Gone Country - Jamestown II

PLEASE SELECT $0 FOR ZEFFY DONATION AT PAYMENT! TCF WILL BE DONATING DIRECTLY TO THE CHARITY FOR USE OF THE PLATFORM.
Brining back the Gone Country roots with a large stage and great views, with the addition of the Jamestown, old western feel!
This old-timey town will showcase the best local musicians, artists, actors, vendors, wineries, distilleries & restaurants on numerous stages and bars throughout, including a main stage at the Town Square.
19+ (Two pieces of ID required)
*No refunds issued after May 1, 2026
This ticket includes,
• 1 1/2 Hour Early Access to Jamestown (3pm) + 2 drink tickets.
• Access to all areas of General Admission.
• Dinner and snacks by Sammy J's.
• Private full-service bar by Sammy J's.
• Complimentary coat check.
• No lineup premium washrooms.
• No lineup drink tickets.
• + WAY more surprises in store!
19+ (Two Pieces of ID required)
*No refunds issued after May 1, 2026
This ticket is not available for regular sale.
