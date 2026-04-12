Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Newfoundland

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Newfoundland

About this event

Go Girls Golf 2026

Bally Haly

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Includes one EXCLUSIVE hole sponsorship plus TWO teams (8 golfers and 4 golf carts). Plus the following benefits:

  • Prominent logo displayed on event website (GoGirlsGolf.ca) and event registration platform
  • Prominent logo displayed on all event signage including programs, table tents, and all other print and electronic materials
  • Prominent company recognition across all social media channels, with a combined following of over 5,000
  • Recognition in event press release
  • Recognition in all e-blasts and digital communications with event participants
  • Recognition at podium during post-golf lunch
  • Opportunity for a company representative to speak and welcome attendees at post-golf lunch
  • Opportunity to participate in NTV Community Segment (subject to scheduling)
  • Opportunity to provide branded gift items in welcome bags
LUNCH Sponsor
$3,500

Includes one EXCLUSIVE hole sponsorship plus a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts. Plus the following benefits:

*Company Logo on Golf Event webpage
*Mention on Social Media (5000+followers)
*Prominent Logo on signage at registration, event program, table tents
*Recognition in eBlasts to golfers
*Premium logo at post-event lunch
*Opportunity for company rep to speak at lunch
*Recognition at Podium
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags

CART Sponsor
$3,500

Includes one EXCLUSIVE hole sponsorship plus a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts. Plus the following benefits:

*Company Logo on Golf Event webpage
*Mention on Social Media (5000+followers)
*Prominent Logo on signage at registration, event program, table tents
*Premium logo on signage for ALL Golf Carts
*Recognition in eBlasts to golfers
*Premium logo at post-event lunch
*Recognition at Podium
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags

AUCTION Sponsor
$2,000

Includes a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts. Plus the following benefits:

*Company Logo on Golf Event webpage
*Premium Logo placement on Virtual Auction platform
*Mention on Social Media (5000+followers)
*Logo on signage at registration, event program, table tents
*Recognition in eBlasts to golfers
*Recognition at Podium
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags

RAFFLE SPONSOR
$1,750

Includes a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts. Plus the following benefits:


*Company Logo on Golf Event webpage

*Mention on Social Media (5000+followers)

*Premium logo at raffle prize area

*Logo on event program and table tents

*Logo printed on all raffle tickets and signage

*Opportunity for a company representative to present winner(s) of major raffle prizes

*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags

PUTTING GREEN Sponsor
$1,750

Includes a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts. Plus the following benefits:

*Company Logo on Golf Event webpage
*Mention on Social Media (5000+followers)
*Premium logo at Putting Green area
*Sponsor of the "Putt into a Purse" contest
*Logo on event program and table tents
*Opportunity for Company rep to present designer purse to winner at lunch
*Recognition at Podium
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags

BREAKFAST Sponsor
$1,750

Includes a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts. Plus the following benefits:

*Company Logo on Golf Event webpage
*Mention on Social Media (5000+followers)
*Premium logo at breakfast area
*Logo on event program and table tents
*Recognition at Podium
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags

REGISTRATION Sponsor
$1,750

Includes a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts. Plus the following benefits:

*Company Logo on Golf Event webpage
*Mention on Social Media (5000+followers)
*Premium logo and your branded items at Registration area
*Logo on event program and table tents
*Recognition at Podium
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags

SWEET TREATS Sponsor
$1,500

Includes a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts. Plus the following benefits:

*Company Logo on Golf Event webpage
*Mention on Social Media (5000+followers)
*Premium logo at Sweet Treats area during lunch
*Logo on event program and table tents
*Recognition at Podium
* Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags

ENTERTAINMENT Sponsor
$1,500

Includes a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts. Plus the following benefits:

*Company Logo on Golf Event webpage
*Mention on Social Media (5000+followers)
*Premium logo at Entertainment area
*Logo on event program and table tents
*Recognition at Podium
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags

INSPIRE Sponsor
$1,450

Includes a team of 4 golfers and 2 golf carts + EXCLUSIVE HOLE (everything listed for EMPOWER and ACHIEVE sponsorships below)

EMPOWER - TEAM Registration
$1,050

*One team registration for 4 golfers (includes 18 holes, 2 carts, 4 swag bags and lunch)
*Company Name on event program
*Company Name on event website

CONTEST Sponsor
$800

*Exclusive Contest Hole sponsor (Longest Drive/Closest to the Pin or sponsor choice)
*Company name on sign at exclusive contest hole
*Opportunity for 2 company employees to run contest at hole & network
*Name in event program
*Mention on social media
*2 complimentary tickets to post-event lunch
*Company rep to present prize to winner at lunch
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags

ACHIEVE - EXCLUSIVE Hole Sponsor
$500

*Exclusive sponsor of one hole
*Company name on sign at exclusive hole
*Name in event program
*Mention on social media
*One complimentary ticket for post-event lunch
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags

IGNITE COFFEE Sponsor
$500

You provide the JAVA JOLT the golfers need!

*Company name/logo at beverage area during registration
*Opportunity to network and provide beverages to golfers during registration
*Name in event program
*Mention on social media
*One complimentary ticket for post-event lunch
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags

DREAM HOLE Sponsor
$200

*Company name on sign at one hole on the course
*Name in event program
*Mention on social media
*Opportunity to provide branded items in welcome swag bags

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