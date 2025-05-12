Mission Sport Council's KidSport Golf Tournament 2025

Send what you wish to register for to [email protected] or [email protected] and we will lock you in and you pay day of the tournament.
Golf and a superb banquet for one awesome golfer. Prime Rib, Salmon, Vegetarian Lasagna with all the trimmings.
Show you community spirit and sponsor a hole. Sign is provided or bring your own.
Thank you to the Firefighters of Mission for their support.
Thank you to the Vancouver Bandits for their support.
Polygon Sponsoring Carts. THANK YOU!
Mission Community Foundation has generously sponsored the Hole-In-One.
Vancouver Bandits and Mission Golf and Country Club partner for this one.
Hole sponsorship plus contest recognition promoted on course and at the auction.
Prime Rib, Salmon, Vegetarian Lasagna with all the trimmings. For those that want to support the cause but do not golf. Come have a great meal and support the kids.
For those that want to donate to the kids in Mission that need help with sport registration.
