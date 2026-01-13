Kiwanis Club of Toronto

Hosted by

Kiwanis Club of Toronto

About this event

5th Annual Kiwanis Club of Toronto Golf Classic Presented by BMO Insurance

19131 Main St

Caledon Village, ON L7K 1R1, Canada

Golf Foursome
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Regular Foursome Includes:

  • One foursome (4 players) in the tournament
  • Welcome gift for each player
  • Delicious Grab & Go Breakfast
  • Sumptuous Barbecue Brisket Lunch
  • Networking and refreshments on the patio

You can also e-transfer to [email protected]

Foursome with Hole Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome with Hole Sponsorship Includes:

  • One foursome (4 players) in the tournament
  • Logo signage at the hole
  • Welcome gift for each player
  • Lunch and post-game reception included
  • Opportunity to set up an activation at the sponsored hole
  • Recognition in all pre and post-event communications

You can also e-transfer to [email protected]

Contest Sponsorship
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsorship of one contest (Longest Drive, or Closest to the Pin) Includes:

  • One foursome (4 players) in the tournament
  • Prominent signage at contest location
  • Opportunity to have a representative at contest holes
  • Recognition during contest announcements
  • Welcome gift for each player
  • Lunch and post-game reception included
  • Opportunity to provide gift for contest winner to be presented at Lunch
  • Recognition in all event marketing and social media promotions

You can also e-transfer to [email protected]

Hole in One Sponsorship
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Contact us directly for sponsorship details.

Helicopter Ball Drop Sponsorship
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Contact us directly for sponsorship details.

Food and Beverage Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Contact us directly for sponsorship details.

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