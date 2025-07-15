Global Gathering Place Ride for Refuge Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hand Crocheted Scarf by a GGP Client in our Crafting Conversations Program.
100% acrylic. This scarf is 64" long.
Hand Knit Toque by a GGP Client in our Crafting Conversations Program.
100% acrylic. This will fit the average adult head.
Hand Knit Toque by a GGP Client in our Crafting Conversations Program.
100% acrylic. This will fit the average adult head.
Hand Crocheted Scarf by a GGP Client in our Crafting Conversations Program.
100% acrylic. Rectangular Shawl that is 22"x56"
Hand Crocheted Scarf by a GGP Client in our Crafting Conversations Program.
100% acrylic. Triangular Shawl that is 86" at it's longest edge.
$50 Gift card to Midtown Plaza. Midtown gift cards can be redeemed at over 120 different Midtown retailers and vendors.
Value: $50.00
Two 1 Hour Passes to Apex Adventure Plex Saskatoon. Apex Saskatoon has something for all ages: Trampoline Park, Bubble Soccer, Rock Climbing, and an Obstacle Course!
Value: $40.00
Motion Fitness 1 Year Membership Pass. This pass entitles you to for all the facility categorized under basic member package which includes all Group Fitness Classes, Yoga, Spin classes, tanning, massage chairs and Red-Light therapy and all facilities except child care. This pass is valid for our four locations Brighton, Stonebridge, Blairmore, and Lawsons Heights as well as all Motion Fitness facilities.
Value: $780.00
Four Passes to Nutrien Wonderhub. Nutrien Wonderhub is a non-profit organization that brings children and families together to create, learn, and play with hands-on exhibits and educational programming.
Value: $38.00
Maxwell & Williams Cocktail & Co. Boston Cocktail Shaker - Set of 5. Mix and pour like a pro with this five-piece Boston cocktail shaker set from the Cocktail & Co collection by Maxwell & Williams. This versatile set has everything you need to pour the perfect cocktail, with a stylish Boston cocktail shaker and a selection of versatile bar tools. Perfect for both shaken and stirred cocktails, it makes the perfect gift for any aspiring mixologist.
Value: $59.99
$100 Gift Card to Hearth Restaurant. Located in Remai Modern, Hearth offers an ever-changing menu with a pinch of whimsy, a showcase of Saskatchewan ingredients, and a comfortable bar to sit at with a great cocktail.
Value: $100.00
Four Moonlake Golf Passes provided by Cherry Financial. A ten minute drive southwest of Saskatoon on the scenic Valley Road leads to a facility that offers three different combinations of 18 holes which will challenge all aspects of your game.
The bearer of each pass is entitled to one round of golf, maximum 18 holes at Moon Lake Golf and Country Club. Includes single seat power cart. Expires on October 31, 2025.
Value: $400
$50 towards Spa & Salon Services at Paramount DaySpa Salon Boutique. Paramount DaySpa Salon Boutique is the perfect place to refresh & renew.
This gift card expires on February 28, 2026 and is redeemable for services only at regular price.
Value: $50.00
Learn to Paddleboard with Afton!
Bid on this fun experience to try something new! If you're comfortable on the water, we'll head to the river. If you'd prefer something calmer, we'll paddle at John Avant Park or Briarwood Lake, both right in the city. All equipment, instruction, and good vibes are included!
Cameco Lux Faux Fur Throw and Mug.
Stained Glass Leaf by Prairie Glass.
From stem to the tip of the leaf measures 8".
Glass Plate by Prairie Glass.
This plate measures 10" by 10".
Glass Bowl by Prairie Glass.
This bowl measures 9.5" wide.
Homemade Throw Patchwork Throw Quilt measuring 44" x 64".
Ken Edwards El Palomar Mexican Ceramic Casserole Dish.
This dish measures 3.5" tall and 8.5" wide not including handle.
Ceramic Dietrich Gravy Dish.
This dish measures 3" tall and 3.5". The base measures 6" wide.
Ceramic Pitcher.
Measures 6.5" tall and 3.5" wide.
Lee Bedford Ceramic Pitcher.
Measures 5.5" tall and 4" wide.
Ceramic Vase.
Measures 5" tall.
Ceramic Trinket Dish.
Measures 3.5" tall and 4.75" wide.
Two Mounted Saskatchewan Landscape Photographs. First photograph captures the "South Saskatchewan River meets North Saskatchewan River". Second photo captures "Field harvest - Perdue".
These photos each measure 14"x21".
Tommy Hilfiger Navy Leather Wallet.
Value: $78.00
Pan of Baklava courtesy from Tony's Mom.
Approximately 30 pieces.
Global Gathering Place picnic blanket and thermos.
Global Gathering Place 'belong' T-shirt and water bottle.
Your preference of size.
