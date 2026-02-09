Golf For Kids' Sake 2026

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This ticket includes 9 holes of golf & dinner for two people. Shotgun start at 2:30pm. Early Bird Price until April 30 2026
This ticket includes 18 holes of golf, lunch & dinner for two people. Shotgun start at 12pm. Early Bird Price until April 30 2026
This ticket includes 9 holes of golf, & dinner for a group of four. Shotgun start at 2:30pm. Early Bird Price until April 30 2026
This ticket includes 18 holes of golf, lunch & dinner for a group of four. Shotgun start at 12pm. Early Bird Price until April 30 2026
$
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