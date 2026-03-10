Orillia Christian School Society

Hosted by

Orillia Christian School Society

About this event

Golf Tournament Sponsorship 2026

1151 Hurlwood Ln

Severn, ON L3V 0Y6, Canada

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Your company will receive recognition for the event presenting golfers. We will provide signage and feature your logo on our website, as well as include vocal recognition during our dinner.

Sponsor a Hole
$500

Your company logo will be printed on a sign and displayed by the hole and also featured in our supporter newsletter.

Sponsor a Contest
$750
Your company will receive recognition for sponsoring a contest, such as the longest drive contest or closest to the hole contest. We will also feature your logo on our website.
Dinner Sponsor
$3,500

Your company will receive recognition for sponsoring dinner for golfers at the event. We will provide signage and feature your logo on our website.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500
Your company will receive recognition for sponsoring lunch for golfers at the event. We will provide signage and feature your logo on our website.
Contributing Sponsor
$150

Contributing to the tournament for various costs to help cover prizes or snacks. Your company logo will be displayed with the applicable contribution.

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