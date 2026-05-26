Golf For Kids Sake Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $600
Tee up for an exceptional golf experience at the Lethbridge Country Club! This package includes four 18-hole rounds of golf complete with power carts, giving you and your golf crew the perfect excuse to hit the links. Valid through the 2026 season. Dress code, power cart, and pace of play rules apply.
Donated by: Little Caesars Lethbridge
Starting bid
Value: $180
Sunshine and skincare? Yes, please! This Sunforgettable Enviroscreen Protection Brush-On Shield 3-piece multipack delivers SPF 50 protection, hydration, and environmental defense in one convenient, travel-friendly package. Perfect for keeping your skin protected and glowing all year long.
Donated by: Radiance By Renata
Starting bid
Value: $170
Keep your clubs looking sharp and your walk to the next tee a little lighter. This sleek gray carry bag brings serious style to the fairway without weighing you down. Perfect for golfers who like to travel light, play fast, and look good doing it.
Donated By: Evergreen Golf Centre
Starting bid
Value: $150
Enjoy two hours of expert IT services, redeemable for full systems health check, security/vulnerability assessment, software/OS updates, troubleshooting long-standing technical issues, and general network and systems support.
Donated By: Astute Technology Consulting
Starting bid
Value: $100
Dinner plans? Consider them handled. Enjoy $100 to spend at Streatside Eatery, where great food and tough menu decisions go hand in hand.
Donated By: Streatside Eatery
Starting bid
Value: $246.50
Take your golf game to the mountains! Enjoy four rounds of golf at Mountain Meadows Golf Club in Elkford, BC with carts included. With stunning views, fresh air, and plenty of fairways to conquer, this package is the perfect excuse to spend a day on the course.
Donated By: Mountain Meadows Golf Club
Starting bid
Value: $200
The ultimate grab-and-go bundle! Courtesy of Logos Embroidery, this swag basket is packed with everyday essentials you'll actually use, from a cozy blanket to a trusty multitool and more.
Donated By: Logos Embroidery
Starting bid
Value: $166
Classic, elegant, and effortlessly stylish. This beautiful Thomas Sabo jewelry set includes sparkling white zirconia ear studs and a matching pendant necklace, making it the perfect accessory for any occasion or a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Donated By: Fosters Jewellery
Starting bid
Value: $150
Enjoy two hours of expert IT services, redeemable for full systems health check, security/vulnerability assessment, software/OS updates, troubleshooting long-standing technical issues, and general network and systems support.
Donated By: Astute Technology Consulting
Starting bid
Value:$130
Rain or shine, practice in style! Grab your golf crew, dial in your swing, and enjoy two hours of golf, laughs, and friendly competition from the comfort of Evergreen's suite bays.
Donated By: Evergreen Golf Centre
Starting bid
Value: $50
Whether you're catching up with friends or enjoying a night off from the kitchen, this $50 to Original Joe's is sure to hit the spot.
Donated By: Original Joe's
Starting bid
Value: $150
Grab your golf crew and head to Hells Creek! This package includes four 9-hole rounds with power cart, making it the perfect excuse for a little friendly competition, plenty of laughs, and hopefully more birdies than bogeys.
Donated By: Hell's Creek Golf & FootGolf Course
Starting bid
Value: $200
Sandbagger by name, champion by spirit. This basket is loaded with liquid motivation for your next round, your next fish tale, or your next "I swear I usually golf better than this" speech.
Donated By: Tim LeGrandeur
Starting bid
Value: $110
Big sound, built for wherever life takes you. Whether you're on the job site, in the garage, at the campsite, or tackling your weekend to-do list, this rugged Bluetooth speaker keeps the tunes close with a handy magnet and hook.
Donated By: EECOL Electric
Starting bid
Value: $600
Tee up for an exceptional golf experience at the Lethbridge Country Club! This package includes four 18-hole rounds of golf complete with power carts, giving you and your golf crew the perfect excuse to hit the links. Valid through the 2026 season. Dress code, power cart, and pace of play rules apply.
Donated by: Lethbridge Country Club
Starting bid
Value: $150
Enjoy two hours of expert IT services, redeemable for full systems health check, security/vulnerability assessment, software/OS updates, troubleshooting long-standing technical issues, and general network and systems support.
Donated By: Astute Technology Consulting
Starting bid
Value: $200
Gather around the table with this beautiful collection designed for sharing great food and great company. Complete with six Vancasso pasta bowls, six Vancasso cereal bowls, a Pampered Chef wooden salad bowl, and matching salad servers, this package brings both style and function to everyday meals and special gatherings alike.
Donated By: ProjectWorx Engineering Ltd.
Starting bid
Value: $600
Fore! Gather your foursome and enjoy a day on the fairways at Paradise Canyon Golf & Country Club with four 18-hole green fees. Whether you're chasing birdies, bragging rights, or simply soaking in the scenery, this package is sure to be a hole-in-one. Golf carts not included.
Donated By: Cox Financial Group
Starting bid
Value:$130
Not quite ready for the course? Start here. Two hours in Evergreen's suite range bays gives you the perfect place to practice, play, and pretend you're on the PGA Tour
Donated By: Evergreen Golf Centre
Starting bid
Value: $180
Golf, good company, and gorgeous views. What more could you ask for? Enjoy two 18-hole rounds in Cardston at Lee Creek Valley Golf Course and make your next golf day one to remember.
Donated By: Lee Creek Valley Golf Course
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