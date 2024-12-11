Golden Pride Society Member or Corporate Sponsor 2025

Student Membership A Student Membership with the Golden Pride Society offers a unique opportunity to engage with the 2SLGBTQ+ community while supporting inclusivity and equality in Golden, BC. This membership is specifically designed for students who are passionate about advocacy, social justice, and building a more welcoming world for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. Membership Benefits: Access to Events and Programs: Participate in Pride events, educational workshops, and social gatherings that foster understanding and support for the 2SLGBTQ community. Volunteer Opportunities: Get hands-on experience by helping with community outreach, Pride celebrations, and other exciting initiatives. Leadership Development: Gain valuable skills in advocacy, public speaking, event planning, and teamwork while making a tangible difference in your community. Exclusive Resources: Receive updates, newsletters, and access to resources that support your growth as an ally or member of the LGBTQ+ community. Why Join? As a student member, you’ll be part of a forward-thinking, inclusive group that’s dedicated to making positive change in Golden. Your involvement helps amplify the voices of the 2SLGBTQ+ community while contributing to a more open-minded, compassionate society. Whether you’re a student in high school or university, joining the Golden Pride Society will allow you to connect with like-minded peers and make a meaningful impact on the future of our town. Join us today and be a part of a movement that’s all about love, equality, and belonging for everyone! 🌈

