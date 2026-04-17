Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada | Hôpitaux Shriners pour enfants Canada

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Shriners Hospitals for Children Canada | Hôpitaux Shriners pour enfants Canada

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Golden Tickets - 15th Annual Golf Tournament

Golden Ticket item
Golden Ticket
$250

Your Golden Ticket includes:

3 opportunities to win a Hole in One Prize

Prizes to be determined


One glass of lemonade at the Patient Ambassador Lemonade Stand 💛 ($50 will be added to their fundraising total!)


9 balls at the putting challenge


All Golden Tickets purchased will be entered into a draw to win a free foursome for next year’s tournament!


Tax receipt sent with your purchase!


NOTE : YOU MUST BE A REGISTERED PLAYER TO PURCHASE A GOLDEN TICKET 

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