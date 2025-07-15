Global Gathering Place Ride for Refuge Silent Auction

Four Moonlake Golf Passes provided by Cherry Financial. A ten minute drive southwest of Saskatoon on the scenic Valley Road leads to a facility that offers three different combinations of 18 holes which will challenge all aspects of your game.





The bearer of each pass is entitled to one round of golf, maximum 18 holes at Moon Lake Golf and Country Club. Includes single seat power cart. Expires on October 31, 2025.





Value: $400