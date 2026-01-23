Navy League Of Canada Nanaimo Branch

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Navy League Of Canada Nanaimo Branch

About this event

All Hands on Deck Golf Classic 2026

1975 Haslam Rd

Nanaimo, BC V9X 1T1, Canada

Team Registration (4 Players)
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register a team of four players for the All Hands on Deck Golf Classic.

Includes:

  • 18 holes of golf at Cottonwood Golf Course
  • Shared power carts
  • Dinner following tournament play
  • Swag bag for each player
  • Eligibility for all on-course contests and prizes
  • Access to raffles and silent auction

Perfect for local businesses, friend groups, or families looking to enjoy a great day of golf while supporting youth programs in Nanaimo.


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Single Player Registration
$185

Register as an individual player and be paired with other participants.

Includes:

  • 18 holes of golf at Cottonwood Golf Course
  • Shared power cart
  • Dinner following tournament play
  • Swag bag
  • Eligibility for all on-course contests and prizes
  • Access to raffles and silent auction

Ideal for solo golfers, casual players, or anyone looking to join in and support a great community cause.

Dinner & Sponsor Guest
$75

Dinner-only ticket for sponsors, partners, and guests joining us for the evening portion of the All Hands on Deck Golf Classic.

Includes:

  • Dinner following tournament play
  • Access to awards presentations
  • Participation in raffles and silent auction

Does not include golf or on-course participation.

Add a donation for Navy League Of Canada Nanaimo Branch

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