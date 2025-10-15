Sales closed

Gone Country - Jamestown II

7088 248 St

Langley Twp, BC V4W 1T9, Canada

General Admission - Super Early Bird (GST Incl)
PLEASE SELECT $0 FOR ZEFFY DONATION AT PAYMENT! TCF WILL BE DONATING DIRECTLY TO THE CHARITY FOR USE OF THE PLATFORM.

Brining back the Gone Country roots with a large stage and great views, with the addition of the Jamestown, old western feel!


This old-timey town will showcase the best local musicians, artists, actors, vendors, wineries, distilleries & restaurants on numerous stages and bars throughout, including a main stage at the Town Square.

19+ (Two pieces of ID required)
*No refunds issued after May 1, 2026

Early Bird - General Admission (GST Incl)
General Admission (GST Incl)
Sammy J's VIP & Early Access - (GST Incl)
This ticket includes,


• 1 1/2 Hour Early Access to Jamestown (3pm) + 2 drink tickets.
Access to all areas of General Admission.
Dinner and snacks by Sammy J's.
Private full-service bar by Sammy J's.
Complimentary coat check.
No lineup premium washrooms.
No lineup drink tickets.
+ WAY more surprises in store!

19+ (Two Pieces of ID required)
*No refunds issued after May 1, 2026

SPONSORSHIP VIP ACCESS
This ticket is not available for regular sale.

