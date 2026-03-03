Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Huron

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Huron

About this event

Golf Fore Kids' Sake 2026

72583 ON-21

Zurich, ON N0M 2T0, Canada

Twosome
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket includes continental breakfast, golfer gift, 18 holes of golf with a cart and dinner for a twosome. Foursome scramble style, shotgun start (with the purchase of this twosome ticket, you will be paired with another twosome registered at the tournament)

Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket includes continental breakfast, golfer gift, 18 holes of golf with a cart, and dinner for a foursome. Foursome scramble style, shotgun start

Single Golfer
$150

This ticket includes continental breakfast, golfer gift, 18 holes of golf with a cart and dinner for a twosome. Foursome scramble style, shotgun start (with the purchase of this single ticket, you will be matched with other golfers registered at the tournament)

Dinner
$50

This ticket includes dinner

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