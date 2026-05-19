Golf For Kids' Sake 2026 Online Auction

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From the sensation of lift-off, to the excitement of soaring above the turbulent rapids and cascading waterfalls, the Niagara Helicopters ride is a unique and spectacular experience that you won't want to miss! This pass is redeemable for two (2) adults to enjoy an all-scenic flight with a thrilling view of Niagara’s natural and human-made wonders, valued at $450. Niagara Helicopters Limited has over 50 years of service, with experienced pilots and courteous ground crew to ensure your comfort and safety.
This item was generously donated by Niagara Helicopters.
Starting bid
Enjoy a complimentary round of golf at The Hawk Golf Club (formerly Peninsula Lake) in Fenwick. This pristine course offers a refined, high-end golf experience that will exceed your expectations. Valued at $620, this package includes a complimentary round of golf for four people, valid until October 31, 2026.
This prize was generously donated by The Hawk Golf Club.
Starting bid
The Buffalo Sabres may be out of the rest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the fan support can't stop there! Show your support by winning this Buffalo Sabres Limited Edition Signature Series Hockey Stick, signed by #22 Jack Quinn.
This item was generously donated by Buffalo Sabres.
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf at Grassy Brook Golf Course this summer! With a high-quality layout that is easy to walk, Grassy Brook will make your golf experience pleasant and fun. This package includes two (2) gift certificates to Grassy Brook Golf Course, each providing a twosome with 9 holes of golf and a cart. Combined value of $150.
This item was generously donated by Grassy Brook Golf Course.
Starting bid
This VIP experience for two (2) includes two (2) gold tickets, courtside bar access and a pre-game photo on the court! You don't want to miss out on this unforgettable experience with the Niagara River Lions! VIP package valid for one game of choice—scan the QR code to select a game! This package has a combined value of $400.
This item was generously donated by Niagara River Lions.
Starting bid
The Niagara Falls Pass is your ticket to breathtaking views from every angle. This Premium pass gives two (2) people complimentary access to 11 Niagara Parks Attractions: Niagara Parks Power Station + The Tunnel, Power Station at Night, Whirlpool Aero Car, Journey Behind the Falls, Butterfly Conservatory, White Water Walk, Laura Secord Homestead, Floral Showhouse, Mcfarland House, Makenzie Printery, Falls Incline Railway and Old Fort Erie. This pass also includes a WEGO Transportation voucher. Attraction availability subject to change. Combined retail value of $500.
This item was generously donated by Niagara Parks.
Starting bid
Enjoy a complimentary round of golf at St. Catharines Golf and Country Club. This package includes a complimentary round of golf for four people, valued at $600. The St. Catharines Golf and Country Club amenities include a 6885 yard, par 72 golf course, expertly designed by Stanley Thompson in collaboration with Robert Trent Jones.
This prize was generously donated by St. Catharines Golf and Club.
Starting bid
Stay prepared on the road with CAA Niagara. This prize includes a one-year basic membership with CAA Niagara! Valued at $79, the assurance that CAA Niagara offers is priceless.
This prize was generously donated by CAA Niagara.
Starting bid
Immerse yourself among thousands of awe-inspiring aquatic animals and get closer than ever before with interactive, hands-on experiences, unique animal encounters, and exciting events! This prize package includes four (4) Adult Flex Tickets to Ripley's Aquarium. With the Flex Ticket, you have the freedom to visit the aquarium without picking a timed reservation! A Flex ticket is valid for one use within a year of purchase, and you can arrive without a reservation. Flex tickets guarantee guests admission, based on building capacity, during the Aquarium's operating hours. Flex tickets are valid for one from the auction (exp. June 2027). Combined retail value of $200.
This item was generously donated by Ripley's Aquarium.
Starting bid
Cardinal Lakes is a 36-hole facility complete with a driving range and practice area. Use this foursome pass with cart to visit one of Cardinal Lakes' two courses for an enjoyable experience and challenge your golfing skills. The Heron course measures 6732 yards and challenges a player's power and accuracy for the entirety of the round. The Sparrow course, our original 18, measures in at 4934 yards, plays to a par 67, and requires both strategy and precision.
This item was generously donated by Cardinal Lakes Golf Club.
Starting bid
This prize package includes five luxury, Lexus branded golf products. Package includes: Black Men's Under Armour Golf Shirt (L); Blue Women's Nike Golf Shirt (L); Brown Suede Golf Accessories Pouch with clip-on ball and tee holder; Golf Club Cleaning Brush; Grey TaylorMade Flex Tech Golf Bag with 7 pockets and a lightweight convertible strap. This package has with a combined retail value of $700. All items are branded with Lexus' logo.
This item was generously donated by Performance Lexus St. Catharines.
Starting bid
Splash into savings at Waves Indoor Waterpark, located inside the Americana Resort! These passes give 4 people 1-day access to Waves Indoor Waterpark. Valued at $160, passholders will have a day of fun with water slides, pools, aquaplay, hot tub spas and more. Day pass access is available during the waterpark’s regular hours of operation and is subject to availability. On some days select Waves attractions may operate on a rotating basis. Prices shown in Canadian funds. No outside food or beverage permitted. Children under 1 year of age are FREE and do not require a ticket.
This item was generously donated by Americana Resort & Spa.
Starting bid
Calling all football fans! This is your chance to see your favourite CFL team during the 2026 season! This voucher includes seats for two (2) at a Hamilton Tiger-Cats game! The ticket voucher is valid for any home game during the 2026 Season (Excluding Home Opener & Labour Day games). Combined retail value of $180.
This item was generously donated by Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Starting bid
Calling all soccer fans! Now is your chance to see a Forge FC match! This voucher includes four(4) seats to a Forge FC 2026 Home Game. Voucher is Forge FC is valid for four(4) seats at one home game at Hamilton Stadium during the 2026 Season (excluding CONCACAF/ CANCHAMPS & Playoffs). Combined retail value of $160.
This item was generously donated by Forge FC.
Starting bid
The BIG FUN Value Pass from Niagara Clifton Group! The 5-Pack pass lets your group of four (4) people choose 5 Niagara Clifton Group attractions, includig Big Top Maze of Mirrors, Big Top Maze of Lasers, The Haunted House, and more! Scans on the Big Fun Value Pass can be spread out over the course of a full year so you can enjoy yourself at your own pace! The BIG FUN Value Pass also comes with a $5 food voucher for each member of your group, plus additional vouchers redeemable at Niagara Falls Gifts, Blue Moose Trading Co., or Blue Moose Toys. This prize package has a combined retail value of $160.
This item was generously donated by Niagara Clifton Hill Group.
Starting bid
BATL Grounds provides unforgettable experiences for you and your friends to aim, throw, and chill! This voucher provides a 1 Hour Session for 2-6 people. Choose between axe throwing, knife throwing and digital archery! Retail value of $200.
This item was generously donated by BATL Grounds.
Starting bid
Bird Kingdom is the World’s Largest Free-Flying Indoor Aviary. This Family Pass, valued at $100, provides admission for 4 people to discover hundreds of tropical birds and explore the pathways throughout the multi-level indoor rainforest. Meet friendly parrots and exotic animals at Bird Kingdom’s Animal Encounters. Explore the ruins of the Night Jungle that is home to many fascinating nocturnal creatures. Lorikeet Landing provides an unforgettable experience where you may feed and interact with the playful lorikeet birds. Bird Kingdom is an exciting adventure that is fun for all ages!
This item was generously donated by Bird Kingdom, Niagara Falls.
Starting bid
Second Chance Decor continues to make beautiful spaces accessible to everyone, offering timeless furniture, home accents, and décor that tell a story of style, value, and community. Whether you're refreshing a single room or furnishing an entire home, Second Chance Décor is proud to help you design a space that feels uniquely yours. Certificate expires in March, 2027.
This item was generously donated by Second Chance Decor Inc.
Starting bid
Get your ride looking shiny and new this summer with Grimsby Hyundai's Gold Detail Package. Valued at $275, the Gold Detail Package will have you and your ride pampered, with access to the full list of detail services. Package includes: exterior bug removal, exterior hand wash & dry, clay bar paint surface, clean rims of brake dust, door jam cleaning, full interior vacuum & detail, interior disinfection, carpet & floor mat shampooing, seat shampooing, leather treatment, console & dashboard clean, spray wax, glass cleaning, and tire dressing.
This item was generously donated by Grimsby Hyundai.
Starting bid
Enjoy the ultimate movie night at Landmark Cinemas! This prize package includes 2 General Admission tickets, 2 Medium Popcorns, and 2 Medium Soft Drinks—plus 2 Kids Movie Packs for even more family fun at the theatre!
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