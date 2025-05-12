Mission Sport Council's KidSport Golf Tournament 2025

7983 Nelson St

Mission, BC V2V 4P4, Canada

Send what you wish to register for to [email protected] or [email protected] and we will lock you in and you pay day of the tournament.

Golf Single
CA$200

Golf and a superb banquet for one awesome golfer. Prime Rib, Salmon, Vegetarian Lasagna with all the trimmings.

Golf Foursome
CA$750
Hole Sponsor
CA$500

Show you community spirit and sponsor a hole. Sign is provided or bring your own.

Banquet Sponsor
CA$3,600

Thank you to the Firefighters of Mission for their support.

Green Fee Sponsor
CA$3,200

Thank you to the Vancouver Bandits for their support.

Cart Sponsor
CA$3,500

Polygon Sponsoring Carts. THANK YOU!

Hole in One Sponsor
CA$625

Mission Community Foundation has generously sponsored the Hole-In-One.

Putting Contest Sponsor
CA$600

Vancouver Bandits and Mission Golf and Country Club partner for this one.

Ladies Longest Drive
CA$600

Hole sponsorship plus contest recognition promoted on course and at the auction.

Men's Longest Drive
CA$600

Hole sponsorship plus contest recognition promoted on course and at the auction.

Ladies Straightest Drive
CA$600

Hole sponsorship plus contest recognition promoted on course and at the auction.

Men's Straightest Drive
CA$600

Hole sponsorship plus contest recognition promoted on course and at the auction.

Ladies Closest To the Pin
CA$600

Hole sponsorship plus contest recognition promoted on course and at the auction.

Men's Closest to the Pin
CA$600

Hole sponsorship plus contest recognition promoted on course and at the auction.

Banquet Only - No Golf
CA$100

Prime Rib, Salmon, Vegetarian Lasagna with all the trimmings. For those that want to support the cause but do not golf. Come have a great meal and support the kids.

Donate to Mission KidSport
For those that want to donate to the kids in Mission that need help with sport registration.

