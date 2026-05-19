Golf For Kids' Sake 2026 Online Auction

From the sensation of lift-off, to the excitement of soaring above the turbulent rapids and cascading waterfalls, the Niagara Helicopters ride is a unique and spectacular experience that you won't want to miss! This pass is redeemable for two (2) adults to enjoy an all-scenic flight with a thrilling view of Niagara’s natural and human-made wonders, valued at $450. Niagara Helicopters Limited has over 50 years of service, with experienced pilots and courteous ground crew to ensure your comfort and safety.





This item was generously donated by Niagara Helicopters.