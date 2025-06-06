Golf For Kids' Sake Online Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
(Value $200) Indulge in ultimate relaxation with this luxurious experience for two at 124 on Queen Hotel and Spa in scenic Niagara-on-the-Lake. Enjoy 120 minutes of access to the rejuvenating hydrotherapy wellness circuit, designed to refresh your body and mind.
(Value $400) Experience comfort and luxury with a one-night stay at the Hilton Niagara Falls/Fallsview Hotel and Suites (not valid on Fridays, Saturdays, or during July and August). During your stay, use your $150 gift card to indulge in a delicious meal at one of the Hilton's many acclaimed restaurants, including: Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse, Corso: A Culinary Tour of Italy, Spyce Lounge, and many more options to explore and enjoy! Expires March 31, 2026.
(Value $1350) Join us for an unforgettable day at the beautiful Bridgewater Country Club with a foursome entry to our Golf for Kids’ Sake tournament. This package includes a BBQ lunch, 18 holes of golf with a power cart, a delicious dinner, and live auction. It’s more than just a round of golf; it’s a day filled with great food, great company, and great memories, all in support of life-changing mentorship programs.
(Value ~$5,000) Ultimate relaxation awaits! 3600 sq. ft, 5 bedrooms, 6 beds, Sleeps 10. Located in Glendale, Arizona. Relax in your own backyard resort for 6 nights, 7 days. Complete with private pool, hot tub and all the toys needed for that overdue vacation. There are so many ways you can unwind in this extremely elegant back yard. Try your luck fishing off the dock or at home in your very own game room pool table, shuffle board and more. Perhaps even take your pontoon boat out for a sunset cruise. However you unwind, you will do it in style in this magnificent getaway home away from home. Generously donated by Trevor Marsh. https://www.vrbo.com/333653ha?adultsCount=10&noDates=true&startDate=2025-06-08&endDate=2025-06-14&chkin=2025-06-08&chkout=2025-06-14&adults=9&children=
(Value $100) Enjoy four rounds of golf, walking only, at the beautiful Fort Erie Golf Club
(Value ~$360) Cheer on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats live with four tickets to a 2025 regular season home game! Experience the energy, excitement, and hard-hitting action of CFL football with friends or family. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the game, this is your chance to be part of the black and gold pride! Generously donated by AOS.
(Value $442) Enjoy two passes for each of Niagara’s top attractions, including the Niagara Power Station, Whirlpool Aero Car, Journey Behind the Falls, the Butterfly Conservatory, and more—experience the best the region has to offer!
(Value $250) Gather nine friends for an unforgettable experience at Flat Rock Cellars! Enjoy a guided tour and tasting of three unique wines while taking in stunning views of the estate vineyards and Lake Ontario.
(Value $400) Enjoy a memorable day on the greens with this exclusive Foursome with Carts at Saugeen Golf Club, one of Ontario’s most scenic and welcoming courses. Located just minutes from Lake Huron, Saugeen offers a beautiful and challenging 27-hole layout that caters to all skill levels.
(Value $300) Enjoy a 3-month unlimited mat Pilates membership at Lost ‘n Found Yoga in St. Catharines! This pass offers unlimited access to mat Pilates classes and is valid until September 30, 2025—perfect for strengthening, stretching, and finding your flow.
(Value ~$150) Score big with two tickets to the Niagara River Lions home game of your choice! This package includes two concession vouchers, two wristbands for exclusive courtside bar access, a pre-game photo taken right on the court, and an autographed photo to take home. Generously donated by the Niagara Riverlions.
(Value $288) Enjoy a relaxing one-night stay at the Holiday Inn & Suites Parkway Conference Centre in St. Catharines. Perfect for a getaway or business trip, this comfortable accommodation offers convenient amenities in a great location. Offer valid Sunday to Thursday, excluding New Years Eve and Holidays until January 31 2026. Generously donated by Holiday Inn & Suites Parkway Conference Centre St Catharines.
(Value $79) Stay prepared on the road with a one-year Basic CAA Niagara membership! Generously donated by CAA Niagara
(Value $200) Set sail with four tickets to the Voyage to the Falls Boat Tour in Canada, valid for the 2025 season. Experience breathtaking views and thrilling adventures as you cruise close to Niagara Falls like never before! Generously donated by Niagara City Cruises.
(Value $300) Enjoy flexible, professional female-focused workspace access with this 5-Day Mushroom Desk Pass! This certificate includes five 1-day bookings for a hot spot desk during opening hours at The Apiary (49 Lake St, St Catharines). Passes can be used anytime within 3 months—ideal for remote workers, freelancers, or anyone needing a productive change of scenery.
(Value $150) Level up your gaming experience with this PS5 game bundle featuring Horizon Adventures and Astro Bot — two of the most exciting and immersive titles available! Whether you're exploring breathtaking landscapes or diving into fast-paced platforming action, this set has something for every gamer. This bundle is the perfect addition to any PlayStation fan's collection.
(Value $220) Add a true piece of hockey history to your collection with this exclusive set of four authenticated prints (13 in × 8.7 in), each uniquely hand-signed by a different Toronto Maple Leaf icon: Darryl Sittler, Wendel Clark, Doug Gilmour, and Dave “Tiger” Williams. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a sports memorabilia collector, this set is an absolute must-have!
(Value $180) You and nine friends will enjoy a guided tour of Shed Brewery, followed by a tasting featuring a paddle of four delicious craft beers—perfect for beer lovers and curious sippers alike!
(Value $165) Enjoy a wine tasting for up to 6 people at the winery of your choice - Wayne Gretzky Estates, Trius Winery or Peller Estates Winery. Generously donated by Cody Weber
(Value $100) Enjoy an exciting day at the ballpark with two tickets to a 2025 Buffalo Bisons home game of your choice! Cheer on the Bisons from great seats and show your team spirit with two official Bisons hats( 1 adult/1 youth) included in this package. A perfect outing for baseball fans of all ages!
(Value $200) Unleash your inner competitor with a thrilling BATL Grounds experience for 2 to 6 guests — choose between axe throwing, knife throwing, or digital archery and make unforgettable memories in Niagara Falls! Generously donated by BATL Grounds.
(Value $200) Cheer on the Niagara IceDogs in style with four Platinum Level tickets to a home game of your choice during the 2025–2026 season. Experience the action up close and enjoy a premium night out at the rink!
