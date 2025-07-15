eventClosed

Global Gathering Place Ride for Refuge Silent Auction

100 5th Ave N, Saskatoon, SK S7K 2N7, Canada

Hand Crocheted Scarf by GGP Client item
Hand Crocheted Scarf by GGP Client
CA$60

Hand Crocheted Scarf by a GGP Client in our Crafting Conversations Program.


100% acrylic. This scarf is 64" long.

Hand Knit Toque by GGP Client #1 item
Hand Knit Toque by GGP Client #1
CA$30

Hand Knit Toque by a GGP Client in our Crafting Conversations Program.


100% acrylic. This will fit the average adult head.

Hand Knit Toque by GGP Client #2 item
Hand Knit Toque by GGP Client #2
CA$30

Hand Knit Toque by a GGP Client in our Crafting Conversations Program.


100% acrylic. This will fit the average adult head.

Hand Crocheted Shawl by GGP Client #1 item
Hand Crocheted Shawl by GGP Client #1
CA$60

Hand Crocheted Scarf by a GGP Client in our Crafting Conversations Program.


100% acrylic. Rectangular Shawl that is 22"x56"

Hand Crocheted Shawl by GGP Client #2 item
Hand Crocheted Shawl by GGP Client #2
CA$60

Hand Crocheted Scarf by a GGP Client in our Crafting Conversations Program.


100% acrylic. Triangular Shawl that is 86" at it's longest edge.

$50 Giftcard to Midtown Plaza #1 item
$50 Giftcard to Midtown Plaza #1
CA$20

$50 Gift card to Midtown Plaza. Midtown gift cards can be redeemed at over 120 different Midtown retailers and vendors.


Value: $50.00

$50 Giftcard to Midtown Plaza #2 item
$50 Giftcard to Midtown Plaza #2
CA$20

$50 Gift card to Midtown Plaza. Midtown gift cards can be redeemed at over 120 different Midtown retailers and vendors.


Value: $50.00

Two Passes to Apex Saskatoon #1 item
Two Passes to Apex Saskatoon #1
CA$20

Two 1 Hour Passes to Apex Adventure Plex Saskatoon. Apex Saskatoon has something for all ages: Trampoline Park, Bubble Soccer, Rock Climbing, and an Obstacle Course!


Value: $40.00

Two Passes to Apex Saskatoon #2 item
Two Passes to Apex Saskatoon #2
CA$20

Two 1 Hour Passes to Apex Adventure Plex Saskatoon. Apex Saskatoon has something for all ages: Trampoline Park, Bubble Soccer, Rock Climbing, and an Obstacle Course!


Value: $40.00

Motion Fitness Year Membership item
Motion Fitness Year Membership
CA$250

Motion Fitness 1 Year Membership Pass. This pass entitles you to for all the facility categorized under basic member package which includes all Group Fitness Classes, Yoga, Spin classes, tanning, massage chairs and Red-Light therapy and all facilities except child care. This pass is valid for our four locations Brighton, Stonebridge, Blairmore, and Lawsons Heights as well as all Motion Fitness facilities.


Value: $780.00

Four Passes to Nutrien Wonderhub item
Four Passes to Nutrien Wonderhub
CA$15

Four Passes to Nutrien Wonderhub. Nutrien Wonderhub is a non-profit organization that brings children and families together to create, learn, and play with hands-on exhibits and educational programming.


Value: $38.00

Maxwell & Williams Cocktail & Co. Boston Cocktail Shaker item
Maxwell & Williams Cocktail & Co. Boston Cocktail Shaker
CA$20

Maxwell & Williams Cocktail & Co. Boston Cocktail Shaker - Set of 5. Mix and pour like a pro with this five-piece Boston cocktail shaker set from the Cocktail & Co collection by Maxwell & Williams. This versatile set has everything you need to pour the perfect cocktail, with a stylish Boston cocktail shaker and a selection of versatile bar tools. Perfect for both shaken and stirred cocktails, it makes the perfect gift for any aspiring mixologist.


Value: $59.99

$100 Gift Card to Hearth item
$100 Gift Card to Hearth
CA$50

$100 Gift Card to Hearth Restaurant. Located in Remai Modern, Hearth offers an ever-changing menu with a pinch of whimsy, a showcase of Saskatchewan ingredients, and a comfortable bar to sit at with a great cocktail.


Value: $100.00

Four Moon Lake Golf Passes item
Four Moon Lake Golf Passes
CA$200

Four Moonlake Golf Passes provided by Cherry Financial. A ten minute drive southwest of Saskatoon on the scenic Valley Road leads to a facility that offers three different combinations of 18 holes which will challenge all aspects of your game.


The bearer of each pass is entitled to one round of golf, maximum 18 holes at Moon Lake Golf and Country Club. Includes single seat power cart. Expires on October 31, 2025.


Value: $400

$50 Gift Card to Paramount DaySpa Salon Boutique item
$50 Gift Card to Paramount DaySpa Salon Boutique
CA$20

$50 towards Spa & Salon Services at Paramount DaySpa Salon Boutique. Paramount DaySpa Salon Boutique is the perfect place to refresh & renew.


This gift card expires on February 28, 2026 and is redeemable for services only at regular price.


Value: $50.00

Learn to Paddleboard with Afton! item
Learn to Paddleboard with Afton!
CA$30

Learn to Paddleboard with Afton!


Bid on this fun experience to try something new! If you're comfortable on the water, we'll head to the river. If you'd prefer something calmer, we'll paddle at John Avant Park or Briarwood Lake, both right in the city. All equipment, instruction, and good vibes are included! 

Cameco Blanket and Mug item
Cameco Blanket and Mug
CA$20

Cameco Lux Faux Fur Throw and Mug.

Stained Glass Leaf item
Stained Glass Leaf
CA$40

Stained Glass Leaf by Prairie Glass.


From stem to the tip of the leaf measures 8".

Glass Plate item
Glass Plate
CA$50

Glass Plate by Prairie Glass.


This plate measures 10" by 10".

Glass Bowl item
Glass Bowl
CA$50

Glass Bowl by Prairie Glass.


This bowl measures 9.5" wide.

Patchwork Throw Quilt item
Patchwork Throw Quilt
CA$50

Homemade Throw Patchwork Throw Quilt measuring 44" x 64".

Vintage Ken Edwards El Palomar Mexican Casserole Dish item
Vintage Ken Edwards El Palomar Mexican Casserole Dish
CA$25

Ken Edwards El Palomar Mexican Ceramic Casserole Dish.


This dish measures 3.5" tall and 8.5" wide not including handle.

Vintage Ceramic Dietrich Gravy Dish item
Vintage Ceramic Dietrich Gravy Dish
CA$25

Ceramic Dietrich Gravy Dish.


This dish measures 3" tall and 3.5". The base measures 6" wide.

Vintage Ceramic Pitcher item
Vintage Ceramic Pitcher
CA$25

Ceramic Pitcher.


Measures 6.5" tall and 3.5" wide.

Vintage Lee Bedford Ceramic Pitcher item
Vintage Lee Bedford Ceramic Pitcher
CA$25

Lee Bedford Ceramic Pitcher.


Measures 5.5" tall and 4" wide.



Vintage Ceramic Vase item
Vintage Ceramic Vase
CA$20

Ceramic Vase.


Measures 5" tall.

Vintage Ceramic Trinket Dish item
Vintage Ceramic Trinket Dish
CA$15

Ceramic Trinket Dish.


Measures 3.5" tall and 4.75" wide.

Two Mounted Saskatchewan Landscape Photographs item
Two Mounted Saskatchewan Landscape Photographs
CA$25

Two Mounted Saskatchewan Landscape Photographs. First photograph captures the "South Saskatchewan River meets North Saskatchewan River". Second photo captures "Field harvest - Perdue".


These photos each measure 14"x21".

Tommy Hilfiger Leather Wallet item
Tommy Hilfiger Leather Wallet
CA$20

Tommy Hilfiger Navy Leather Wallet.


Value: $78.00

Pan of Baklava item
Pan of Baklava
CA$30

Pan of Baklava courtesy from Tony's Mom.


Approximately 30 pieces.

GGP Merch #1 item
GGP Merch #1
CA$20

Global Gathering Place picnic blanket and thermos.

GGP Merch #2 item
GGP Merch #2
CA$20

Global Gathering Place 'belong' T-shirt and water bottle.


Your preference of size.

