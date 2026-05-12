Global Food Vibe Saturday Special

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About this event
Enjoy the fulEnjoy a delicious serving of authentic Pav Bhaji — a popular Indian street food made with flavorful mashed vegetable curry cooked in aromatic spices and served with soft butter-toasted pav (bread rolls).
Each meal includes:
• Freshly prepared spicy vegetable bhaji
• Butter-toasted pav
• Onions & lemon on the side
• Rich homemade flavor and comforting taste
Perfect for lunch, dinner, or a satisfying snack. Freshly made with love and authentic Indian flavors!l program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the refreshing and flavorful taste of authentic Pani Puri — one of India’s most loved street food snacks! Crispy hollow puris are filled with flavorful potatoes and chickpeas, then served with spicy and tangy mint-flavored water for the perfect burst of flavor in every bite.
Each serving includes:
• Crispy puris
• Spiced potato filling
• Tangy and refreshing pani (flavored water)
• Sweet & spicy chutneys
A fun, delicious, and refreshing snack perfect for spice lovers and street food fans!
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