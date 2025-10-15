Gone Country - Jamestown II

PLEASE SELECT $0 FOR ZEFFY DONATION AT PAYMENT! TCF WILL BE DONATING DIRECTLY TO THE CHARITY FOR USE OF THE PLATFORM.



Brining back the Gone Country roots with a large stage and great views, with the addition of the Jamestown, old western feel!





This old-timey town will showcase the best local musicians, artists, actors, vendors, wineries, distilleries & restaurants on numerous stages and bars throughout, including a main stage at the Town Square.



19+ (Two pieces of ID required)

*No refunds issued after May 1, 2026