Trace Labs Organization
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Trace Labs Organization

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Trace Labs Organization

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Global OSINT Search Party CTF 2026 @ DEF CON 34

DEF CON 34 and Virtual

Pre-Reserved Ticket
Free
Available until Aug 6

I affirm that I am at least 18 years old (or the age of majority in my country) or that I am participating under the supervision of an adult in an organized group.

Black Badges Winners (Code Required)
$1,000

Tickets reserved for previous Black Badge Winners. Registration code required.

I affirm that I am at least 18 years old (or the age of majority in my country) or that I am participating under the supervision of an adult in an organized group.

Walk-Up Tickets (Code Required)
$1,000

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