GMHS Grad Banquet Committee
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GMHS Grad Banquet Committee

About this event

Sales closed

GMHS Grad Banquet Committee's Silent Auction - Campaign 2 of 2

Pick-up location

Airdrie, AB, Canada

Gift Cards - Dandy Automotive $1,000 value item
Gift Cards - Dandy Automotive $1,000 value
$50

Starting bid

Four (4) $250 gift certificate

*Value $1,000

Gift Cards - Dandy Automotive $500 value item
Gift Cards - Dandy Automotive $500 value
$25

Starting bid

Five (5) $100 gift certificates

*Value $500

Wood Side Golf Course Green Fee Pass for Four item
Wood Side Golf Course Green Fee Pass for Four
$20

Starting bid

Green fee pass + cart for four (4) - 18 Holes with Powercart

*value $240

Gift Certificate - Smart Auto Trail Tire item
Gift Certificate - Smart Auto Trail Tire
$20

Starting bid

Gift certificate can be used for tires or any services offered

*value $250

Gift Card - Maaco Vehicle Detail Package item
Gift Card - Maaco Vehicle Detail Package
$20

Starting bid

Complete Vehicle Detail Package, including hand wash exterior, vacuum interior, shampoo carpet, clean all interior surfaces, and clean interior/exterior glass

*Value $299

Gift Certificate - Napa Autopro/My Garage Auto and Tire item
Gift Certificate - Napa Autopro/My Garage Auto and Tire
$20

Starting bid

redeemable towards inspection, maintenance, mechanical repair, wheels & tires or anything else that My Garage offers

*Value $300

Gift Cards - Apple Creek Play On item
Gift Cards - Apple Creek Play On
$15

Starting bid

Four Play On gift cards

*Value $160

Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park North Calgary item
Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park North Calgary
$5

Starting bid

Two (2) one-hour session gift cards

*Value $48.30

Mr. Mikes Steakhouse Giftcards item
Mr. Mikes Steakhouse Giftcards
$10

Starting bid

Four (4) $25.00 gift cards

*Value $100

Shamrock Lanes One (1) Hour of Bowling item
Shamrock Lanes One (1) Hour of Bowling
$5

Starting bid

One (1) hour of bowling maximum 5 people (includes shoes - excludes glow bowling)

*Value $50

Benji Bloom Bouquet item
Benji Bloom Bouquet
$5

Starting bid

Gift certificate for Benji Bloom bouquet (1 growers choice bouquet)

Value $35.00

Kozy Nails Pedicure item
Kozy Nails Pedicure
$5

Starting bid

Kozy Nails delux Pedicure with regular polish

Value $55.00

Gift Certificate - Love Your Pet item
Gift Certificate - Love Your Pet
$15

Starting bid

Gift certificate for dog daycare and boarding (including cat boarding/cat and small animal sitting)

*Valued at $200

Gift Certificate - Fen Vet item
Gift Certificate - Fen Vet
$20

Starting bid

Redeemable at FenVet Airdrie or FenVet Beltline
Certificate Entitles the hold to a comprehensive veterinary visit for one dog or cat, including:
- full physical examination, care and non-core vaccines and recommended by the attending veterinarian
- One-month supply of parasite prevention, if deemed appropriate for the patient
does not include
- non routine diagnostic (bloodwork, radiographs, or other testing)
- Procedures or treatments beyond vaccines and parasite prevention, medications, supplements, or treatments outside of the one-month parasite prevention supply

*Value up to $280

Wild Card Shack Gift Token and Shirt item
Wild Card Shack Gift Token and Shirt
$5

Starting bid

Wild Card Shack Long Sleeve Shirt Size M and Wild Card Shack gift token $25

*Value $45.00

Sagewood Studios Solo Grad Photo Session item
Sagewood Studios Solo Grad Photo Session
$15

Starting bid

30 minute solo grad photo session

*Value $140

Sagewood Studios Group Grad Photo Session item
Sagewood Studios Group Grad Photo Session
$15

Starting bid

One (1) hour group grad photo session

*Value $300

Landmark Cinema Family Movie Pass item
Landmark Cinema Family Movie Pass
$5

Starting bid

Movie Night Out includes:
- Admission for two (2) Adult
- two (2) medium popcorn
- two (2) fountain drinks

- Admission for two (2) children
- two (2) snack packs (popcorn, drink and candy)

*Value $71

Seven Saints Boutique Gift Card Scarf and Wallet item
Seven Saints Boutique Gift Card Scarf and Wallet
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card, scarf and wallet/bag

*Value $150

Harper and Ivy Gift Set inc. $25 Starbucks Gift Card Set 1 item
Harper and Ivy Gift Set inc. $25 Starbucks Gift Card Set 1
$5

Starting bid

$25 Starbucks gift card, glass coffee mug with lid and straw, car coasters, key chain, Merci chocolate bar, small bag of chocolate

*Value $65

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!