Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara

About this event

Sales closed

Golf For Kids' Sake 2026 Online Auction

Pick-up location

428 Niagara St, St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3, Canada

Niagara Helicopters Gift Certificate item
Niagara Helicopters Gift Certificate item
Niagara Helicopters Gift Certificate item
Niagara Helicopters Gift Certificate item
Niagara Helicopters Gift Certificate
$150

Starting bid

From the sensation of lift-off, to the excitement of soaring above the turbulent rapids and cascading waterfalls, the Niagara Helicopters ride is a unique and spectacular experience that you won't want to miss! This pass is redeemable for two (2) adults to enjoy an all-scenic flight with a thrilling view of Niagara’s natural and human-made wonders, valued at $450. Niagara Helicopters Limited has over 50 years of service, with experienced pilots and courteous ground crew to ensure your comfort and safety.


This item was generously donated by Niagara Helicopters.

The Hawk Golf Club Foursome item
The Hawk Golf Club Foursome item
The Hawk Golf Club Foursome item
The Hawk Golf Club Foursome item
The Hawk Golf Club Foursome
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy a complimentary round of golf at The Hawk Golf Club (formerly Peninsula Lake) in Fenwick. This pristine course offers a refined, high-end golf experience that will exceed your expectations. Valued at $620, this package includes a complimentary round of golf for four people, valid until October 31, 2026.


This prize was generously donated by The Hawk Golf Club.

Signed Buffalo Sabres Hockey Stick item
Signed Buffalo Sabres Hockey Stick item
Signed Buffalo Sabres Hockey Stick item
Signed Buffalo Sabres Hockey Stick item
Signed Buffalo Sabres Hockey Stick
$75

Starting bid

The Buffalo Sabres may be out of the rest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the fan support can't stop there! Show your support by winning this Buffalo Sabres Limited Edition Signature Series Hockey Stick, signed by #22 Jack Quinn.


This item was generously donated by Buffalo Sabres.

Grassy Brook Golf Course Gift Certificates item
Grassy Brook Golf Course Gift Certificates item
Grassy Brook Golf Course Gift Certificates item
Grassy Brook Golf Course Gift Certificates item
Grassy Brook Golf Course Gift Certificates
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf at Grassy Brook Golf Course this summer! With a high-quality layout that is easy to walk, Grassy Brook will make your golf experience pleasant and fun. This package includes two (2) gift certificates to Grassy Brook Golf Course, each providing a twosome with 9 holes of golf and a cart. Combined value of $150.


This item was generously donated by Grassy Brook Golf Course.

Niagara River Lions VIP Experience item
Niagara River Lions VIP Experience item
Niagara River Lions VIP Experience item
Niagara River Lions VIP Experience item
Niagara River Lions VIP Experience
$150

Starting bid

This VIP experience for two (2) includes two (2) gold tickets, courtside bar access and a pre-game photo on the court! You don't want to miss out on this unforgettable experience with the Niagara River Lions! VIP package valid for one game of choice—scan the QR code to select a game! This package has a combined value of $400.


This item was generously donated by Niagara River Lions.

Niagara Parks Premium Passes item
Niagara Parks Premium Passes item
Niagara Parks Premium Passes item
Niagara Parks Premium Passes item
Niagara Parks Premium Passes item
Niagara Parks Premium Passes
$100

Starting bid

The Niagara Falls Pass is your ticket to breathtaking views from every angle. This Premium pass gives two (2) people complimentary access to 11 Niagara Parks Attractions: Niagara Parks Power Station + The Tunnel, Power Station at Night, Whirlpool Aero Car, Journey Behind the Falls, Butterfly Conservatory, White Water Walk, Laura Secord Homestead, Floral Showhouse, Mcfarland House, Makenzie Printery, Falls Incline Railway and Old Fort Erie. This pass also includes a WEGO Transportation voucher. Attraction availability subject to change. Combined retail value of $500.


This item was generously donated by Niagara Parks.

St. Catharines Golf and Country Club Foursome item
St. Catharines Golf and Country Club Foursome item
St. Catharines Golf and Country Club Foursome item
St. Catharines Golf and Country Club Foursome
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy a complimentary round of golf at St. Catharines Golf and Country Club. This package includes a complimentary round of golf for four people, valued at $600. The St. Catharines Golf and Country Club amenities include a 6885 yard, par 72 golf course, expertly designed by Stanley Thompson in collaboration with Robert Trent Jones.


This prize was generously donated by St. Catharines Golf and Club.

One-Year Basic Membership CAA Niagara item
One-Year Basic Membership CAA Niagara item
One-Year Basic Membership CAA Niagara item
One-Year Basic Membership CAA Niagara
$35

Starting bid

Stay prepared on the road with CAA Niagara. This prize includes a one-year basic membership with CAA Niagara! Valued at $79, the assurance that CAA Niagara offers is priceless.


This prize was generously donated by CAA Niagara.

Ripley's Aquarium Flex Tickets item
Ripley's Aquarium Flex Tickets item
Ripley's Aquarium Flex Tickets item
Ripley's Aquarium Flex Tickets item
Ripley's Aquarium Flex Tickets
$75

Starting bid

Immerse yourself among thousands of awe-inspiring aquatic animals and get closer than ever before with interactive, hands-on experiences, unique animal encounters, and exciting events! This prize package includes four (4) Adult Flex Tickets to Ripley's Aquarium. With the Flex Ticket, you have the freedom to visit the aquarium without picking a timed reservation! A Flex ticket is valid for one use within a year of purchase, and you can arrive without a reservation. Flex tickets guarantee guests admission, based on building capacity, during the Aquarium's operating hours. Flex tickets are valid for one from the auction (exp. June 2027). Combined retail value of $200.


This item was generously donated by Ripley's Aquarium.

Cardinal Lakes Foursome Pass with Cart item
Cardinal Lakes Foursome Pass with Cart item
Cardinal Lakes Foursome Pass with Cart item
Cardinal Lakes Foursome Pass with Cart
$80

Starting bid

Cardinal Lakes is a 36-hole facility complete with a driving range and practice area. Use this foursome pass with cart to visit one of Cardinal Lakes' two courses for an enjoyable experience and challenge your golfing skills. The Heron course measures 6732 yards and challenges a player's power and accuracy for the entirety of the round. The Sparrow course, our original 18, measures in at 4934 yards, plays to a par 67, and requires both strategy and precision.


This item was generously donated by Cardinal Lakes Golf Club.

Lexus Luxury Golfer Package item
Lexus Luxury Golfer Package item
Lexus Luxury Golfer Package item
Lexus Luxury Golfer Package item
Lexus Luxury Golfer Package
$250

Starting bid

This prize package includes five luxury, Lexus branded golf products. Package includes: Black Men's Under Armour Golf Shirt (L); Blue Women's Nike Golf Shirt (L); Brown Suede Golf Accessories Pouch with clip-on ball and tee holder; Golf Club Cleaning Brush; Grey TaylorMade Flex Tech Golf Bag with 7 pockets and a lightweight convertible strap. This package has with a combined retail value of $700. All items are branded with Lexus' logo.


This item was generously donated by Performance Lexus St. Catharines.

Americana Waves Waterpark Passes item
Americana Waves Waterpark Passes item
Americana Waves Waterpark Passes item
Americana Waves Waterpark Passes
$60

Starting bid

Splash into savings at Waves Indoor Waterpark, located inside the Americana Resort! These passes give 4 people 1-day access to Waves Indoor Waterpark. Valued at $160, passholders will have a day of fun with water slides, pools, aquaplay, hot tub spas and more. Day pass access is available during the waterpark’s regular hours of operation and is subject to availability. On some days select Waves attractions may operate on a rotating basis. Prices shown in Canadian funds. No outside food or beverage permitted. Children under 1 year of age are FREE and do not require a ticket.


This item was generously donated by Americana Resort & Spa.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Tickets item
Hamilton Tiger-Cats Tickets item
Hamilton Tiger-Cats Tickets item
Hamilton Tiger-Cats Tickets
$70

Starting bid

Calling all football fans! This is your chance to see your favourite CFL team during the 2026 season! This voucher includes seats for two (2) at a Hamilton Tiger-Cats game! The ticket voucher is valid for any home game during the 2026 Season (Excluding Home Opener & Labour Day games). Combined retail value of $180.


This item was generously donated by Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Forge FC Tickets item
Forge FC Tickets item
Forge FC Tickets item
Forge FC Tickets item
Forge FC Tickets
$60

Starting bid

Calling all soccer fans! Now is your chance to see a Forge FC match! This voucher includes four(4) seats to a Forge FC 2026 Home Game. Voucher is Forge FC is valid for four(4) seats at one home game at Hamilton Stadium during the 2026 Season (excluding CONCACAF/ CANCHAMPS & Playoffs). Combined retail value of $160.


This item was generously donated by Forge FC.

BIG FUN Value Passes item
BIG FUN Value Passes item
BIG FUN Value Passes item
BIG FUN Value Passes item
BIG FUN Value Passes
$60

Starting bid

The BIG FUN Value Pass from Niagara Clifton Group! The 5-Pack pass lets your group of four (4) people choose 5 Niagara Clifton Group attractions, includig Big Top Maze of Mirrors, Big Top Maze of Lasers, The Haunted House, and more! Scans on the Big Fun Value Pass can be spread out over the course of a full year so you can enjoy yourself at your own pace! The BIG FUN Value Pass also comes with a $5 food voucher for each member of your group, plus additional vouchers redeemable at Niagara Falls Gifts, Blue Moose Trading Co., or Blue Moose Toys. This prize package has a combined retail value of $160.


This item was generously donated by Niagara Clifton Hill Group.

BATL Grounds Experience item
BATL Grounds Experience item
BATL Grounds Experience item
BATL Grounds Experience
$75

Starting bid

BATL Grounds provides unforgettable experiences for you and your friends to aim, throw, and chill! This voucher provides a 1 Hour Session for 2-6 people. Choose between axe throwing, knife throwing and digital archery! Retail value of $200.


This item was generously donated by BATL Grounds.

Bird Kingdom Family Passes item
Bird Kingdom Family Passes item
Bird Kingdom Family Passes item
Bird Kingdom Family Passes
$35

Starting bid

Bird Kingdom is the World’s Largest Free-Flying Indoor Aviary. This Family Pass, valued at $100, provides admission for 4 people to discover hundreds of tropical birds and explore the pathways throughout the multi-level indoor rainforest. Meet friendly parrots and exotic animals at Bird Kingdom’s Animal Encounters. Explore the ruins of the Night Jungle that is home to many fascinating nocturnal creatures. Lorikeet Landing provides an unforgettable experience where you may feed and interact with the playful lorikeet birds. Bird Kingdom is an exciting adventure that is fun for all ages!


This item was generously donated by Bird Kingdom, Niagara Falls.

$300 Gift Certificate for Second Chance Decor item
$300 Gift Certificate for Second Chance Decor item
$300 Gift Certificate for Second Chance Decor
$70

Starting bid

Second Chance Decor continues to make beautiful spaces accessible to everyone, offering timeless furniture, home accents, and décor that tell a story of style, value, and community. Whether you're refreshing a single room or furnishing an entire home, Second Chance Décor is proud to help you design a space that feels uniquely yours. Certificate expires in March, 2027.


This item was generously donated by Second Chance Decor Inc.

Gold Detail Package at Grimsby Hyundai item
Gold Detail Package at Grimsby Hyundai item
Gold Detail Package at Grimsby Hyundai
$100

Starting bid

Get your ride looking shiny and new this summer with Grimsby Hyundai's Gold Detail Package. Valued at $275, the Gold Detail Package will have you and your ride pampered, with access to the full list of detail services. Package includes: exterior bug removal, exterior hand wash & dry, clay bar paint surface, clean rims of brake dust, door jam cleaning, full interior vacuum & detail, interior disinfection, carpet & floor mat shampooing, seat shampooing, leather treatment, console & dashboard clean, spray wax, glass cleaning, and tire dressing.


This item was generously donated by Grimsby Hyundai.

Landmark Cinemas Movie Night Bundle item
Landmark Cinemas Movie Night Bundle item
Landmark Cinemas Movie Night Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy the ultimate movie night at Landmark Cinemas! This prize package includes 2 General Admission tickets, 2 Medium Popcorns, and 2 Medium Soft Drinks—plus 2 Kids Movie Packs for even more family fun at the theatre!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!