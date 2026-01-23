All Hands on Deck Golf Classic 2026

About this event
Register a team of four players for the All Hands on Deck Golf Classic.
Includes:
Perfect for local businesses, friend groups, or families looking to enjoy a great day of golf while supporting youth programs in Nanaimo.
*Kindly note that Zeffy operates entirely on tips provided by donors like you, so please consider a tip, but be aware that the default is set to 11%(Changeable by selecting "OTHER")
Register as an individual player and be paired with other participants.
Includes:
Ideal for solo golfers, casual players, or anyone looking to join in and support a great community cause.
Dinner-only ticket for sponsors, partners, and guests joining us for the evening portion of the All Hands on Deck Golf Classic.
Includes:
Does not include golf or on-course participation.
$
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