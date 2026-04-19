Gold Bar Registration 2026-27

Ages 9-12*

9:30-3PM Fridays

Gold Bar Park



A subset of Bears designed for children with prior forest school experience who want to take on a deeper role in guiding their community and mentoring others. Participants play with a growing sense of integrity and responsibility, exploring what it means to be a good relative through active stewardship and a deep respect for the Land’s history and future.



*if you're new to EFSS, please contact [email protected] to discuss program fit before registering.