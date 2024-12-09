Supporting - Christmas at the movies - God's Family Church

Community Engagement Donation. Donate ticket to help someone or a child, a youth, a new comer to Experience Christmas at the Movies. Help bring the community together to experience the joy of the season, have free popcorn and drink while they watch a family friendly Cinematic Christmas Concert Movie at God's Family Church inside Scotiabank Theatre on Sunday December 15, 2024 by 10:00am. Give the gift of love and community this Christmas season.

