Global Energy Show Canada 2026 June 9–11, 2026 African Sustainable Energy Transition & Business Forum

About this event
The Local General Admission (Free) ticket provides complimentary access to the African Sustainable Energy Transition & Business Forum, held as part of Global Energy Show Canada 2026, for local participants and community stakeholders.
This category is designed to encourage broad participation from students, researchers, young professionals, startups, diaspora members, and local community representatives interested in Africa’s sustainable energy future and Africa–Canada collaboration.
Local General Admission includes:
Please note:
Local General Admission provides an inclusive opportunity to learn, engage, and connect with leaders shaping sustainable energy and economic partnerships between Africa and Canada.
The General Admission ticket provides access to the African Sustainable Energy Transition & Business Forum, held as part of Global Energy Show Canada 2026.
This ticket is ideal for professionals, entrepreneurs, students, and stakeholders seeking to engage in discussions on Africa’s energy transition and the evolving Africa–Canada partnership.
General Admission includes:
Please note:
The General Admission ticket offers a valuable opportunity to gain insights, expand your network, and participate in meaningful dialogue shaping Africa’s sustainable energy future.
The VIP Admission ticket offers an enhanced and exclusive experience at the African Sustainable Energy Transition & Business Forum, convened as part of Global Energy Show Canada 2026.
Designed for senior government officials, CEOs, institutional investors, development partners, and strategic stakeholders, VIP Admission provides priority access, premium seating, and curated engagement opportunities.
VIP Admission includes:
Please note:
VIP Admission offers a premium platform for high-level dialogue, strategic networking, and partnership development at the intersection of energy transition, investment, and Africa–Canada cooperation.
