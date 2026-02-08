GMHS Grad Banquet Committee's Silent Auction - Campaign 2 of 2

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Starting bid
Four (4) $250 gift certificate
*Value $1,000
Starting bid
Five (5) $100 gift certificates
*Value $500
Starting bid
Green fee pass + cart for four (4) - 18 Holes with Powercart
*value $240
Starting bid
Gift certificate can be used for tires or any services offered
*value $250
Starting bid
Complete Vehicle Detail Package, including hand wash exterior, vacuum interior, shampoo carpet, clean all interior surfaces, and clean interior/exterior glass
*Value $299
Starting bid
redeemable towards inspection, maintenance, mechanical repair, wheels & tires or anything else that My Garage offers
*Value $300
Starting bid
Four Play On gift cards
*Value $160
Starting bid
Two (2) one-hour session gift cards
*Value $48.30
Starting bid
Four (4) $25.00 gift cards
*Value $100
Starting bid
One (1) hour of bowling maximum 5 people (includes shoes - excludes glow bowling)
*Value $50
Starting bid
Gift certificate for Benji Bloom bouquet (1 growers choice bouquet)
Value $35.00
Starting bid
Kozy Nails delux Pedicure with regular polish
Value $55.00
Starting bid
Gift certificate for dog daycare and boarding (including cat boarding/cat and small animal sitting)
*Valued at $200
Starting bid
Redeemable at FenVet Airdrie or FenVet Beltline
Certificate Entitles the hold to a comprehensive veterinary visit for one dog or cat, including:
- full physical examination, care and non-core vaccines and recommended by the attending veterinarian
- One-month supply of parasite prevention, if deemed appropriate for the patient
does not include
- non routine diagnostic (bloodwork, radiographs, or other testing)
- Procedures or treatments beyond vaccines and parasite prevention, medications, supplements, or treatments outside of the one-month parasite prevention supply
*Value up to $280
Starting bid
Wild Card Shack Long Sleeve Shirt Size M and Wild Card Shack gift token $25
*Value $45.00
Starting bid
30 minute solo grad photo session
*Value $140
Starting bid
One (1) hour group grad photo session
*Value $300
Starting bid
Movie Night Out includes:
- Admission for two (2) Adult
- two (2) medium popcorn
- two (2) fountain drinks
- Admission for two (2) children
- two (2) snack packs (popcorn, drink and candy)
*Value $71
Starting bid
$50 gift card, scarf and wallet/bag
*Value $150
Starting bid
$25 Starbucks gift card, glass coffee mug with lid and straw, car coasters, key chain, Merci chocolate bar, small bag of chocolate
*Value $65
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