Golden Pride Society

Hosted by

Golden Pride Society

About this event

Golden Pride Society's Mini Christmas Silent Auction

Mosiac Air Fryer item
Mosiac Air Fryer
$25

Starting bid

‼️ MOSAIC 9.0L Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer – OPEN BOX, NEVER USED‼️


Upgrade your kitchen with this Mosaic 9.0L Dual Zone Convect Air™ Digital Air Fryer—perfect for families, meal prepping, and anyone who loves fast, healthy cooking!


This unit was opened to check contents but has never been used. Everything is in excellent, like-new condition.



⭐ Product Highlights:

Large 9.0L capacity with two independent cooking zones

  • Cook two different foods at two different temps at the same time
  • Functions: Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake
  • Digital touchscreen with preset programs
  • BPA-free
  • Includes 1-year manufacturer guarantee
  • Dual baskets make it ideal for families, hosting, or batch cookinG

Condition:

  • Open box
  • Never used
  • All original components and packaging included



Christmas Ornament item
Christmas Ornament
$5

Starting bid

Ceramic Snowflake Ornaments Made by Jen Cox at Wedge Community Clay  

PlayStar RIDGELINE “Build It Yourself” Playset Kit – NEW in item
PlayStar RIDGELINE “Build It Yourself” Playset Kit – NEW in item
PlayStar RIDGELINE “Build It Yourself” Playset Kit – NEW in
$50

Starting bid

Create an amazing backyard play space with this PlayStar Ridgeline Build-It-Yourself Playset Kit!

This listing includes the hardware and accessories kit only—you supply the lumber and build one of three design options (Gold, Silver, or Bronze).


This is brand new, never used, and still in the original box.



Features:



  • Up to 37 sq. ft. play deck (depending on design)
  • 18 different activities
  • 3 design options to choose from (Gold, Silver, Bronze)
  • Includes:
    ✔ All hardware
    ✔ All accessories (swings, brackets, chains, handles, etc.)
    ✔ Detailed building plans & instructions
  • Made in the USA
  • Perfect for DIY families, cabins, rentals, or anyone wanting a high-quality custom playset




What You Need to Add:



  • Lumber (cut list and size guide included)




Condition:



  • New in box
  • Never opened or used



Christmas Ornament item
Christmas Ornament
$5

Starting bid

Ceramic Snowflake Ornaments Made by Jen Cox at Wedge Community Clay  

Flirty Dancing by Jennifer Moffat item
Flirty Dancing by Jennifer Moffat
$5

Starting bid

A heartfelt and romantic LGBTQ+ coming-of-age novel set against a warm, dreamy summer backdrop. Flirty Dancing follows two young men navigating friendship, desire, identity, and the messy, magnetic pull of first love. Perfect for readers who enjoy tender queer romance, character-driven storytelling, and summer-vibes escapism.


A great addition for fans of Casey McQuiston, Becky Albertalli, and TJ Klune.

Not So Normal item
Not So Normal
$8

Starting bid

A candid, humorous, and emotionally rich memoir from Alberta author Tom Symington. This book traces the journey of a gay man growing up in the Prairies during a very different time in Canadian LGBTQ+ history. From early struggles to resilience, activism, community, and self-discovery, Symington shares stories that are deeply personal yet widely relatable.


An inspiring read for anyone interested in queer history, generational perspectives, and lived experiences.


Our Past Matters: Stories of Gay Calgary by Kevin Allen item
Our Past Matters: Stories of Gay Calgary by Kevin Allen
$5

Starting bid

Our Past Matters: Stories of Gay Calgary by Kevin Allen


Condition: Excellent, like new


A cornerstone work of Western Canadian queer history. Kevin Allen documents the hidden, vibrant, courageous stories of Calgary’s LGBTQ+ community across decades. Filled with archival research, interviews, and powerful storytelling, this book preserves histories that were almost lost and celebrates the people who paved the way.


A must-have for Alberta history enthusiasts, LGBTQ+ collectors, and anyone interested in social history.

Christmas Ornament item
Christmas Ornament
$5

Starting bid

Ceramic Snowflake Ornaments Made by Jen Cox at Wedge Community Clay  

Handmade Blue & Cream Log Cabin Table Runner – Beautiful item
Handmade Blue & Cream Log Cabin Table Runner – Beautiful
$20

Starting bid

This stunning handmade quilted table runner features a classic Log Cabin pattern in calming shades of blue, cream, and soft white. Each block is crafted with coordinating floral and textured fabrics, creating a timeless, elegant look perfect for any home décor style — from cottage to modern farmhouse.

✨ Features:

  • Carefully pieced Log Cabin quilt blocks
  • Beautiful blue floral borders
  • Coordinated navy, sky blue, and cream fabrics
  • Handmade with attention to detail
  • Measures approximately 18.5”X 4.5’
  • Lightweight and perfect for dining tables, coffee tables, consoles, or sideboards

This piece brings a warm, handcrafted charm to any space and makes a lovely gift for quilt lovers, collectors, or anyone who appreciates artisan textiles

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!