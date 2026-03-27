Go Greek with the Gardens! Take-out Meal Fundraiser

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Enjoy a delicious Greek Inspired meal made by Schooner's Bodega! Each meal includes:
2 Marinated Chicken Skewers
Rice Pilaf
Tomato Salad
Tzatziki
and Pita!
Finish off your meal with a delectable baker's square made fresh by Back Forty Baker!
Enjoy a delicious Greek Inspired meal made by Schooner's Bodega! Each meal includes:
2 Marinated Chicken Skewers
Rice Pilaf
Tomato Salad
Tzatziki
and Pita!
Finish off your meal with a delectable baker's square made fresh by Back Forty Baker!
Enjoy a delicious Greek Inspired meal made by Schooner's Bodega! Each meal includes:
2 Marinated Chicken Skewers
Rice Pilaf
Tomato Salad
Tzatziki
and Pita!
Finish off your meal with a delectable baker's square made fresh by Back Forty Baker!
Enjoy a delicious Greek Inspired meal made by Schooner's Bodega! Each meal includes:
2 Marinated Chicken Skewers
Rice Pilaf
Tomato Salad
Tzatziki
and Pita!
Finish off your meal with a delectable baker's square made fresh by Back Forty Baker!
Enjoy a delicious Greek Inspired meal made by Schooner's Bodega! Each meal includes:
2 Marinated Chicken Skewers
Rice Pilaf
Tomato Salad
Tzatziki
and Pita!
Finish off your meal with a delectable baker's square made fresh by Back Forty Baker!
Enjoy a delicious Greek Inspired meal made by Schooner's Bodega! Each meal includes:
2 Marinated Chicken Skewers
Rice Pilaf
Tomato Salad
Tzatziki
and Pita!
Finish off your meal with a delectable baker's square made fresh by Back Forty Baker!
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