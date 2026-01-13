5th Annual Kiwanis Club of Toronto Golf Classic Presented by BMO Insurance

About this event
Regular Foursome Includes:
You can also e-transfer to [email protected]
Foursome with Hole Sponsorship Includes:
You can also e-transfer to [email protected]
Sponsorship of one contest (Longest Drive, or Closest to the Pin) Includes:
You can also e-transfer to [email protected]
Contact us directly for sponsorship details.
Contact us directly for sponsorship details.
Contact us directly for sponsorship details.
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