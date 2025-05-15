FR
Sherbrooke Hussars' Association / Association Des Sherbrooke Hussars
Golf Tournament 2025
2200 Chem. Bowers
Sherbrooke, QC J1M 0B9, Canada
General admission
CA$140
Includes the golf (18-holes), the golf cart, dinner and a few golf items for you to enjoy. * Price is for non-members
Includes the golf (18-holes), the golf cart, dinner and a few golf items for you to enjoy. * Price is for non-members
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Association and regimental members
CA$130
Includes the golf (18-holes), the golf cart, dinner and a few golf items for you to enjoy.
Includes the golf (18-holes), the golf cart, dinner and a few golf items for you to enjoy.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Dinner only
CA$55
Includes the dinner only from 17h to 21h.
Includes the dinner only from 17h to 21h.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Sponsor a hole
CA$300
A chart with your logo will be put beside the sponsored hole.
A chart with your logo will be put beside the sponsored hole.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Become a main sponsor
CA$2,000
Your logo will appear on multiples golf holes and will be shown to everyone during the dinner.
Your logo will appear on multiples golf holes and will be shown to everyone during the dinner.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout