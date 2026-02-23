Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley

About this event

Golf For Kids' Sake 2026 Tournament Fundraiser

35997 McKee Rd

Abbotsford, BC V3G 2L6, Canada

Golf Registration
$250

Your Registration Fee includes:

*18-Hole Green Fee for one player
*Power Cart (for 2 players)
*BBQ Dinner Buffet
*2 Drink Tickets
*Tee Gift
*Access to on-course activities and contests

BIG Bundle Purchase
$80

Boost your chances and grab a BIG Bundle! Unlimited per golfer!

*15 50/50 tickets,

*1 Draw Prize Ticket (prize valued at $500),

*1 Mulligan (each mulligan gives you a do-over!)

Increase your Chances - 50/50 Tickets, 15 for $30
$30

Go Big and Win Big! Get 15 chances to take home half the jackpot with our 50/50! The more you buy, the better your odds.

Increase your Chances - 50/50 Tickets, 3 for $12.00
$12

Get in on the action with 3 chances to win half the 50/50 jackpot!

Increase your Chances - Mulligan {do-over}
$20

Give yourself a second shot! Each Mulligan gives you a chance to re-do your shot. Buy as many as you think you'll need! *Not valid on contest holes.

Increase your Chances - Draw Prize Ticket
$30

Win our Exclusive Prize Draw! Generously donated by our Board of Directors, this prize will be valued at approximately $500.00.

Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!