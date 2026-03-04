Goh Ballet Canada Society

Hosted by

Goh Ballet Canada Society

About this event

Goh for Gold

2345 Main St

Vancouver, BC V5T 3C9, Canada

Session 1 (11:00am - 12:15pm)
$25

Program Information:

Eva Sarvas - Set Solo

Sabrina Gasarach - This Is Me 

Jaime Anderlini - Set Solo

Emma Luo - Set Solo

Rebecca Li - Set Solo

Evelyn Guo - Set Solo

Kaya Lai Hainstock - Set Solo

Irene Cheliubeeva - Fairy #1

Sophia Mirza - Set Solo

Leia Bak - Dream to Dance

Eva Artomova - Set Solo

Lillian Lian - Set Solo

Olivia Butler - Set Solo

Mei-Lin MacDonnel-Bienvenu - Empty Mirror

Shawn Lee - Set Solo

Oliva Jayetileke - Set Solo

Evelyn Hon - Set Solo

Kassandra Lau - Set Solo

Judy Yang - Set Solo

Anna Anoshina - Giselle Peasant Pas

Lauryn Lee - Set Solo

Tiffany Yu - Fairy #5

Willa and Malaya Connolly - Fire and Ice

Session 2 (1:00pm - 2:15pm)
$25

Program Information:

Eva Artomova - Harlequinade

Tamzyn Huang - Set Solo

Rebecca Li - Talisman

Arthur Mohan-Barnes - Giselle Peasant Pas

Sophia Mirza - La Fille Mal Gardée

Sarah Gasarch - My Birthday Wish

Alice Dubicheva - Sugar Plum Fairy

Miya Yeung - Set Solo

Oliva Butler - Echoes of a Dream

Adriana Anna Bela - Set Solo

Judy Yang - Raymonda Pas de Chale

Emma Sukhomenyuk - Set Solo

Elizabeth Muggah - Set Solo

River Willis - Secret Sprite

Briella Graham - Set Solo

Evelyn Hon - La Fille Mal Gardée

Irene Cheliubeeva - Graduation Ball

Anna Anoshina - Set Solo

Olivia Jayetileke - Pas D’Esclave

Tiffany Yu - Set Solo

Kaya Lai Hainstock - Silver Fairy

The Umbrella Dance - Group Demi -Character

Session 3 (3:00pm - 4:15pm)
$25

Program Information:

Eva Sarvas - Pizzicato 

Oliva Butler - Awakening of Flora

Arthur Mohan-Barnes - Set Solo

Alice Dubicheva - Set Solo 

River Willis - Set Solo

Olivia Jayetileke - Drifting Memories

Alexis Wu - Mission Impossible

Eva Artomova - La Belle Vie

Jaime Anderlini - Flames of Paris

Kassandra Lau - Demi-Pointe Solo

Moon Reiger Liu - Set Solo 

Briella Graham - Peasant Pas 

Irene Cheliubeeva - Set Solo

Sabrina and Sarah Gasarch - Mann Pan

Jiayan Chen - Set Solo

Lily-Mei MacDonnel-Bienvenu - Tanya Phelps

Abigail Obert - Set Solo 

Bravura Espanola” - Group Ballet

Two-Session Pass (Save $5!)
$45
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Attend any two sessions. Please select your sessions on the next page.

Three-Session All-Day Pass (Save $15!)
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Attend all three sessions. Please check all three boxes on the next page.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!