Gold Bar Registration 2026-27

About this event
Ages 4-6
9:30-3PM Mondays & Wednesdays
Gold Bar Park
In this all-day experience, the Land offers endless patterns and stories. By following their own curiosity, children naturally discover the foundations of communication and numbers, seeing how these systems are woven into the living world and our relationships with it.
Ages 3-4
9:30-11:20AM Tuesdays & Thursdays
Gold Bar Park
This program invites younger explorers to build a foundation of belonging and kindness within the forest. Through sensory-rich experiences and creative, social play, children begin their journey of connecting with each other and the Land and learning to play outside together with confidence and joy.
Ages 4-6
1:15-4PM Tuesdays & Thursdays
Gold Bar Park
This program encourages more complex imagining and bigger physical movements through the park. Children tackle more intricate ideas and wider explorations, growing their independence and resilience as they navigate the forest's shifting seasons.
Ages 4-6
9:30-11:45AM Thursdays
Gold Bar Park
This once-a-week session acts as a steady heartbeat, keeping a child’s connection to the Land and our community strong. It is a time for revisiting familiar places, observing seasonal patterns, and deepening a lifelong relationship with the Land.
Ages 5-9
1:30-4:15PM Thursdays
Gold Bar Park
This program offers a restorative transition for children joining us after their school day or supplementing home school experiences. It honors the right to play as a vital way to recharge, giving children the freedom to follow their own ideas, strengthen their friendships, and reconnect with the Land.
Ages 6-9
9:30-3PM Fridays
Gold Bar Park
This full day program focuses on community. Through group-led exploration and navigating shared challenges, children discover their own strengths and learn how to balance their personal power with the needs of the group and the Land.
Ages 9-12*
9:30-3PM Fridays
Gold Bar Park
A subset of Bears designed for children with prior forest school experience who want to take on a deeper role in guiding their community and mentoring others. Participants play with a growing sense of integrity and responsibility, exploring what it means to be a good relative through active stewardship and a deep respect for the Land’s history and future.
*if you're new to EFSS, please contact [email protected] to discuss program fit before registering.
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