Golden Pride Society Member or Corporate Sponsor 2025
Adult Membership (18 and Over *Voting Membership)
CA$15
An Adult Membership with the Golden Pride Society is your chance to champion inclusivity, diversity, and equality in Golden, BC. Members help foster a community that uplifts everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.
Membership Benefits:
Advocate for 2SLGBTQ rights and visibility.
Receive exclusive updates, newsletters, and event access.
Gain voting rights to shape the Society’s direction.
Volunteer in impactful initiatives like Pride celebrations and community projects.
Share your voice and ideas during member meetings.
Why Join?
Your membership supports programs and events that promote inclusivity and belonging. Open to adults 18+, whether you're 2SLGBTQ+ or an ally, your involvement helps create a stronger, united Golden, BC.🌈
Student (17 and under* NON VOTING)
CA$5
Student Membership
A Student Membership with the Golden Pride Society offers a unique opportunity to engage with the 2SLGBTQ+ community while supporting inclusivity and equality in Golden, BC. This membership is specifically designed for students who are passionate about advocacy, social justice, and building a more welcoming world for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.
Membership Benefits:
Access to Events and Programs: Participate in Pride events, educational workshops, and social gatherings that foster understanding and support for the 2SLGBTQ community.
Volunteer Opportunities: Get hands-on experience by helping with community outreach, Pride celebrations, and other exciting initiatives.
Leadership Development: Gain valuable skills in advocacy, public speaking, event planning, and teamwork while making a tangible difference in your community.
Exclusive Resources: Receive updates, newsletters, and access to resources that support your growth as an ally or member of the LGBTQ+ community.
Why Join?
As a student member, you’ll be part of a forward-thinking, inclusive group that’s dedicated to making positive change in Golden. Your involvement helps amplify the voices of the 2SLGBTQ+ community while contributing to a more open-minded, compassionate society. Whether you’re a student in high school or university, joining the Golden Pride Society will allow you to connect with like-minded peers and make a meaningful impact on the future of our town.
Join us today and be a part of a movement that’s all about love, equality, and belonging for everyone! 🌈
BUSINESS BRONZE SPONSOR (NON VOTING*)
CA$100
BUSINESS BRONZE SPONSOR (1-5 Employees)
A Business Bronze Sponsor Membership with the Golden Pride Society is a meaningful way for small businesses (1–5 employees) to champion diversity, inclusivity, and equality in Golden, BC. It aligns your brand with values of acceptance while offering recognition and resources.
Membership Benefits:
Community Recognition: Promote your business as an ally through Pride events and society promotions.
Networking: Connect with local businesses and community leaders committed to inclusivity.
Marketing Exposure: Gain visibility through newsletters, social media, and event promotions.
Employee Engagement: Foster an inclusive workplace, boosting morale and retention.
Support & Resources: Access tools to build an 2SLGBTQ+ friendly environment.
Certificate: Receive a printable certificate to display in your storefront, showcasing your support.
Why Join?
Show customers and employees your commitment to diversity and inclusivity. Your support strengthens the Golden community, promotes equality, and enhances your brand as a socially responsible business. Join today and help build a vibrant, inclusive future for Golden, BC.🌈
BUSINESS SILVER SPONSOR (NON VOTING*)
CA$250
BUSINESS SILVER SPONSOR (5-15 Employees)
A Business Silver Sponsor Membership with the Golden Pride Society is ideal for organizations with 5–15 employees, offering a platform to champion diversity, inclusion, and equality in Golden, BC, while demonstrating corporate social responsibility.
Membership Benefits:
Corporate Recognition: Gain high-visibility promotion at Pride events and in society publications.
Employee Engagement: Offer employees access to inclusive workshops, events, and volunteer opportunities, fostering a supportive workplace.
Networking: Connect with businesses and community leaders committed to inclusivity.
Priority Event Access: Enjoy exclusive invitations to Pride celebrations, galas, and mixers for brand exposure.
Corporate Social Responsibility: Showcase your commitment to diversity, attracting socially conscious customers and employees.
Tailored Support: Access resources to create 2SLGBTQ+ friendly policies and promote inclusivity.
Certificate: Receive a printable certificate to proudly display in your storefront, highlighting your support.
Why Join?
Demonstrate your company’s leadership in diversity and inclusion while strengthening your brand, enhancing employee loyalty, and appealing to a broader audience. By joining, you send a powerful message that your corporate values align with building a more inclusive Golden, BC.
Join today and help shape a future defined by equality, inclusivity, and community pride🌈
BUSINESS GOLD SPONSOR (NON VOTING*)
CA$500
BUSINESS GOLD SPONSOR (15+ Employees)
A Business Gold Sponsor Membership with the Golden Pride Society is designed for organizations with 15+ employees, showcasing your leadership in diversity, inclusion, and equality in Golden, BC, while aligning with corporate social responsibility.
Membership Benefits:
Corporate Recognition: Highlight your business as a proud 2SLGBTQ+ ally with prominent promotion at events and in society materials.
Employee Engagement: Offer staff access to inclusive workshops, events, and volunteer opportunities to foster a supportive workplace.
Networking: Build connections with like-minded businesses, leaders, and organizations.
Exclusive Event Access: Enjoy priority invitations to Pride celebrations, galas, and mixers for enhanced brand visibility.
Corporate Social Responsibility: Strengthen your brand by demonstrating a commitment to diversity, attracting values-driven customers and employees.
Tailored Support: Access resources to develop LGBTQ+ friendly policies and promote inclusivity.
Certificate: Receive a printable certificate to display in your storefront, highlighting your support for the community.
Why Join?
A Gold Sponsor Membership positions your business as a leader in promoting equality and inclusivity. It boosts employee loyalty, enhances your brand, and demonstrates your commitment to building a welcoming Golden, BC.
Join today to make a meaningful impact and stand for a more inclusive future. 🌈
BUSINESS PLATINUM SPONSOR (NON VOTING*)
CA$1,500
BUSINESS PLATINUM SPONSOR (25+ Employees)
A Business Platinum Sponsor Membership with the Golden Pride Society is perfect for organizations with 25+ employees, showcasing leadership in promoting diversity, inclusion, and equality in Golden, BC, while emphasizing corporate social responsibility.
Membership Benefits:
Corporate Recognition: Feature your business as a leading 2SLGBTQ+ ally in high-visibility promotions at events and in society materials.
Employee Engagement: Provide employees with access to workshops, events, and volunteer opportunities to build a supportive workplace culture.
Networking: Connect with other businesses and leaders committed to inclusivity and collaboration.
Exclusive Event Access: Enjoy top-tier invitations to Pride celebrations, galas, and mixers for brand visibility.
Corporate Social Responsibility: Showcase your dedication to diversity, attracting socially-conscious customers, employees, and stakeholders.
Tailored Support: Receive guidance on creating 2SLGBTQ+ inclusive policies and initiatives.
Certificate: Receive a printable certificate to proudly display in your storefront, highlighting your support.
Why Join?
A Platinum Sponsor Membership positions your company as a leader in fostering equality and inclusion. It enhances your brand, strengthens employee loyalty, and demonstrates your values to a wider audience.
Join today and help create a vibrant, inclusive future for Golden, BC! 🌈
