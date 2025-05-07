Go Girls Golf 2025

Includes one EXCLUSIVE hole sponsorship plus a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts. Plus the following benefits:
*Company Logo on Golf Event webpage
*Mention on Social Media (5000+followers)
*Prominent Logo on signage at registration, event program, table tents
*Recognition in eBlasts to golfers
*Premium logo at post-event lunch
*Opportunity for company rep to speak at lunch
*Recognition at Podium
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags
Includes one EXCLUSIVE hole sponsorship plus a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts. Plus the following benefits:
*Company Logo on Golf Event webpage
*Mention on Social Media (5000+followers)
*Prominent Logo on signage at registration, event program, table tents
*Premium logo on signage for ALL Golf Carts
*Recognition in eBlasts to golfers
*Premium logo at post-event lunch
*Recognition at Podium
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags
Includes a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts. Plus the following benefits:
*Company Logo on Golf Event webpage
*Premium Logo placement on Virtual Auction platform
*Mention on Social Media (5000+followers)
*Logo on signage at registration, event program, table tents
*Recognition in eBlasts to golfers
*Recognition at Podium
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags
Includes a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts. Plus the following benefits:
*Company Logo on Golf Event webpage
*Mention on Social Media (5000+followers)
*Premium logo at raffle prize area
*Logo on event program and table tents
*Logo printed on all raffle tickets and signage
*Opportunity for a company representative to present winner(s) of major raffle prizes
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags
Includes a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts. Plus the following benefits:
*Company Logo on Golf Event webpage
*Mention on Social Media (5000+followers)
*Premium logo at Putting Green area
*Sponsor of the "Putt into a Purse" contest
*Logo on event program and table tents
*Opportunity for Company rep to present designer purse to winner at lunch
*Recognition at Podium
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags
Includes a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts. Plus the following benefits:
*Company Logo on Golf Event webpage
*Mention on Social Media (5000+followers)
*Premium logo at breakfast area
*Logo on event program and table tents
*Recognition at Podium
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags
Includes a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts. Plus the following benefits:
*Company Logo on Golf Event webpage
*Mention on Social Media (5000+followers)
*Premium logo and your branded items at Registration area
*Logo on event program and table tents
*Recognition at Podium
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags
Includes a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts. Plus the following benefits:
*Company Logo on Golf Event webpage
*Mention on Social Media (5000+followers)
*Premium logo at Sweet Treats area during lunch
*Logo on event program and table tents
*Recognition at Podium
* Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags
Includes a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts. Plus the following benefits:
*Company Logo on Golf Event webpage
*Mention on Social Media (5000+followers)
*Premium logo at Entertainment area
*Logo on event program and table tents
*Recognition at Podium
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags
Includes a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts + EXCLUSIVE HOLE (everything listed for EMPOWER and ACHIEVE sponsorships below)
*One team registration for 4 golfers (includes 18 holes, 2 carts, 4 swag bags and lunch)
*Company Name on event program
*Company Name on event website
*Exclusive Contest Hole sponsor (Longest Drive/Closest to the Pin or sponsor choice)
*Company name on sign at exclusive contest hole
*Opportunity for 2 company employees to run contest at hole & network
*Name in event program
*Mention on social media
*2 complimentary tickets to post-event lunch
*Company rep to present prize to winner at lunch
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags
*Exclusive sponsor of one hole
*Company name on sign at exclusive hole
*Name in event program
*Mention on social media
*One complimentary ticket for post-event lunch
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags
You provide the JAVA JOLT the golfers need!
*Company name/logo at beverage area during registration
*Opportunity to network and provide beverages to golfers during registration
*Name in event program
*Mention on social media
*One complimentary ticket for post-event lunch
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags
*Company name on sign at one hole on the course
*Name in event program
*Mention on social media
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing