Golf Tournament 2025

2200 Chem. Bowers

Sherbrooke, QC J1M 0B9, Canada

General admission
CA$140
Includes the golf (18-holes), the golf cart, dinner and a few golf items for you to enjoy. * Price is for non-members
Association and regimental members
CA$130
Includes the golf (18-holes), the golf cart, dinner and a few golf items for you to enjoy.
Dinner only
CA$55
Includes the dinner only from 17h to 21h.
Sponsor a hole
CA$300
A chart with your logo will be put beside the sponsored hole.
Become a main sponsor
CA$2,000
Your logo will appear on multiples golf holes and will be shown to everyone during the dinner.
