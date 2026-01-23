All Hands on Deck Golf Classic 2026

Register a team of four players for the All Hands on Deck Golf Classic.

Includes:

18 holes of golf at Cottonwood Golf Course

Shared power carts

Dinner following tournament play

Swag bag for each player

Eligibility for all on-course contests and prizes

Access to raffles and silent auction

Perfect for local businesses, friend groups, or families looking to enjoy a great day of golf while supporting youth programs in Nanaimo.





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