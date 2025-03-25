Golf Tournament Registration 2025

Golfer registration. Each golfer registration includes greens fee, cart, lunch and dinner (driving range and putting green are also available for player warmup). A charitable tax receipt will be generated for a portion of this fee.
Golfer registration. Each golfer registration includes greens fee, cart, lunch and dinner (driving range and putting green are also available for player warmup). A charitable tax receipt will be generated for a portion of this fee.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!