HERIZON HOUSE

Hosted by

HERIZON HOUSE

About this event

Golf Fore HER 2026

650 Lk Rdg Rd S

Ajax, ON L1Z 1W9, Canada

Single Ticket
$130

A single ticket to Golf Fore Her 2026.

Featuring: 9 Hole golf course, Electric Cart, Entry to all games, hot lunch, DJ and more!

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

~Logo on event signage

~Social media highlight

~Logo on event website

~Newsletter promotion

~Logo on promotional emails

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

~Sponsor a Hole signage

~Swag bag contribution option

~Newsletter promotion

~Social media highlight

~Logo on event website

~Logo on promotional emails

Gold Sponsorship
$3,000

~Live event recognition

~Swag contribution option

~Newsletter promotion

~Sponsor a Hole signage

~Logo on event & charity website

~Social media highlight

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

~Event Sponsor signage

~Live event recognition

~Swag contribution option

~Sponsor a Hole signage

~Social media highlight

~Logo on event & charity website

Add a donation for HERIZON HOUSE

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!