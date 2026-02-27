Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley

About this event

Golf For Kids' Sake 2026 Tournament Fundraiser - Clearbrook Iron Works

35997 McKee Rd

Abbotsford, BC V3G 2L6, Canada

Golf Registration 1 - Clearbrook Iron Works
$227

Clearbrook Iron Works, Sponsorship, Free Cart.

Your Registration Fee includes:

*18-Hole Green Fee for one player
*Power Cart (for 2 players)
*BBQ Dinner Buffet
*2 Drink Tickets
*Tee Gift
*Access to on-course activities and contests

Golf Registration 2 - Clearbrook Iron Works
$80

Clearbrook Iron Works, Sponsorship, Free Cart.

Your Registration Fee includes:

*18-Hole Green Fee for one player
*Power Cart (for 2 players)
*BBQ Dinner Buffet
*2 Drink Tickets
*Tee Gift
*Access to on-course activities and contests

All other Golf Registrations
$250

Your Registration Fee includes:

*18-Hole Green Fee for one player
*Power Cart (for 2 players)
*BBQ Dinner Buffet
*2 Drink Tickets
*Tee Gift
*Access to on-course activities and contests

BIG Bundle Purchase
$80

Boost your chances and grab a BIG Bundle! Unlimited per golfer!

*15 50/50 tickets,

*1 Draw Prize Ticket (prize valued at $500),

*1 Mulligan (each mulligan gives you a do-over!)

Increase your Chances - 50/50 Tickets, 15 for $30
$30

Go Big and Win Big! Get 15 chances to take home half the jackpot with our 50/50! The more you buy, the better your odds.

Increase your Chances - 50/50 Tickets, 3 for $12.00
$12

Get in on the action with 3 chances to win half the 50/50 jackpot!

Increase your Chances - Mulligan {do-over}
$20

Give yourself a second shot! Each Mulligan gives you a chance to re-do your shot. Buy as many as you think you'll need! *Not valid on contest holes.

Increase your Chances - Draw Prize Ticket
$30

Win our Exclusive Prize Draw! Generously donated by our Board of Directors, this prize will be valued at approximately $500.00.

Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!