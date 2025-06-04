Golden Burger Challenge Awards Gala - Casino Night

Hosted by
About this event
Vernon, BC V1T 2Y5, Canada - Creekside Conference Center
ONLY 6 available!! 🎟 Event Ticket Includes:
– 6 Drink Ticket per seat🍹
– 6 Large Starter Pack of Casino Chips 🎲
– Entry to the Awards Gala & Casino Night 🍔✨
- Reserve seating/easy access entry
An evening of celebration, fun, and games—all in support of a great cause!
🎟 Event Ticket Includes:
– 1 Drink Ticket 🍹
– Starter Pack of Casino Chips 🎲
– Entry to the Awards Gala & Casino Night 🍔✨
An evening of celebration, fun, and games—all in support of a great cause!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!