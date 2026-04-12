Global OSINT Search Party CTF 2026 @ DEF CON 34

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About this event
I affirm that I am at least 18 years old (or the age of majority in my country) or that I am participating under the supervision of an adult in an organized group.
Tickets reserved for previous Black Badge Winners. Registration code required.
I affirm that I am at least 18 years old (or the age of majority in my country) or that I am participating under the supervision of an adult in an organized group.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!