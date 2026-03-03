Golf Fore Kids' Sake 2026

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About this event
This ticket includes continental breakfast, golfer gift, 18 holes of golf with a cart and dinner for a twosome. Foursome scramble style, shotgun start (with the purchase of this twosome ticket, you will be paired with another twosome registered at the tournament)
This ticket includes continental breakfast, golfer gift, 18 holes of golf with a cart, and dinner for a foursome. Foursome scramble style, shotgun start
This ticket includes continental breakfast, golfer gift, 18 holes of golf with a cart and dinner for a twosome. Foursome scramble style, shotgun start (with the purchase of this single ticket, you will be matched with other golfers registered at the tournament)
This ticket includes dinner
$
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