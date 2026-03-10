Golf Tournament Sponsorship 2026

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About this event
Your company will receive recognition for the event presenting golfers. We will provide signage and feature your logo on our website, as well as include vocal recognition during our dinner.
Your company logo will be printed on a sign and displayed by the hole and also featured in our supporter newsletter.
Your company will receive recognition for sponsoring dinner for golfers at the event. We will provide signage and feature your logo on our website.
Contributing to the tournament for various costs to help cover prizes or snacks. Your company logo will be displayed with the applicable contribution.
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