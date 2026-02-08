GMHS Grad Banquet Committee's Silent Auction - Campaign 2 of 2

Redeemable at FenVet Airdrie or FenVet Beltline

Certificate Entitles the hold to a comprehensive veterinary visit for one dog or cat, including:

- full physical examination, care and non-core vaccines and recommended by the attending veterinarian

- One-month supply of parasite prevention, if deemed appropriate for the patient

does not include

- non routine diagnostic (bloodwork, radiographs, or other testing)

- Procedures or treatments beyond vaccines and parasite prevention, medications, supplements, or treatments outside of the one-month parasite prevention supply

*Value up to $280