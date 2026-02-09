Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara

About this event

Golf For Kids' Sake 2026

569 Highway 20 West

Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0, Canada

Twosome for 9-Hole Tournament
$575

This ticket includes 9 holes of golf & dinner for two people. Shotgun start at 2:30pm. Early Bird Price until April 30 2026

Twosome for 18-hole Tournament
$700

This ticket includes 18 holes of golf, lunch & dinner for two people. Shotgun start at 12pm. Early Bird Price until April 30 2026

Foursome for 9-hole Tournament
$1,150

This ticket includes 9 holes of golf, & dinner for a group of four. Shotgun start at 2:30pm. Early Bird Price until April 30 2026

Foursome for 18-hole Tournament
$1,400

This ticket includes 18 holes of golf, lunch & dinner for a group of four. Shotgun start at 12pm. Early Bird Price until April 30 2026

Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!