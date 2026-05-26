Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lethbridge and District - Fundraiser

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Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lethbridge and District - Fundraiser

About this event

Golf For Kids Sake Silent Auction

Pick-up location

622 6 Ave S, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0Z3, Canada

Four x 18 Hole Rounds at Lethbridge Country Club item
Four x 18 Hole Rounds at Lethbridge Country Club
$180

Starting bid

Value: $600

Tee up for an exceptional golf experience at the Lethbridge Country Club! This package includes four 18-hole rounds of golf complete with power carts, giving you and your golf crew the perfect excuse to hit the links. Valid through the 2026 season. Dress code, power cart, and pace of play rules apply.

Donated by: Little Caesars Lethbridge

Sunforgettable Enviroscreen Protection Sunscreen item
Sunforgettable Enviroscreen Protection Sunscreen
$54

Starting bid

Value: $180

Sunshine and skincare? Yes, please! This Sunforgettable Enviroscreen Protection Brush-On Shield 3-piece multipack delivers SPF 50 protection, hydration, and environmental defense in one convenient, travel-friendly package. Perfect for keeping your skin protected and glowing all year long.

Donated by: Radiance By Renata

Vice Aero Carry Golf Bag item
Vice Aero Carry Golf Bag
$50

Starting bid

Value: $170

Keep your clubs looking sharp and your walk to the next tee a little lighter. This sleek gray carry bag brings serious style to the fairway without weighing you down. Perfect for golfers who like to travel light, play fast, and look good doing it.

Donated By: Evergreen Golf Centre

Two Hours of IT Services #1 item
Two Hours of IT Services #1
$45

Starting bid

Value: $150

Enjoy two hours of expert IT services, redeemable for full systems health check, security/vulnerability assessment, software/OS updates, troubleshooting long-standing technical issues, and general network and systems support.

Donated By: Astute Technology Consulting

$100 Streatside Eatery Gift Certificate item
$100 Streatside Eatery Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Value: $100

Dinner plans? Consider them handled. Enjoy $100 to spend at Streatside Eatery, where great food and tough menu decisions go hand in hand.

Donated By: Streatside Eatery

Two x Two 18 Hole Green Fees at Mountain Meadows Golf Club item
Two x Two 18 Hole Green Fees at Mountain Meadows Golf Club
$74

Starting bid

Value: $246.50

Take your golf game to the mountains! Enjoy four rounds of golf at Mountain Meadows Golf Club in Elkford, BC with carts included. With stunning views, fresh air, and plenty of fairways to conquer, this package is the perfect excuse to spend a day on the course.

Donated By: Mountain Meadows Golf Club

Logos Embroidery Swag Basket item
Logos Embroidery Swag Basket
$60

Starting bid

Value: $200

The ultimate grab-and-go bundle! Courtesy of Logos Embroidery, this swag basket is packed with everyday essentials you'll actually use, from a cozy blanket to a trusty multitool and more.

Donated By: Logos Embroidery

Thomas Sabo Earrings and Necklace item
Thomas Sabo Earrings and Necklace
$50

Starting bid

Value: $166

Classic, elegant, and effortlessly stylish. This beautiful Thomas Sabo jewelry set includes sparkling white zirconia ear studs and a matching pendant necklace, making it the perfect accessory for any occasion or a thoughtful gift for someone special.

Donated By: Fosters Jewellery

Two Hours of IT Services #2 item
Two Hours of IT Services #2
$45

Starting bid

Value: $150

Enjoy two hours of expert IT services, redeemable for full systems health check, security/vulnerability assessment, software/OS updates, troubleshooting long-standing technical issues, and general network and systems support.

Donated By: Astute Technology Consulting

Two Hours in Evergreens Suited Range #1 item
Two Hours in Evergreens Suited Range #1
$39

Starting bid

Value:$130

Rain or shine, practice in style! Grab your golf crew, dial in your swing, and enjoy two hours of golf, laughs, and friendly competition from the comfort of Evergreen's suite bays.

Donated By: Evergreen Golf Centre

$50 to Original Joe's! item
$50 to Original Joe's!
$15

Starting bid

Value: $50

Whether you're catching up with friends or enjoying a night off from the kitchen, this $50 to Original Joe's is sure to hit the spot.

Donated By: Original Joe's

Four x 9 Hole Rounds of Golf at Hell's Creek Golf & Footgolf item
Four x 9 Hole Rounds of Golf at Hell's Creek Golf & Footgolf
$45

Starting bid

Value: $150

Grab your golf crew and head to Hells Creek! This package includes four 9-hole rounds with power cart, making it the perfect excuse for a little friendly competition, plenty of laughs, and hopefully more birdies than bogeys.

Donated By: Hell's Creek Golf & FootGolf Course

Sandbagger Basket item
Sandbagger Basket
$60

Starting bid

Value: $200

Sandbagger by name, champion by spirit. This basket is loaded with liquid motivation for your next round, your next fish tale, or your next "I swear I usually golf better than this" speech.

Donated By: Tim LeGrandeur

Klein Tools Bluetooth Speaker with Magnet and Hook item
Klein Tools Bluetooth Speaker with Magnet and Hook
$33

Starting bid

Value: $110

Big sound, built for wherever life takes you. Whether you're on the job site, in the garage, at the campsite, or tackling your weekend to-do list, this rugged Bluetooth speaker keeps the tunes close with a handy magnet and hook.

Donated By: EECOL Electric

4 x 18 Hole Rounds at Lethbridge Country Club item
4 x 18 Hole Rounds at Lethbridge Country Club
$180

Starting bid

Value: $600

Tee up for an exceptional golf experience at the Lethbridge Country Club! This package includes four 18-hole rounds of golf complete with power carts, giving you and your golf crew the perfect excuse to hit the links. Valid through the 2026 season. Dress code, power cart, and pace of play rules apply.

Donated by: Lethbridge Country Club

Two Hours of IT Services #3 item
Two Hours of IT Services #3
$45

Starting bid

Value: $150

Enjoy two hours of expert IT services, redeemable for full systems health check, security/vulnerability assessment, software/OS updates, troubleshooting long-standing technical issues, and general network and systems support.

Donated By: Astute Technology Consulting

Vancasso Pasta (6) & Cereal Bowls (6), Salad Bowl & Servers item
Vancasso Pasta (6) & Cereal Bowls (6), Salad Bowl & Servers
$60

Starting bid

Value: $200

Gather around the table with this beautiful collection designed for sharing great food and great company. Complete with six Vancasso pasta bowls, six Vancasso cereal bowls, a Pampered Chef wooden salad bowl, and matching salad servers, this package brings both style and function to everyday meals and special gatherings alike.

Donated By: ProjectWorx Engineering Ltd.

Four x 18 Hole Green Fees at Paradise Canyon item
Four x 18 Hole Green Fees at Paradise Canyon
$180

Starting bid

Value: $600

Fore! Gather your foursome and enjoy a day on the fairways at Paradise Canyon Golf & Country Club with four 18-hole green fees. Whether you're chasing birdies, bragging rights, or simply soaking in the scenery, this package is sure to be a hole-in-one. Golf carts not included.

Donated By: Cox Financial Group


Two Hours in Evergreens Suited Range #2 item
Two Hours in Evergreens Suited Range #2
$39

Starting bid

Value:$130

Not quite ready for the course? Start here. Two hours in Evergreen's suite range bays gives you the perfect place to practice, play, and pretend you're on the PGA Tour

Donated By: Evergreen Golf Centre

Two x 18 Hole Green Fees at Lee Creek Valley Golf Course item
Two x 18 Hole Green Fees at Lee Creek Valley Golf Course
$54

Starting bid

Value: $180

Golf, good company, and gorgeous views. What more could you ask for? Enjoy two 18-hole rounds in Cardston at Lee Creek Valley Golf Course and make your next golf day one to remember.

Donated By: Lee Creek Valley Golf Course

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!