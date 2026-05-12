Global Food Vibe Saturday Special

Enjoy the fulEnjoy a delicious serving of authentic Pav Bhaji — a popular Indian street food made with flavorful mashed vegetable curry cooked in aromatic spices and served with soft butter-toasted pav (bread rolls).

Each meal includes:

• Freshly prepared spicy vegetable bhaji

• Butter-toasted pav

• Onions & lemon on the side

• Rich homemade flavor and comforting taste

Perfect for lunch, dinner, or a satisfying snack. Freshly made with love and authentic Indian flavors!l program with access to all main activities.