NORTH OKANAGAN COMMUNITY LIFE SOCIETY

Hosted by

NORTH OKANAGAN COMMUNITY LIFE SOCIETY

About this event

Golden Burger Challenge Awards Gala - Casino Night

Creekside Conference Center 3310 37th Ave

Vernon, BC V1T 2Y5, Canada - Creekside Conference Center

VIP Table
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

ONLY 6 available!! 🎟 Event Ticket Includes:
– 6 Drink Ticket per seat🍹
– 6 Large Starter Pack of Casino Chips 🎲
– Entry to the Awards Gala & Casino Night 🍔✨
- Reserve seating/easy access entry
An evening of celebration, fun, and games—all in support of a great cause!




Ticket
$80

🎟 Event Ticket Includes:
– 1 Drink Ticket 🍹
– Starter Pack of Casino Chips 🎲
– Entry to the Awards Gala & Casino Night 🍔✨

An evening of celebration, fun, and games—all in support of a great cause!




Add a donation for NORTH OKANAGAN COMMUNITY LIFE SOCIETY

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!