Golf For Kids' Sake 2026 Tournament Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Your Registration Fee includes:
*18-Hole Green Fee for one player
*Power Cart (for 2 players)
*BBQ Dinner Buffet
*2 Drink Tickets
*Tee Gift
*Access to on-course activities and contests
Boost your chances and grab a BIG Bundle! Unlimited per golfer!
*15 50/50 tickets,
*1 Draw Prize Ticket (prize valued at $500),
*1 Mulligan (each mulligan gives you a do-over!)
Go Big and Win Big! Get 15 chances to take home half the jackpot with our 50/50! The more you buy, the better your odds.
Get in on the action with 3 chances to win half the 50/50 jackpot!
Give yourself a second shot! Each Mulligan gives you a chance to re-do your shot. Buy as many as you think you'll need! *Not valid on contest holes.
Win our Exclusive Prize Draw! Generously donated by our Board of Directors, this prize will be valued at approximately $500.00.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!