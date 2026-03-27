Bruce Botanical Food Gardens

Hosted by

Bruce Botanical Food Gardens

About this event

Sales closed

Go Greek with the Gardens! Take-out Meal Fundraiser

77 Huron St

Ripley, ON N0G 2R0, Canada

Add a donation for Bruce Botanical Food Gardens

$

One Meal Ticket (Pick-up 4:30pm - 4:45pm)
$28

Enjoy a delicious Greek Inspired meal made by Schooner's Bodega! Each meal includes:


2 Marinated Chicken Skewers

Rice Pilaf 

Tomato Salad

Tzatziki

and Pita! 


Finish off your meal with a delectable baker's square made fresh by Back Forty Baker!

One Meal Ticket (Pick-up 4:45pm - 5:00pm)
$28

Enjoy a delicious Greek Inspired meal made by Schooner's Bodega! Each meal includes:


2 Marinated Chicken Skewers

Rice Pilaf 

Tomato Salad

Tzatziki

and Pita! 


Finish off your meal with a delectable baker's square made fresh by Back Forty Baker!

One Meal Ticket (Pick-up 5:00pm - 5:15pm)
$28

Enjoy a delicious Greek Inspired meal made by Schooner's Bodega! Each meal includes:


2 Marinated Chicken Skewers

Rice Pilaf 

Tomato Salad

Tzatziki

and Pita! 


Finish off your meal with a delectable baker's square made fresh by Back Forty Baker!

One Meal Ticket (Pick-up 5:15pm - 5:30pm)
$28

Enjoy a delicious Greek Inspired meal made by Schooner's Bodega! Each meal includes:


2 Marinated Chicken Skewers

Rice Pilaf 

Tomato Salad

Tzatziki

and Pita! 


Finish off your meal with a delectable baker's square made fresh by Back Forty Baker!

One Meal Ticket (Pick-up 5:30pm - 5:45pm)
$28

Enjoy a delicious Greek Inspired meal made by Schooner's Bodega! Each meal includes:


2 Marinated Chicken Skewers

Rice Pilaf 

Tomato Salad

Tzatziki

and Pita! 


Finish off your meal with a delectable baker's square made fresh by Back Forty Baker!

One Meal Ticket (Pick-up 5:45pm - 6:00pm)
$28

Enjoy a delicious Greek Inspired meal made by Schooner's Bodega! Each meal includes:


2 Marinated Chicken Skewers

Rice Pilaf 

Tomato Salad

Tzatziki

and Pita! 


Finish off your meal with a delectable baker's square made fresh by Back Forty Baker!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!