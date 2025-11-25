Golden Pride Society's Mini Christmas Silent Auction

Hosted by
‼️ MOSAIC 9.0L Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer – OPEN BOX, NEVER USED‼️
Upgrade your kitchen with this Mosaic 9.0L Dual Zone Convect Air™ Digital Air Fryer—perfect for families, meal prepping, and anyone who loves fast, healthy cooking!
This unit was opened to check contents but has never been used. Everything is in excellent, like-new condition.
⭐ Product Highlights:
Large 9.0L capacity with two independent cooking zones
Condition:
Ceramic Snowflake Ornaments Made by Jen Cox at Wedge Community Clay
Create an amazing backyard play space with this PlayStar Ridgeline Build-It-Yourself Playset Kit!
This listing includes the hardware and accessories kit only—you supply the lumber and build one of three design options (Gold, Silver, or Bronze).
This is brand new, never used, and still in the original box.
Features:
What You Need to Add:
Condition:
A heartfelt and romantic LGBTQ+ coming-of-age novel set against a warm, dreamy summer backdrop. Flirty Dancing follows two young men navigating friendship, desire, identity, and the messy, magnetic pull of first love. Perfect for readers who enjoy tender queer romance, character-driven storytelling, and summer-vibes escapism.
A great addition for fans of Casey McQuiston, Becky Albertalli, and TJ Klune.
A candid, humorous, and emotionally rich memoir from Alberta author Tom Symington. This book traces the journey of a gay man growing up in the Prairies during a very different time in Canadian LGBTQ+ history. From early struggles to resilience, activism, community, and self-discovery, Symington shares stories that are deeply personal yet widely relatable.
An inspiring read for anyone interested in queer history, generational perspectives, and lived experiences.
Our Past Matters: Stories of Gay Calgary by Kevin Allen
Condition: Excellent, like new
A cornerstone work of Western Canadian queer history. Kevin Allen documents the hidden, vibrant, courageous stories of Calgary’s LGBTQ+ community across decades. Filled with archival research, interviews, and powerful storytelling, this book preserves histories that were almost lost and celebrates the people who paved the way.
A must-have for Alberta history enthusiasts, LGBTQ+ collectors, and anyone interested in social history.
This stunning handmade quilted table runner features a classic Log Cabin pattern in calming shades of blue, cream, and soft white. Each block is crafted with coordinating floral and textured fabrics, creating a timeless, elegant look perfect for any home décor style — from cottage to modern farmhouse.
✨ Features:
This piece brings a warm, handcrafted charm to any space and makes a lovely gift for quilt lovers, collectors, or anyone who appreciates artisan textiles
