission – Free

The Local General Admission (Free) ticket provides complimentary access to the African Sustainable Energy Transition & Business Forum, held as part of Global Energy Show Canada 2026, for local participants and community stakeholders.

This category is designed to encourage broad participation from students, researchers, young professionals, startups, diaspora members, and local community representatives interested in Africa’s sustainable energy future and Africa–Canada collaboration.

Local General Admission includes:

  • Free access to all open Forum sessions and panel discussions
  • Entry to keynote addresses and moderated conversations
  • Participation in general networking segments
  • Access to the event venue during scheduled Forum hours

Please note:

  • Seating is limited and available on a first-come basis
  • This ticket does not include access to VIP or closed-door sessions
  • Travel, accommodation, and visa arrangements are not included
  • Proof of local residency or student status may be required at check-in

Local General Admission provides an inclusive opportunity to learn, engage, and connect with leaders shaping sustainable energy and economic partnerships between Africa and Canada.

International General Admission
$150

General Admission

The General Admission ticket provides access to the African Sustainable Energy Transition & Business Forum, held as part of Global Energy Show Canada 2026.

This ticket is ideal for professionals, entrepreneurs, students, and stakeholders seeking to engage in discussions on Africa’s energy transition and the evolving Africa–Canada partnership.

General Admission includes:

  • Access to all public Forum sessions and panel discussions
  • Entry to keynote addresses and moderated conversations
  • Participation in open networking segments
  • Access to the event venue during scheduled Forum hours
  • Event materials and digital resources (where applicable)

Please note:

  • General Admission does not include access to VIP or closed-door sessions
  • Travel, accommodation, and visa arrangements are not included
  • Seating is available on a first-come basis

The General Admission ticket offers a valuable opportunity to gain insights, expand your network, and participate in meaningful dialogue shaping Africa’s sustainable energy future.

VIP Admission
$200

VIP Admission

The VIP Admission ticket offers an enhanced and exclusive experience at the African Sustainable Energy Transition & Business Forum, convened as part of Global Energy Show Canada 2026.

Designed for senior government officials, CEOs, institutional investors, development partners, and strategic stakeholders, VIP Admission provides priority access, premium seating, and curated engagement opportunities.

VIP Admission includes:

  • Priority access to all Forum sessions and keynote addresses
  • Reserved VIP seating at plenary and panel discussions
  • Invitation to exclusive VIP networking and reception segments
  • Access to select closed-door or by-invitation-only sessions (subject to confirmation)
  • Facilitated introductions to key speakers, policymakers, and investors (where applicable)
  • Official VIP credentials and event materials

Please note:

  • VIP Admission does not include travel, accommodation, or visa arrangements
  • Access to closed-door sessions is subject to capacity and protocol requirements
  • VIP privileges are non-transferable

VIP Admission offers a premium platform for high-level dialogue, strategic networking, and partnership development at the intersection of energy transition, investment, and Africa–Canada cooperation.

